Nine models to choose from with Audi's mid-size all-electric SUV

Audi announced the prices for the Q6 e-tron battery-electric vehicle (BEV) SUVs. The entry-level Q6 e-tron Premium RWD model, which has an impressive 321-mile EPA-estimated range, starts at $65,095, including destination and delivery fees. Buyers can now order a Q6 e-tron with the Audi USA model configurator for deliveries that will begin before the end of the year.

Why the Audi Q6 e-tron matters



The Audi Q6 e-tron is the sweet spot for Audi’s fast-growing BEV lineup. Audi has already introduced the Q4 e-tron compact crossover and the larger Q8 e-tron models. The Q6 e-tron is more than just a place-filler in the model lineup, however, because the Q6 will directly compete with popular BEVs from other brands, including the BMW iX, Tesla Model Y, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mustang Mach-E. As Audi continues to build the luxury-performance brand, the Q6 e-tron line is a key segment.

Recommended Videos

The Q6 e-tron family



Proving that its BEV lineup is both wide and deep, Audi offers three Q6 e-tron variants, each in three trim levels. Buyers will start with a drivetrain decision and then choose the luxury and comfort levels. All prices includes destination and delivery fees.