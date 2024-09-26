 Skip to main content
Audi releases pricing and specs for Q6 E-tron

Nine models to choose from with Audi's mid-size all-electric SUV

By
White Audi Q6 e-tron drivng on highway with forested hills in the background left front three-quarter view.
Audi

Audi announced the prices for the Q6 e-tron battery-electric vehicle (BEV) SUVs. The entry-level Q6 e-tron Premium RWD model, which has an impressive 321-mile EPA-estimated range, starts at $65,095, including destination and delivery fees. Buyers can now order a Q6 e-tron with the Audi USA model configurator for deliveries that will begin before the end of the year.

Why the Audi Q6 e-tron matters

Three Audi Q6 e-trons parked in front of a modern residence.
The Audi Q6 e-tron is the sweet spot for Audi’s fast-growing BEV lineup.  Audi has already introduced the Q4 e-tron compact crossover and the larger Q8 e-tron models. The Q6 e-tron is more than just a place-filler in the model lineup, however, because the Q6 will directly compete with popular BEVs from other brands, including the BMW iX, Tesla Model Y, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mustang Mach-E. As Audi continues to build the luxury-performance brand, the Q6 e-tron line is a key segment.

The Q6 e-tron family

Gray Audi Q6 e-tron drivng on highway with forested hills in the background left front three-quarter view.
Proving that its BEV lineup is both wide and deep, Audi offers three Q6 e-tron variants, each in three trim levels. Buyers will start with a drivetrain decision and then choose the luxury and comfort levels. All prices includes destination and delivery fees.

Model Drivetrain Horsepower 0-60 mph Range Starting Price
Q6 e-tron Premium RWD 322 hp 6.3 seconds 321 miles $65,095
Q6 e-tron Premium Plus RWD 322 hp 6.3 seconds 321 miles $69,795
Q6 e-tron Prestige RWD 322 hp 6.3 seconds 321 miles $71,895
Q6 e-tron quattro Premium AWD 456 hp 4.9 seconds 307 miles $67,095
Q6 e-tron quattro Premium Plus AWD 456 hp 4.9 seconds 307 miles $71,895
Q6 e-tron quattro Prestige AWD 456 hp 4.9 seconds 307 miles $73,895
SQ6 e-tron Premium AWD 506 HP 4.1 seconds 275 miles $74,195
SQ6 e-tron Premium Plus AWD 506 HP 4.1 seconds 275 miles $78,595
SQ6 e-tron Prestige AWD 506 HP 4.1 seconds 275 miles $80,595

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
