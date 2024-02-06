If you want to bronze a Mustang Mach-E

Ford recently introduced a new appearance option for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT, which will soon be available for preordering. The Bronze Appearance Package is more for show than go, but an exclusive performance package will also be available to add go-power. This new Mach-E variant joins the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally and is designed for off-pavement driving.

Why the Mustang Mach-E GT matters

Ford had unexpected success with the F-150 Lightning electric truck and the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. The originally explosive EV sales growth has cooled a bit, but Ford needs to continue to develop and promote both models. Ford F150 pickup trucks have been the best-selling light vehicles, including cars and trucks, for over three decades. However, Ford snubbed the noses of many Mustang purists by using the Mustang name for a crossover utility electric vehicle. So, Ford is buttressing the Mach-E’s impact with attributes long-revered by ICE Mustang buyers: personalization and performance.

Recommended Videos

Ford hopes The Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package appeals to potential buyers’ yearning for personalization. The package bundles bodywork in three premium colors, bronze accents, and special badging. Ford promises the optional performance upgrade will deliver the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever. We think the bronze package looks sharp and look forward to learning more about the performance upgrade.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package will be available with three body colors:

Shadow Black

Star White Metallic Tri-Coast

Eruption Green

The package also includes:

20-inch aluminum wheels painted in Sinister Bronze

“Mach-E 4X” door bagdges

A traditional black rear GT badge outlined in Sinister Bronze

A bronze-colored mesh front grille

The new 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT standard features

Ford also announced three new performance-focused standard features for all 2024 Mach-E GT variants:

MagneRide Damping System that uses magnetorheological fluid with spring sensors to automatically adjust suspension damping

Red-painted Brembo front brake calipers with 385 mm rotors

Ford Performance front seats with 10-way power adjustments for the driver and front passenger

When to order your own 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT

So far, Ford hasn’t yet announced a specific starting date for ordering the 2024 Mustang Mach-E other than “later this winter.” However, with only seven weeks of winter remaining, you won’t need to wait for long. If you like what you see in the photos above, here’s what we know about ordering and pricing. The 2024 Mustang Mach-E FT AWD with Extended Range and the Bronze Appearance Package will start at $60,990. That price doesn’t include additional options, including the promised but as-yet-undefined performance package. However, you could potentially begin the process by prequalifying for Ford Credit financing. Ford says that Prequalifying will not affect your credit and will not entail any further obligation.

Editors' Recommendations