 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2024 Mustang Mach-E GT performance upgrade: Ford’s fast EV love note

2024 Mustang Mach-E GT beats Tesla and Porsche

Bruce Brown
By
Blue 2024 Ford Mustand Mach-E GT performance upgrade driving directly at the viewer under a highway overpass.
Ford Motor Company / Ford Motor Company

Spring is in the air, and Ford engineers share their love for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade. It’s not like the Mach-E GT without the upgrade is a sluggard, not with 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque on tap. The standard 2024 Mach-E GT is good for 3.8-second trips from zero to 60 mph and scoots a quarter-mile in a hasty 12.8 seconds. Those are impressively short times, but Ford went further with the Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade.

Why Ford’s Mustang Mach-E GT performance upgrade matters

Blue 2024 Mustang Mach-E left front three-quarter shot traveling on a highway with large city commercial buildings in the background,
Frankly, the Mach-E doesn’t look like a scorching hot ride. The FDA categorizes the electric Mustang as an SUV, although to my eyes, it looks like a hatchback. However, neither vehicle profile pleased Mustang loyalists who insisted Mustangs should look like muscle cars and get their power from internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Recommended Videos

Ford engineers responded with the new e-motor for the 2024 Mach-E GT which knocks down the impressive numbers above. But then Ford also opened its order books for the GT performance upgrade.

Related

What difference does the Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade make?

Torque. According to Ford, adding the performance upgrade to the new Mach-E GT doesn’t boost the horsepower. But suddenly, the GT has an additional 100 lb-ft of torque for a total of 700 lb-ft. That extra big helping of twist force knocks the performance specs down to 3.3 seconds for a zero-to-60 mph run and 11.8 seconds for a quarter mile. Those serious numbers are faster than the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche Macan 4 Electric.

How does the Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade work?

Yellow 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally with black hood strips right front three-quarter view driving on dirt road with trees in the background.
The Performance Upgrade extracts the additional torque from the Mach-E GT’s motor via software, specifically powertrain thermal modeling and control algorithms that work with the new electric motor.

There are three ways to get the Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade. It’s available when a buyer orders a 2024 Mach-E GT. Also, the 2024 Mach-E Rally off-road capable GT version, like the spiffy yellow one in the image just above, includes the Performance Upgrade as part of the package.

The third way to get the upgrade gives buyers a chance to try the 2024 Mach-E GT first without it. Because the upgrade is software-based and the Mach-E supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates, a buyer can purchase the Performance Upgrade later.

What else did Ford do for the 2024 Mach-E GT?

Green and bronze 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Bronze right front three-quarter view parked on gray sand in front of a dull red-ish color building.
In addition to crafting the Performance Upgrade for the 2024 Mach-E GT, Ford also bumped up the new GT’s equipment list with three features from last year’s GT Performance Edition. For 2024, the Mach-E GT standard gear includes Brembo branded front brake calipers, the MagneRide Damping System, and Ford Performance front seats.

Ford also improved charging time with DC fast chargers by about 20% for all 2024 Mustang Mach-E models and increased ranges a bit. Charging times and range matter, but the quarter-mile times and zero to 60 mph acceleration tests are more likely to quiet the concerns of the e-motor doubters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Kia drops details on 2024 Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid EV features and prices
The upgraded 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is available now
2024 Kia Sportage PHEV left front three-quarter view of a gray vehcile driving with water and mountains in the background.

Following a redesign for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) returns with style, safety, and tech updates. One of the best PHEVs, the 2024 Sportage PHEV is available in two trim levels: the X-Line AWD starting at $40,815 and the X-Line Prestige AWD starting at $45,315 (including a mandatory $1,325 destination charge).

Kia added seat-mounted airbags for second-row passengers and LED projection headlights as standard equipment on both 2024 Sportage PHEV trim levels.

Read more
Orders will open soon for the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (if you’re ready to play in the dirt)
This is the first Msutang Mach-E designed to drive off pavement
2024 ford mustang mach e rally left front three quarter view driving up a slight rise on dirt road in the woods

Ford Motor Company continues to travel new paths with the Mustang Mach-E. The latest route isn't paved. When Ford used the Mustang brand with its first EV, some purists stirred, but high demand for the Mach-E quieted most of the rumblings. Despite a recall for an EV-typical battery-related fire concern, the Mustang Mach-E is successful. In Ford's latest departure from the pony car tradition, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Edition Ford is set up to drive dirt roads. Ford will start taking Mustang Mach-E orders in early 2024.

The Mach-E Rally is a variant of the performance-focused Mach-E GT.  The dual electric motor setup with a 91 kWh usable-capacity lithium-ion battery rocks up to 480 horsepower and a maximum of 650 pound-feet of torque. Ford introduces its new RallySport Drive Mode to the user-selectable vehicle setup options to assist driving off pavement. The mode enables linear throttle response, more aggressive corner damping, and more significant yaw for sliding turns.

Read more
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance exploits F1 tech for the most powerful SL ever
The ultimate Mercedes AMG convertible with F1 racecar power on tap
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E PERFORMANCE gray paint direct front on view.

As we await the 2024 F1 racing season, it can be fun to contemplate the latest application of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 hybrid race car technology to production vehicles. Thanks to its F1 roots, when the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance debuts at U.S. dealerships in 2024, it will be the most powerful SL ever, according to CEO Michael Schiebe.

Mercedes-AMG released another F1 power unit tech version with the 2024 AMG GLC 63 SE Performance. The GLC 64 SE Performance pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a 400-volt lithium-ion battery for a combined 680 horsepower. AMG hooked up a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine for this top SL trim with a 400V AMG electric drive unit mapped for rapid power delivery and recharging.

Read more