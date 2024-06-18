 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Audi expands the e-tron GT family for 2025 with three new models

Audi's 2025 e-tron GT lineup gives buyers three blends of luxury and performance

By

Audi S e-tron GT quattro, RS e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT Performance..
Audi EV sales are going so well that the company just announced an expanded lineup for the 2025 Audi e-tron GT family. Audi’s 2024 lineup included the Audi e-tron GT Quattro, which Audi introduced in 2021. For 2025, however, EV buyers can choose from the Audi S e-tron GT, the Audi RS e-tron GT, and the Audi RSe-tron GT performance. That last variant, Audi’s first BEV performance model, puts out 912 horsepower.

Why Audi’s e-tron GT models matter

Audi S e-tron GT left profile parked with hills in the background.
This year is turning out to be tricky for all-electric vehicle development as Toyota continues to boost the practical aspects of hybrids, GM cuts back planned EV production, and Ford makes the case for gas, hybrid, and BEV powertrains of different target markets. However, Audi isn’t the only company doing well with EVs, as BMW sets U.S. sales records due to its EV models. Audi’s Q-series SUV e-tron models get a lot of notice, but going big and expanding its all-electric sedan lineup with the three e-tron GTs is a bold move. This strategy could be used by Audi to make a statement, except the automaker began the fiscal year happy with the profits from EVs.

Recommended Videos

The three 2025 Audi e-tron GT models

Audi S e-tron GT right front corner.
It’s beyond the scope of this news article to get very deep into the common feature set of Audi’s 2025 e-tron GT series and the factors that make each variant unique. The 2025 e-tron GTs will all have new suspensions to mitigate comfort and performance, as well as platform-wide improvements in range and charging.

Related

According to Audi, the Audi S e-tron GT balances elegance and sportiness. It has a combined 670 horsepower from its front and rear axle motors and can go from 0-to-100 km/h (62.2 mph) in 3.4 seconds. The RS e-tron GT leans more toward the sporty side of the equation, with 844 combined horsepower and a 0-to-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds. The RS e-tron GT performance model puts its 912 hp down for a 2.5-second trip to 100 km/h.

The new e-tron GTs will also benefit from greater range and faster charging thanks to the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. Audi states the e-tron GT will have a range of up to 378 miles, based on the WLTP European rating system, and can regain up to 174 miles of range with just 10 minutes of charging.

Customers can order the 2025 Audi e-tron GT models now. U.S. pricing is not yet available, but the dollar equivalent starting prices for the three e-tron GT variants are:

  • 2025 Audi S e-tron GT, $135,289
  • 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT, $158,393
  • 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT performance, $172,353
Audi S e-tron GT left rear corner.
Audi / Audi

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
CEO says Jeep Gladiator 4xe PHEV arrives in 2025
A Jeep Gladiator PHEV could have a larger battery than the Wrangler 4xe
jeep gladiator 4xe phev coming in 2025 white 2024 mojave taversing red sand slope with blowing of wheels

Yes, an electrified Jeep Gladiator is coming, and it may be here sooner than many expect. Fans eagerly await an all-electric Jeep Wrangler, but that model won't likely reach production sooner than 2028. However, the "Go Anywhere, Do Anything" brand is already enjoying great success with its 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The Wrangler 4xe debuted in 2021, and the Grand Cherokee 4xe followed one year later in 2022. This week, Jeep brand CEO Antonio Filosa dropped the news on his LinkedIn profile that a third Jeep PHEV, the Gladiator 4xe, will arrive in 2025.
Why the Jeep Gladiator 4xe is such a big deal

Read more
Tesla unleashes the Model 3 Performance: More than the sum of its parts
The fastest small Tesla is a bargain speedster
Red Tesla Model 3 Performance facing straight on parked on dark metal plates with a dark wall in the background.

Earlier in 2024, Tesla refreshed the Model 3 rear-wheel drive and dual-motor AWD versions but did not update the Model 3 Performance variant. The wait is over, and with Tesla's recent price reductions, the refreshed Model 3 Performance is an amazing deal for a car with sub-3-second 0-60 mph acceleration and nearly 300 miles of range.
Why the Tesla Model 3 Performance matters so much

The Tesla Model 3 Performance fills a void in the existing lineup since the January 2024 refresh. The update included new headlight and taillight designs and new color choices, including the Ultra Red in the Model 3 Performance photo above. The new Model 3s also gained ventilated front seats, an 8-inch display for rear-seat passengers, a quieter cabin, and more luxurious seating. The updates were welcome, but removing the Performance trim from Tesla's online order sheet disappointed buyers who wanted even more speed than the RWD and standard dual-motor AWD versions.
Tesla Model 3 Performance: the go-fast parts

Read more
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: AMG’s fastest accelerating car yet
From F1 racing to the car that could be in your driveway
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance direct front view parked in front of a glass-walled building.

As we saw at the end of 2023 with the introduction of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance, the performance-focused Mercedes-Benz subsidiary put innovative technologies developed for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 hybrid race cars into practice. And they've done it again. During the Shanghai Grand Prix, the fifth event of the 2024 F1 race schedule, AMG unveiled the 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the fastest accelerating AMG production model ever.
In addition to its 805 hp hybrid powertrain capable of 2.7-second runs from 0-to-60 mph, the new AMG flagship model has active roll stabilization, fully variable all-wheel drive, active rear-axle steering, and standard high-performance carbon ceramic brakes. This new car is based on powertrain and aerodynamics development used in Mercedes F1 race cars.

Why the AMG GT 63 S E Performance matters

Read more