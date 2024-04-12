 Skip to main content
Despite reports to the contrary, Ford is not wussing out on EVs

Ford forges ahead with new plants and facility expansions for EV production

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Bronze front left three-quarter view parked on a hard surface road in front of a building with red and gray siding.
Ford / Ford

Ford Motor Company recently released an update on its global EV and hybrid manufacturing plants and plans. Given rampant reports of industry-wide EV sales slowdowns and automakers announcing changes in their electrification strategies, Ford’s open presentation is fresh air. Details of Ford’s programs for EV, hybrid, and ICE vehicles follow the outline Ford CEO Jim Farley shared with investors during a quarterly earnings call in early February 2024.

Why Ford’s continued EV focus matters

Three Ford F-150 Lightning models parked with red, blue and gray colors.
Ford / Ford

Global electrification of the automobile industry is a given, but in these still-early days in the transition, corporate messaging can either add to the confusion or calm hypersensitive observers. It’s easy to report that X company’s EV sales are down one month, but if direct competitors began selling new electric models during the same period, apparently contradictory headlines can both be accurate. With current electric vehicle sales reporting, traditional year-0ver-year comparisons have little value, and even quarter-to-quarter metrics are suspect.

As companies such as Ford focus, adjust, and fine-tune their strategies, no major automotive entity that expects to survive the 2030s will stop investing in an EV future. It takes too long to build massive new production facilities and to bring them online to put it off, waiting for a few quarters of unqualified successes. Ford and other automakers announce factory line conversions to favor market actions and opportunities. However,  shifting and retooling a manufacturing line isn’t an overnight process, even without dramatic powertrain conversions.

Ford announced plans and programs for assembly plants in Ontario, Tennessee, and Ohio and battery manufacturing in Michigan, Tennessee, and Kentucky. In addition, Ford’s skunkworks team in California continues to focus on an EV platform for smaller, lower-cost vehicles.

Revision and refocus in Ontario, Canada

Ford F-150 Lightning Larat model
Ford

During Q2 2024, Ford will begin transforming an ICE vehicle assembly plant in Ontario to produce three-row EVs eventually. The timeline for the large electric SUV has been pushed back. Previously set to start production in 2025, the schedule has been adjusted to begin in 2027. Ford states the time shift will “allow for the consumer market for three-row EVs to further develop.” Ford also plans to use the extra time to incorporate new battery technologies in the  EVs to increase their value and long-term use.

Blue Oval City, Tennessee

2022 Ford Maverick front end angle from passenger side on a gravel parking lot with metal braces and trees in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual / DTMG

Ford’s Tennessee EV complex will be home to the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center. Designed to increase quality and efficiency through automation and connectivity, this will be Ford’s initial industry 4.0 plant. The Blue Oval City campus will also include metal stamping, paint, and vehicle assembly for Ford’s next-generation BEV truck.

Electric commercial vehicles built in Ohio

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat pickup truck front left three-quarter view parked on grass in front of trees.
Ford Motor Co. / Ford Motor Co.

Ford has a large share of the commercial vehicle business. The Ford Pro division is currently expanding an existing assembly plant in Ohio to be ready to manufacture a new BEV specifically for Ford Pro commercial customers.

The U.S. government may delay EV requirements — what that means for car buyers
Automakers are concerned about their ability to meet aggressive emissions targets. 
F-150 Lightning backup power charging

Political winds of change are buffeting the transition of automobile power trains from fossil fuels to electricity despite studies showing the benefits of switching to EVs, including saving tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars. Improving the quality of the Earth's atmosphere would seem to be a cause everyone would support. According to a recent report in The New York Times, however, the Biden Administration may soften the early impact of proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tailpipe emissions standards for model years 2027 to 2032 and hasten the transition to EVs.

Why slowing tailpipe emissions level limits matter
The current administration sent a clear message in April 2023 with two EPA proposals that would significantly hasten the adoption of all-electric cars and heavy trucks. The effect of the EPA proposals would be that by 2032, 67% of new passenger cars and light-duty trucks and 25% of new heavy trucks sold in the U.S. would be zero-emissions vehicles. The standards proposal includes specific emissions levels from 2027 to 2032 but does not stipulate EV sales percentages.

Read more
VW ID.7 Tourer flagship EV will have up to 426 mile range
Station wagons may be a tough sell in the U.S., but Europe is getting a beauty
VW ID.7 concept vehicle parked on a stone driveway with a landscaped rock wall in the background right rear three-quarter view of white car.

Volkswagen begins presales in Europe this quarter of the ID.7 Tourer, an estate car version of the VW ID.7 fastback saloon announced last fall as the VW EV flagship. In the U.S., we'd call the ID.7 saloon a sedan and the estate car a station wagon. The photos that accompany this article are of near-production vehicles, VW says.

When VW introduced the ID.7 in November 2023, the company stated it was a worldwide release, and U.S. sales would follow the initial rollout in Europe. The ID.7 Tourer is a good-looking vehicle with more visual impact than the saloon, so I hope VW also decides to sell this newer model in the U.S. Station wagons haven't sold well in the U.S. in recent years unless re-labeled as cross-over utility vehicles (CUVs) -- which could keep the Tourer from our shores.

Read more
Toyota invests another $1.3B in US factory to build all-new, 3-row electric SUV
Toyota invests heavily in U.S. plant
2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD SupersonicRed parked on a cliff top with ocean below.

Toyota is pumping $1.3 billion more into its North American factories as it brings EV production to its Kentucky plant. That production will include the bZ4X -- the company’s all-electric SUV which is currently in its second model year. Toyota’s American factory will also assemble a new three-row SUV, the exact details of which have yet to be announced. That new SUV is designed to be sold in the U.S. market.

The money is part of over $17 billion that Toyota says it is investing in its U.S. manufacturing operations as it gets ready to begin producing electric vehicles en masse. The Japanese company has invested nearly $10 billion in the plant since operations began there in 1986.

Read more