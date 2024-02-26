 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Ford plays it all ways, focusing on EVs, hybrids, and gas engines

Ford covers every position in the race to profitable EVs

Bruce Brown
By
Mustang Mach-E Rally driving on pavement directly at the viewer.
Ford / Ford

In a quarterly earnings call with investors on February 6, 2024, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley outlined Ford’s plans for EVs, hybrids, and vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). The TLDR version: Ford’s going to keep pushing all three.

What Ford and other automakers may have seen as a straight transition path to widespread vehicle electrification has more curves, turns, and roundabouts than initially anticipated. Multiple factors are in play with EV adoption, from harder-to-get EV tax credits and unexpected cold weather and climate change effects on EVs to changes in EV development and investment strategies by global vehicle brands.

F150 Lightning powering a home at night.
Ford / Ford

Why EV strategy shifts matter

This is a period of movement for the auto industry. GM, BYD, Geely, Tesla, VW, Stellantis, Toyota, and Ford are all making moves or issuing statements about their EV business. GM is cutting EV production in half but sticking to a goal of 1 million EVs by 2025. Toyota champions hybrids as a better option than EVs while investing significant time in EVs.

Recommended Videos

Anecdotally, the BMW Group, including MINI, is setting records in EV sales. Stellantis claims its EV business is profitable (in non-U.S. markets) and pushing for all-EV even though its first all-electric U.S. vehicle, the Jeep Wagoneer S EV, isn’t scheduled to arrive until this fall.

Related

In Ford’s quarterly earnings call with investors, CEO Jim Farley said the money is in hybrids and that profits from big hybrid sales will pay for developing EVs. Meanwhile, a Ford in-house skunkworks team is working on a low-cost EV to compete with the anticipated $25K Tesla, Hyundai’s Ioniq 2, and BYD’s small EV entry.

Note that Chinese automaker BYD doesn’t sell cars in the U.S. yet. However, in addition to selling more EVs worldwide than Tesla in the last quarter of 2023, BYD plans to build a huge EV plant in Mexico with an eye to eventual access to U.S. buyers.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Bronze front left three-quarter view parked on a hard surface road in front of a building with red and gray siding.
Ford / Ford

Lessons Ford learned with Gen1 EVs

Farley characterized the changes in the EV market during the second half of 2023 as “seismic.” Early adopters took advantage of then-low interest rates in the immediate post-COVID period with seemingly insatiable demands for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning BEVs. As inventories grew and auto loan rates escalated, customers no longer accepted EVs at any price. Farley referred to industry-wide EV 20% price reductions and said that Ford’s Gen2 EV development investments plan will focus on vehicles reaching profitability within 12 months of launch.

Ford will invest less in developing large EVs, Farley said. One leg of EV investment will be in commercial service areas such as vans and trucks. Ford is already dominant and has additional income from vehicle maintenance, software, and connected services. Farley also mentioned the difference in power source preferences in different regions. For example, during Q4 2023 in California, 50% of Ford sales were for EVs or hybrids, and the other 50% were ICEs. However, ICE vehicles accounted for 85% of the purchases in Dallas, Texas, and EVs and hybrids captured a combined 15%.

“And boy, can Ford do work vehicles.” – Jim Farley, Ford CEO

Ford will emphasize investment in smaller EVs because they will be less expensive to buy than the Gen1 EVs and will be profitable — a status that still escapes the early models. Farley spoke proudly and hopefully about a team dedicated to developing small EVs.

Now, this is important,” Farley said, “because we made a bet in silence two years ago. We developed a super-talented Skunkworks team to create a low-cost EV platform. It was a small group, a small team, some of the best EV engineers in the world, and it was separate from the Ford mothership. It was a startup. And they’ve developed a flexible platform that will not only deploy to several types of vehicles but will be a large installed base for software and services that we’re now seeing at Pro.” [Pro is Ford’s highly profitable commercial fleet business that provides vehicles, service, and telematics.]

Three Ford F-150 Lightning models parked with red, blue and gray colors.
Ford / Ford

Profitable hybrids and ICEs

Ford is also all-in on hybrids. Farley says hybrid margins are almost as high as ICEs and much higher than EVs. Ford’s hybrid focus is on trucks. Our global hybrid sales were up 20% last year, and we expect them to be up 40% this year. We’re now the number one and number two best-selling hybrid trucks in the U.S. Maverick is number one, and we’re the number three hybrid brand in the U.S. behind Toyota and Honda. But unlike them, our hybrids sell best on trucks for our side.”

Hybrids are the key to EV transition, again, according to Farley. Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run. Hybrid just hit specific customer use cases. On a Maverick pickup truck, our hybrid is focused on mileage and efficiency, and they do the math very clearly, and they don’t have to change their behaviors. On F-150 Hybrid, they get the same benefits even when they’re toeing on fuel efficiency, but we throw in Pro Power on board to displace a prohibitive generator cost.”

Ford wants to give customers a choice and modify its powertrain investments to match customer needs and behaviors. And ICEs? Farley speaks of the F Series SuperDuty truck and Transit commercial vehicles, where long-term experience with customer fleet needs embeds profitable vehicle and service sales. As Farley says it best, “And boy, can Ford do work vehicles.”

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Apple CarPlay 2.0 is coming this year – but it’s probably going to be a flop – here’s why
Auto Manufacturers might not be happy with Apple
Apple CarPlay 2024

After some delays, Apple CarPlay 2.0 is set to release in 2024. However, uptake might not be particularly good, and that could be all Apple’s fault. The tech giant had previously aimed for a late 2023 launch, though that now seems to have been pushed back to this year. But when it comes to CarPlay 2.0, Apple may have bigger problems than a delayed launch date to grapple with.

With 2.0, users will be able to control their car’s climate, heated seats, and radio. Other features of the new infotainment system include the ability to adjust some yet undisclosed vehicle settings, monitor things like tire pressure, and record data about the vehicle. Overall, the update seems like it is designed to integrate Apple CarPlay with the vehicle itself better and open the door to greater functionality down the line.

Read more
Fewer EVs qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit in 2024
Your EV tax break is going away
Charging a Ford F-150 Lightning EV with a Level 2 wall charger in a garage.

In August 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law and repealed the previous electric vehicle tax credit that had been in effect since 2010. Unlike the previous guidelines, in which any EV could qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 as long as the manufacturer hadn’t sold over 200k EVs, the Inflation Reduction Act only favored electric vehicles made in America with no limit on the manufacturer sales. As a result, major automakers such as Tesla and GM made it back on the list after they were locked out in the old rules for surpassing the 200k sales.

However, electric vehicles that are made in North America are required to meet specific requirements to qualify for the federal EV tax credit. More succinctly, the federal government imposed a price cap limit and a certain percentage on the battery components and critical minerals that are used to manufacture electric vehicles. But that’s not all; the requirements get higher every year, which means fewer EVs will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2024 than in 2023. Why is it so? 

Read more
Ford promises its Mustang Mach-E GT package has the fastest ever 0-60 time
If you want to bronze a Mustang Mach-E
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Bronze front left three-quarter view parked on a hard surface road in front of a building with red and gray siding.

Ford recently introduced a new appearance option for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT, which will soon be available for preordering. The Bronze Appearance Package is more for show than go, but an exclusive performance package will also be available to add go-power. This new Mach-E variant joins the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally and is designed for off-pavement driving.

Why the Mustang Mach-E GT matters
Ford had unexpected success with the F-150 Lightning electric truck and the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. The originally explosive EV sales growth has cooled a bit, but Ford needs to continue to develop and promote both models. Ford F150 pickup trucks have been the best-selling light vehicles, including cars and trucks, for over three decades. However, Ford snubbed the noses of many Mustang purists by using the Mustang name for a crossover utility electric vehicle. So, Ford is buttressing the Mach-E's impact with attributes long-revered by ICE Mustang buyers: personalization and performance.

Read more