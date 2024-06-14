 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Ford Mustang GT3 to race in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans

Mustang GT3s racing in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans signal Ford's motorsports strategy

By

Ford Mustang GT3 race cars to race in the 2024 24 Hour of Le Mans World Endurance Championship race.
Sixty years after the first Ford Mustang rolled off the production lines in 1964, three Mustang GT3s are racing this year in the 2024 World Endurance  Championship (WEC) in Le Mans, France, better known as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This year’s race is a collaboration between Ford, Multimatic Motorsports, M-Sport, and Proton Competition, a highly successful Germany-based racing team. While three Mustangs raced at Le Mans previously, this year’s concentrated effort in the World Endurance Championship program is the first such focused campaign.

Why does racing a Mustang GT3 at Le Mans matter?


CEO Jim Farley explains Ford’s perspective in entering Mustang GT3s in Le Mans this way, “The Ford Mustang has raced in circuits across the world for decades, and now is the time for us to race our iconic coupe at the most important race in the world.”
Recommended Videos

In addition to responding to the competitive itch in Ford’s bloodlines, the Le Mans race cars can also help the company’s road car marketing efforts. During the June 13-16 event at Le Mans, Ford is also debuting the Mustang GTD, “a roadgoing version of the Mustang GT3.” The Mustang GTD, which can run quarter miles in under 7 seconds, is a limited edition Mustang with an estimated price tag well north of $300K.

Related

Ford’s strategy for Le Mans and beyond

Ford Mustang GT3 race car ON race track rushing by a stadium full of fans.
Ford / Ford

Ford’s greater plan is to foster excitement for Ford racing in a range of competition series worldwide, competing with Mustangs, Ford GT4 race cars, and more. Ford’s involvement with the Formula1 Red Bull team is another example of the company’s interest in motorsports competitions.

“We race to win and also to build our Ford Performance community, and our hope is that fans at Le Mans get as much excitement from the off-track experiences as they get from attending the race itself. This is an exciting time to be a fan of Mustang,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
F1 racing in 2024: 3 Sprints that are close to home
You don't have to go far to see F1 in person
F1 starting grid for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The 2024 F1 racing schedule of 3-day Grand Prix events starts in Bahrain on February 29 with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. The entire season includes 24 Grand Prix races on five continents, but you don't have to travel to the Middle East, Asia, or even Europe if you want to experience F1 racing in person. This year, six of the season's 24 F1 races are in the Americas, with three events that also include Sprint races.

Why F1 racing in the Americas is important
Formula 1 racing is at the pinnacle of motorsports worldwide. Historically, F1 racing, which had its first season in 1950, has been much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the Americas. But interest in F1 racing in the Americas is growing fast. The Netflix streaming series Formula 1: Drive to Survive has helped fuel the growing interest in F1 in the U.S.  All episodes of season six of Drive to Survive will be released on February 23, 2024.

Read more
Orders will open soon for the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (if you’re ready to play in the dirt)
This is the first Msutang Mach-E designed to drive off pavement
2024 ford mustang mach e rally left front three quarter view driving up a slight rise on dirt road in the woods

Ford Motor Company continues to travel new paths with the Mustang Mach-E. The latest route isn't paved. When Ford used the Mustang brand with its first EV, some purists stirred, but high demand for the Mach-E quieted most of the rumblings. Despite a recall for an EV-typical battery-related fire concern, the Mustang Mach-E is successful. In Ford's latest departure from the pony car tradition, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Edition Ford is set up to drive dirt roads. Ford will start taking Mustang Mach-E orders in early 2024.

The Mach-E Rally is a variant of the performance-focused Mach-E GT.  The dual electric motor setup with a 91 kWh usable-capacity lithium-ion battery rocks up to 480 horsepower and a maximum of 650 pound-feet of torque. Ford introduces its new RallySport Drive Mode to the user-selectable vehicle setup options to assist driving off pavement. The mode enables linear throttle response, more aggressive corner damping, and more significant yaw for sliding turns.

Read more
Ford celebrates a 60th birthday with the 2024 Mustang GT California Special
Get set to catch a wave with the Mustang GT California Special and commemorate the 1960s
2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special convertible parked by the beach with the top down three-quarter view from the left front

Jaguar may shift to producing only battery-electric vehicles, but the Ford Motor Company has its feet planted firmly in both the EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) worlds. Ford's hugely successful Mustang Mach E SUV has captured more attention than the sporty ICE-powered Mustang for the past three years. But the gas Mustang isn't going away. To celebrate the Mustang's 60th anniversary, Ford recently announced the California Special package as a styling option for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium convertible and fastback.
The California Special upgrade is a styling package that commemorates the '60s when everything California was considered cool. This package is available for ordering now.

Think blue, but in a happy way. The California Special styling package will be instantly recognizable by its bright Rave Blue accents. Ford added Rave Blue styling pops to the wheels, graphics on the side of the car, and the car's nostril intake surrounds, the air intake openings in the front grill.
The California Special package also adds color to the familiar 5.0 styling badges on the front quarter panels that identify the GT's 5.0 liter V8 engine. There's not much chance that an observer won't know any modern Mustang GT with the motor running, because of the V8 engine sound alone, but since the 5.0 accent piece is there, why not make it blue? The GT badge on the back of the car also has a special treatment with a blue outline around black letters.

Read more