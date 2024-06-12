 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Ford drops all-new Mustang GTD capable of sub-7-minute laps at the Nürburgring

Ford goes all in for the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 2025 Mustang GTD

By
2025 Ford Mustang GTD exterior right profile ready for the Nurburgring.
Ford / Ford

When Ford CEO Jim Farley introduced the company’s plans for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD last year, he famously said, “We didn’t engineer a road car for the track; we created a race car for the road.” Today, ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ford introduced the GTD’s new Performance Pack and driver-focused interior.

Why the Mustang GTD matters

2025 Ford Mustang GTD exterior front showing new active aerodynamics and front dive planes.
Ford / Ford

Ford races. Always have and likely always will. Starting in 2025, Ford returns to F1 racing with its new partnership with Red Bull. Ford and Red Bull will work together to develop the hybrid powertrain that will propel the next-generation F1 race cars beginning in 2026. GM wants to be part of F1 racing, too, but so far hasn’t made a match with or outright purchased one of the ten teams that comprise the F1 race schedule’s 20-car lineup for the full 24-event season.

Recommended Videos

But Ford has its F1 deal in hand and promised to show up at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race with the $300K+ Mustang officially known as the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Carbon Series. There won’t be many units of the new GTD available in the exceedingly limited edition. One doesn’t buy or order a Mustang GTD. Instead, one must apply to purchase the car.

Related

What Ford added to the Mustang GTD

2025 Ford Mustang GTD interior with driver focused layout.
Ford / Ford

The new Mustang GTD gains a Performance pack for the car and a new driver-focused interior strategically organized and displayed to favor the driver’s control of what is frankly a beast of a car. Ford’s goal was to add the good stuff that would enable a skilled pilot to complete a full lap of the Nurburgring race circuit in under seven minutes.

The new Performance pack for the Mustang GTD includes magnesium wheels, active aerodynamics on the rear wing, new dive planes in front, and a larger splitter in the front fascia. The large active wing in the rear can drop to reduce drag when the car travels in a straight line but stays up to increase downforce in corners, similar to the DRS (downforce reduction system) wing on F1 cars.

The GTD’s interior has standard Recaro seats and adds large 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters. It also has a thick-rimmed flat-bottom steering wheel with accommodations for an array of extra driver controls. The driver can use the additional button controls to manage the GTD’s suspension firmness and exhaust mode. The larger paddle shifters will help drivers keep their hands ready to control the GTD’s greater than 800 horsepower. There are myriad additional minor tweaks in the Mustang GTD, all supporting that sub-7-minute lap time.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD exterior with massive rear wing.
Ford / Ford

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Tesla finally releases safety data after over a year
Here's what Tesla's safety reporting says
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.

Without sounding like we're writing this wearing a tinfoil hat while watching videos of the moon landing in slow motion and searching for inconsistencies, it's hard not to notice that Tesla has used some rather colorful marketing techniques over the last several years. It started with claims of nearly unobtainable range numbers in its early cars unless, of course, you happened to be driving downwind, downhill during the perfect ambient temperature.

Then claims of the Model S Plaid being able to run 0-60 mph in under two seconds, which technically was true, Elon just forgot to mention that time was achieved on an NHRA-prepped drag strip. Then, when the Cyberbeast came along, claiming to have ten thousand pound-feet of torque, which again was technically true if you used the same unorthodox method of output measurement.

Read more
This luxury cruise is perfect for Aston Martin, F1 fans
Aston Martin and F1 take to the seas
Side view of Aston Martin Formula 1 car

The Aston Martin nameplate evokes images of style, sophistication, and performance. From the legendary DB5 to today’s Vantage, the company’s vehicles have a combination of muscle and verve that’s hard to match. Sultry bodywork and roaring powerplants make a scene, whether on the road or track.

Similarly, Formula 1 inspires passion and excitement like few sports can. Racecars on the leading edge of tech compete on storied circuits, requiring lightning-quick reflexes from the world’s best drivers. Each race brings tension and drama, as drivers and machines explore the limits of performance. 

Read more
2025 Cadillac Optiq BEV: Entry-level compact dual motor SUV with 300 miles of range
Entry-level Cadillac EV comes fully-loaded for global buyers
2025 Cadillac Optiq left side profile view parked on a concrete rooftop of a contemporary building.

Cadillac continues to fill its model lineup of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) with the 2025 Cadillac Optiq. Last year, GM's premium brand introduced the brand's largest BEV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ SUV. The new, well-equipped Optiq is set to assume the role as the global entry-level Cadillac, with a sportier demeanor than some might expect. Cadillac debuted the Optiq in Paris, underscoring its positioning of the compact SUV as a gateway vehicle to attract new buyers worldwide to the brand.
Why the Cadillac Optiq matters

Cadillac is building its global BEV stable. The Optiq joins the Lyriq, Escalade IQ, Rolls-Royce competitor Celestiq, and the 2026 Vistiq three-row SUV. Cadillac has taken full advantage of the transition to vehicle electrification to shift from its traditionally staid line of large sedans for American Baby Boomers. Cadillac increased its market share of younger buyers by 5% in the past five years, according to John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. By rolling the 2025 Optiq out on the world stage with sales scheduled in more than 10 international regions, Cadillac aims to expand the brand's appeal. The Optiq will lead that effort, positioned as a competitively-priced luxury SUV.
2025 Cadillac Optiq: Features and prices

Read more