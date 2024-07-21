One is a top-end trim, the other is an out-and-out track star

If you’re shopping for a Mustang and looking at a higher-end trim, then you’ll likely have your eyes on Dark Horse vs. GT. While the Dark Horse may seem the better option, it’s more expensive and more powerful on paper; however, things are a little bit more complicated than that. The Mustang Dark Horse is also the Ford vehicle of choice for NASCAR, though those Dark Horses are quite different from the ones you’ll see on the street.

Just to get it out of the way, yes, there are a couple of aesthetic changes. The Ford Mustang Dark Horse has had a bit of a facelift and has its own special little badge dotted about the bodywork. But the changes go much deeper than the cosmetics. Here’s what you can expect from a Dark Horse compared to a 2024 Ford Mustang GT.

Recommended Videos

The Dark Horse is more powerful

Unsurprisingly, the Mustang Dark Horse is more powerful than its cheaper, less performance-oriented sibling. With that being said, in terms of pure horsepower there isn’t as big a difference as you may think.

But what does that difference in horsepower translate to? Well, 0 to 60 times differ based on transmission. If you opt for the 10-speed automatic, then the GT will go from 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds. The Auto version of the Dark Horse will hit the milestone in a pacey 3.7. The gap is similar with the manual transmission, 4.3 seconds for the GT and 4.1 for the Dark Horse.

There is also a gap in quarter-mile times between the two vehicles, with the Dark Horse covering the distance in 12 seconds and the GT taking 12.2. The Dark Horse will also pick up an extra 1.6 mph over a quarter-mile, capping out at 118.4 mph as opposed to the GT’s 116.8 mph in the GT.

There are some track-inspired touches

The Mustang Dark Horse is a more track-focused car, and that doesn’t just apply to what’s under the hood. The vehicle is fitted with MagneRide adaptive suspension as standard, with the system being an expensive optional extra on the GT. It includes heavy-duty shocks and a Torsen limited-slip differential. The vehicle’s torsion bars have also been beefed up, making it noticeably stiffer.

The rear wheels are also half an inch wider, giving them more grip as they drive the vehicle forward. This staggered configuration is beneficial for performance driving, but it’s pricier to maintain. You can’t rotate your wheels if they’re all different sizes. Again, you can add a lot of this to a GT, but you should probably just go for the track-focused model at a certain point. And if we’re talking performance upgrades, you can opt to have a Hennessey package fitted to a Dark Horse that will up the horsepower to a whopping 850.

The GT has comfort features as standard

You really need to sit inside a Mustang Dark Horse to understand exactly how stripped down it is. The first thing that strikes you will be the bucket-style seats that you have to manually adjust. That means reaching down between your legs and grasping a lever, just like the good old days. The back seats and dash also seem stripped down and firmer than what you’ll get in a GT, and a carbon fiber-like texture has been applied to several of the surfaces.

The same line of thought hasn’t been extended to the windows, as they’re still electric, so don’t go having nightmares about cranking it down on your way to the McDonald’s drive-thru. Still, it’s a great illustration of how Ford has stripped weight from its track-focused ‘Stang.

The GT is more comfortable and has a more luxury-focused feel than its track-focused brother. It’s still very much a sports car on the inside, but the seats are plusher, have electric adjustment, and you can save driver seating profiles. Both editions of the Mustang share an infotainment system, so unless you want to rip them out yourself, you don’t have to worry about the Dark Horse lacking a central display or speakers. You can actually get the Recaro Seats from the Dark Horse in the GT if you pay extra. But if that’s a consideration, then you may want to think about just getting the Dark Horse.

One for the track, one for the road

While the Dark Horse is still Mustang-shaped, has back seats, and comes with a generous trunk, it isn’t as good of a daily driver as the GT. The GT’s comfort features will pay dividends when you end up spending time in traffic, and you’ll be thankful for the more comfortable ride when you start going down neglected country or city roads.

You also still get a lot of that Mustang experience with the GT — the naturally aspirated V8 sounds great, and the amount of power and torque it produces isn’t very far off what you’ll get from the Dark Horse. I’d argue the GT will more than hold its own if you’re looking for a comfortable daily driver that you can also take to an autocross meet every other weekend.

With that being said; if you’re spending serious time at a track or on a dragstrip, then the Dark Horse is your best option.