Ford wants the world to know its latest electrification strategy

Responding to customer response and financial realities, Ford Motor Company announced a shift in priorities in its vehicle electrification strategy. Ford is putting large EV development projects, such as a 3-row SUV, on the back burner and focusing on more affordable small and midrange EV and hybrid vehicles.

Ford isn’t alone in rethinking its commitment to the transformation from internal combustion engines. It’s also not the first time the Dearborn, Michigan-based company has gone public with its EV game book. In February, Ford CEO Jim Farley outlined the corporation’s plans to cover all bases producing ICE, all-electric, and hybrid vehicles. Farley followed up in April with a drill-down on Ford’s EV development strategy, including details about a skunkworks team of experts focused on developing affordable EVs. Today’s announcement isn’t a dramatic reshuffle; it’s a restatement of April’s overall strategic intention with a few added specifics.

There are many balls in the air surrounding electrification, including shifting plans by major automakers, here-now-gone-here-again small EV brands, the looming effects of burgeoning Chinese EVs, new battery tech developments, consumer pushback against high EV prices, and the need for a more robust nationwide charging infrastructure. Against that mosaic of factors, any automaker that doesn’t periodically clarify what has changed and what stays the same in its electrification strategy may be making a mistake.

Major points in Ford’s electrification update

The following are significantly shortened summaries of the main points in today’s strategy statement: