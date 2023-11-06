If you have a Mach-E, you'll want to read this

Well, it was bound to happen. While the last couple of years have seen the electric revolution sweep over the country faster than the phrase, “Check out my podcast,” it was bound to have a setback or two along the way. One of the more recent setbacks comes by way of a recall issued from Ford regarding its Mustang Mach-E.

More than half of all 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-Es are being recalled

The recall pertains to 2021-2022 Mach-E models, which could potentially affect 34,762 units in total. The issue stems from a concern that vehicles equipped with an extended-range battery, through the combination of direct current fast charging and repeated wide-open throttle incidents, could see their high voltage main connectors overheat. As per the Ford recall, “An overheated contactor that is prevented from properly closing while driving can result in a loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of a crash.”

Ford will repair the Mach-E’s faulty battery contactor for free

Thankfully, Ford says that it will forward all potentially affected Mach-E models to either a Ford or Lincoln dealership and replace the contactor free of charge. The Blue Oval also made note that any owner who paid out of pocket to repair the overheating battery part prior to the recall was given a general reimbursement in May of 2023. All other owners who have not addressed the issue as of yet can expect to be contacted by Ford between October 30th and November 10th.

Thankfully, the problem does not seem to be catastrophic, provided it is taken care of promptly. This does, however, make us realize that, as with all new technology, there are bound to be a few hiccups now and then, and further illustrates why it may be better to lease than purchase cars like the Mach-E. And while we would love to see another recall from Ford to change the Mach-E’s name to anything other than “Mustang,” hopefully, this battery issue will be the last we see on the NHTSA’s website for a while.

