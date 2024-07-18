 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Audi add an entry-level premium EV, the Audi Q4 35 e-tron

Audi just add a shorter range EV loaded with extras to its best-selling electric SUV

By
audi q4 35 e tron 2025 parked on a rooftop area with concrete wall and blue sky in the background front left three quarter vi
Audi AG / Audi AG

Building on Audi’s success selling EVs, the automaker continues to expand its all-electric model line-up with the Audi Q4 35 e-tron. As a new entry-level variant in the premium Q4 e-tron model family, the Q4 35 e-tron starting price is about $5,500 lower than the previous cheapest Q4 e-tron.

Why Audi added the Q4 35 e-tron

2025 Audi Q4 35 e-tron parked on a rooftop area with concrete wall and blue sky in the background rear right three-quarter view.
Audi wanted a lower-cost model for the Q4 e-tron series, the brand’s best-selling electric car. The previous entry-level, the Q4 55 e-tron, starts at $53,395, including destination fees. Even though the Q4 e-tron is considered a premium all-electric SUV, Audi wanted a lower starting price.

Recommended Videos

The major difference between the Q4 55 e-tron and the new Q4 35 e-tron is battery power, which also alters the maximum range. The Q4 has a 55 kWh battery(52 kWh net), while the Q4 55 e-tron’s battery stores up to 82 kWh (77 net). The Q4 55 e-tron maximum range is 258 miles, but the Q4 35 e-tron top range is 228 miles.

So, 35’s battery power drops 30%, but the range decreases only 12%. Why? Look at the acceleration times. Audi says the 55 accelerates from 0-to-62.2 mph in 5.0 seconds, but the 35 takes 9.0 seconds. So, the disproportionate range decrease appears to result from milder tuning in the 35. Audi mentions the 35 sprints to its 9.0-second performance, which is reasonable if you consider an entry-level Toyota Corolla a sprinter.

25 Audi Q4 35 e-tron interior shot of front seats and dashboard.
Audi states the Q4 35 e-tron includes extensive equipment and the company’s latest electronic app connectivity, including the ability to access a wide range of news, sports, games, video, and other apps without a smartphone.

Overall, the Q4 35 is marginally more suitable for city and suburban use for frequent long-distance applications than the 55. Still, with the 35’s maximum 145 kW DC charging power, and thanks to the latest cell chemistry, the Q4 35 e-tron can increase the battery’s charge level from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes. So, stop for a coffee and a bagel, and you’ll be on your way.

Customers can order the Audi Q4 35 e-tron beginning in July. The starting prices, including destination fees, are $50,941 for the Q4 35 e-tron and $53,105 for the Sportback model.

1 of 2
audi q4 35 e tron 2025 parked on a rooftop area with concrete wall and blue sky in the background front left three quarter vi
Audi AG / Audi AG
audi q4 35 e tron 2025 parked on a rooftop area with concrete wall and blue sky in the background front right three quarter v
Audi AG / Audi AG

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
2024 Mustang Mach-E GT performance upgrade: Ford’s fast EV love note
2024 Mustang Mach-E GT beats Tesla and Porsche
Blue 2024 Ford Mustand Mach-E GT performance upgrade driving directly at the viewer under a highway overpass.

Spring is in the air, and Ford engineers share their love for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade. It's not like the Mach-E GT without the upgrade is a sluggard, not with 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque on tap. The standard 2024 Mach-E GT is good for 3.8-second trips from zero to 60 mph and scoots a quarter-mile in a hasty 12.8 seconds. Those are impressively short times, but Ford went further with the Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade.
Why Ford's Mustang Mach-E GT performance upgrade matters

Frankly, the Mach-E doesn't look like a scorching hot ride. The FDA categorizes the electric Mustang as an SUV, although to my eyes, it looks like a hatchback. However, neither vehicle profile pleased Mustang loyalists who insisted Mustangs should look like muscle cars and get their power from internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Read more
Don’t believe in electric cars? Audi just sold a record number of cars thanks to its e-tron EV lineup
EV sales push Audi to record numbers
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Change is hard, even when it is a good thing. Despite all of the positive news and reports on the benefits of the EV revolution that is inevitably headed our way, many are still averse to the transition. Maybe it is the mute tone with which EVs muster their power, or perhaps the lack of a need for a manual transmission, and thus, a diminished driving experience.

But, in recent years, we've seen how BMW has used sound pumped into the cabin via the stereo to increase the visceral nature of cars like its magnificent i8 hybrid. We have also recently reported on how Toyota has a faux manual EV transmission in the works to keep the idea of an authentic driving experience, one worth having.
The Q4 e-tron Sportback sales grew by 352%
A new update from Audi tells us that the tide may be turning, and more people may be for evolution than against it for the first time.

Read more
New Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar is a stylish, off-road-ready luxury EV SUV
Audi has a desert-racing-inspired EV SUV that won't scare your neighbor's dog
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar driving on a desert road directly toward the viewer

Few racing fans will drive a million-dollar-plus trophy truck in the Dakar Rally desert race in Saudi Arabia. However, for drivers who aspire to take their daily driver on more moderate off-road adventures, the new Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar will let you scratch the desert-racing itch.

The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar was inspired by Audi's non-production RS Q e-tron in the image below and developed specifically to run in the Dakar Rally.

Read more