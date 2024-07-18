Audi just add a shorter range EV loaded with extras to its best-selling electric SUV

Building on Audi’s success selling EVs, the automaker continues to expand its all-electric model line-up with the Audi Q4 35 e-tron. As a new entry-level variant in the premium Q4 e-tron model family, the Q4 35 e-tron starting price is about $5,500 lower than the previous cheapest Q4 e-tron.

Why Audi added the Q4 35 e-tron



Audi wanted a lower-cost model for the Q4 e-tron series, the brand’s best-selling electric car. The previous entry-level, the Q4 55 e-tron, starts at $53,395, including destination fees. Even though the Q4 e-tron is considered a premium all-electric SUV, Audi wanted a lower starting price.

The major difference between the Q4 55 e-tron and the new Q4 35 e-tron is battery power, which also alters the maximum range. The Q4 has a 55 kWh battery(52 kWh net), while the Q4 55 e-tron’s battery stores up to 82 kWh (77 net). The Q4 55 e-tron maximum range is 258 miles, but the Q4 35 e-tron top range is 228 miles.

So, 35’s battery power drops 30%, but the range decreases only 12%. Why? Look at the acceleration times. Audi says the 55 accelerates from 0-to-62.2 mph in 5.0 seconds, but the 35 takes 9.0 seconds. So, the disproportionate range decrease appears to result from milder tuning in the 35. Audi mentions the 35 sprints to its 9.0-second performance, which is reasonable if you consider an entry-level Toyota Corolla a sprinter.



Audi states the Q4 35 e-tron includes extensive equipment and the company’s latest electronic app connectivity, including the ability to access a wide range of news, sports, games, video, and other apps without a smartphone.

Overall, the Q4 35 is marginally more suitable for city and suburban use for frequent long-distance applications than the 55. Still, with the 35’s maximum 145 kW DC charging power, and thanks to the latest cell chemistry, the Q4 35 e-tron can increase the battery’s charge level from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes. So, stop for a coffee and a bagel, and you’ll be on your way.

Customers can order the Audi Q4 35 e-tron beginning in July. The starting prices, including destination fees, are $50,941 for the Q4 35 e-tron and $53,105 for the Sportback model.