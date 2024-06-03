Entry-level Cadillac EV comes fully-loaded for global buyers

Cadillac continues to fill its model lineup of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) with the 2025 Cadillac Optiq. Last year, GM’s premium brand introduced the brand’s largest BEV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ SUV. The new, well-equipped Optiq is set to assume the role as the global entry-level Cadillac, with a sportier demeanor than some might expect. Cadillac debuted the Optiq in Paris, underscoring its positioning of the compact SUV as a gateway vehicle to attract new buyers worldwide to the brand.

Why the Cadillac Optiq matters

Cadillac is building its global BEV stable. The Optiq joins the Lyriq, Escalade IQ, Rolls-Royce competitor Celestiq, and the 2026 Vistiq three-row SUV. Cadillac has taken full advantage of the transition to vehicle electrification to shift from its traditionally staid line of large sedans for American Baby Boomers. Cadillac increased its market share of younger buyers by 5% in the past five years, according to John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. By rolling the 2025 Optiq out on the world stage with sales scheduled in more than 10 international regions, Cadillac aims to expand the brand’s appeal. The Optiq will lead that effort, positioned as a competitively-priced luxury SUV.

Recommended Videos

2025 Cadillac Optiq: Features and prices

Cadillac isn’t being coy with Optiq’s equipment. From the product launch, all Optiqs will have standard dual-motor all-wheel drive and a 3-year subscription to Super Cruise, GM’s connected driver assistance technology.

The Optiq’s 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack will supply approximately 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Cadillac estimates the Optiq will have a driving range of up to 300 miles per change and the ability to gain up to 79 miles of range in 10 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger. One-pedal driving will be possible with the Optiq’s regeneration system, and the driver will also be able to stop the vehicle with a Regen-on-demand paddle on the steering wheel. Preprogrammed selectable driving modes include Tour, Sport, and Snow/Ice.

Cadillac designed the Optiq with visual elements that emphasize sophisticated agility, including a fixed glass roof, black crystal grille with signature lighting, and acoustic laminate glass in the rear quarter panel. The interior features a 33-inch diagonal LED display, a standard 19-speaker AKG Audio System with Dolby Atmos, and more.

When the 2025 Cadillac Optiq launches in the fall of 2025, two trims will be available: luxury and sport. Prices will start at $54,000, including destination and handling fees.

Editors' Recommendations