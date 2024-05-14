 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

VW reveals 2025 ID. Buzz trim levels and features, no launch date or prices yet

Break out your tie-dyed t-shirts, the VW ID. Buzz is coming

By
VW ID. Buzz parked on a beach with lifeguard stand and ocean in the background.
VW / VW

Start waxing your surfboard. VW revealed three U.S. introductory trim levels for the long-awaited 2025 VW ID. Buzz, the all-electric descendent of the original VW Microbus.  We have to wait for specifics such as initial order date, pricing, range, and towing capacity, but VW released the details on the three trim levels for the U.S. launch.

Why the U.S. version of the VW ID. Buzz matters

2025 VW ID. Buzz and vintage VW Bus parked in front of rolling hills.
VW / VW

The 1960s was an interesting time in the U.S., with a counterculture movement that emerged from the post-WWII Baby Boomer generation and challenged conventional expectations. The VW Microbus was an icon of that tie-dyed period of U.S. history. When VW confirmed that the ID. Buzz concept vehicle would go into production, the company noted that U.S. buyers’ enthusiasm for a new ‘VW bus’ was the driving factor.

Recommended Videos

What the 2025 VW ID. Buzz U.S. offers

2025 VW ID. Buzz with a surfboard on a roof rack traveling on a road near a beach.
VW / VW

VW began selling a short-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz in Europe in 2022, but U.S. buyers will choose from three trims of a longer-wheelbase ID. Buzz. The VW ID. Buzz will be available with single-color and two-tone exterior color choices, with colorways dependent on the trim level. In order of ascending feature content (and surely price), the 2025 trims will be: Pro S, Pro S Plus, and 1st Edition.

Related

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz Pro S will be a rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicle that makes 282 hp with a 91 kWh Battery. The Pro S Plus and 1st Edition trims will be available in RWD or 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions. AWD models will produce up to 335 hp. All three trims will have 20-inch wheels, a 12.9-inch diagonal measure infotainment system display, 30-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and VW’s IQ Drive advanced drive assistance system (ADAS), including parking assistance.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
VW ID.7 Tourer flagship EV will have up to 426 mile range
Station wagons may be a tough sell in the U.S., but Europe is getting a beauty
VW ID.7 concept vehicle parked on a stone driveway with a landscaped rock wall in the background right rear three-quarter view of white car.

Volkswagen begins presales in Europe this quarter of the ID.7 Tourer, an estate car version of the VW ID.7 fastback saloon announced last fall as the VW EV flagship. In the U.S., we'd call the ID.7 saloon a sedan and the estate car a station wagon. The photos that accompany this article are of near-production vehicles, VW says.

When VW introduced the ID.7 in November 2023, the company stated it was a worldwide release, and U.S. sales would follow the initial rollout in Europe. The ID.7 Tourer is a good-looking vehicle with more visual impact than the saloon, so I hope VW also decides to sell this newer model in the U.S. Station wagons haven't sold well in the U.S. in recent years unless re-labeled as cross-over utility vehicles (CUVs) -- which could keep the Tourer from our shores.

Read more
GM slashes EV production in half for 2024, still plans to have 1,000,000 electric cars by 2025
GM won't make quite as many EVs as it said (yet)
Cadillac Escalade IQ

Back in October 2023, GM announced plans to produce 400,000 electric vehicles by the middle of 2024 and reach an annual production capacity of a million EVs by the end of 2025. While the Detroit-based manufacturer believes it is still firmly on track to achieve its long-term goal, its plans for this year appear to have been scaled down somewhat.

Instead of having 400,000 more electric cars ready to go by summer, GM will instead aim to have 300,000 of the zero-emission vehicles ready to roll at best. That number could also be as low as 200,000 if production hits the low end of GM’s estimates. The decision to scale back the company’s EV goals was revealed by CEO Mary Barra during GM’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Read more
Kia drops details on 2024 Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid EV features and prices
The upgraded 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is available now
2024 Kia Sportage PHEV left front three-quarter view of a gray vehcile driving with water and mountains in the background.

Following a redesign for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) returns with style, safety, and tech updates. One of the best PHEVs, the 2024 Sportage PHEV is available in two trim levels: the X-Line AWD starting at $40,815 and the X-Line Prestige AWD starting at $45,315 (including a mandatory $1,325 destination charge).

Kia added seat-mounted airbags for second-row passengers and LED projection headlights as standard equipment on both 2024 Sportage PHEV trim levels.

Read more