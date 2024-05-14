Break out your tie-dyed t-shirts, the VW ID. Buzz is coming

Start waxing your surfboard. VW revealed three U.S. introductory trim levels for the long-awaited 2025 VW ID. Buzz, the all-electric descendent of the original VW Microbus. We have to wait for specifics such as initial order date, pricing, range, and towing capacity, but VW released the details on the three trim levels for the U.S. launch.

Why the U.S. version of the VW ID. Buzz matters

The 1960s was an interesting time in the U.S., with a counterculture movement that emerged from the post-WWII Baby Boomer generation and challenged conventional expectations. The VW Microbus was an icon of that tie-dyed period of U.S. history. When VW confirmed that the ID. Buzz concept vehicle would go into production, the company noted that U.S. buyers’ enthusiasm for a new ‘VW bus’ was the driving factor.

What the 2025 VW ID. Buzz U.S. offers

VW began selling a short-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz in Europe in 2022, but U.S. buyers will choose from three trims of a longer-wheelbase ID. Buzz. The VW ID. Buzz will be available with single-color and two-tone exterior color choices, with colorways dependent on the trim level. In order of ascending feature content (and surely price), the 2025 trims will be: Pro S, Pro S Plus, and 1st Edition.

The 2025 VW ID. Buzz Pro S will be a rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicle that makes 282 hp with a 91 kWh Battery. The Pro S Plus and 1st Edition trims will be available in RWD or 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions. AWD models will produce up to 335 hp. All three trims will have 20-inch wheels, a 12.9-inch diagonal measure infotainment system display, 30-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and VW’s IQ Drive advanced drive assistance system (ADAS), including parking assistance.

