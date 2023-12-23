The Rolls Royce Spectre is the most luxurious EV ever made with a price tag of $422,750.



The Rolls Royce Spectre is one of the most anticipated EVs coming out this year. It’s almost as quick as the Rolls Royce Wraith Coupe, with an acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds! In fact, it’s the most aerodynamic car ever built by Rolls Royce. But what makes it special as a top-of-the-range luxurious car is that it doesn’t make any noise or vibrations since it’s an electric vehicle — a feat that the founder of Rolls Royce thought would make the perfect luxury car, but it was impractical at the time. Of course, you probably wouldn’t notice such distractions in the backseat of a gas-powered Rolls Royce, but the Spectre takes it to the next level.

Rolls Royce Spectre is the “spiritual successor” of the Phantom Coupe

The Rolls Royce Spectre is designed to take after the Phantom Coupe that was discontinued in 2016. However, the Spectre is slightly more powerful than the Phantom Coupe, with a dual electric powertrain that can produce up to 584 horsepower. It also comes with a 102-kWh battery that can deliver a range of up to 291 miles on the standard model with 22-inch wheels. This is almost similar to the range of the BMW i7 M70.

But if you want the Spectre Black Badge model with enhanced power and torque, the range is reduced to 280 miles. Alternatively, you could consider the Black Badge with 23-inch wheels, but you have to compromise with a range of 264 miles.

Well, the elephant in the room is obviously the underwhelming range of the Rolls Royce Spectre. However, most people buying a Rolls Royce aren’t concerned about the range, but the luxury it offers. Even if you want a longer range and you’re looking at competing EVs that can match up to the Rolls Royce Spectre, no ultra-high-end luxury EV at the moment surpasses a range of 300 miles. Case in point? Its closest competitor, the Cadillac Celestiq is expected to have a range of around 300 miles.

Beyond that, Rolls Royce says the Spectre should charge from 0% to 80% using a DC fast charger in about 34 minutes. If you’re in a hurry, you could add 62 miles to the battery in less than 10 minutes. However, Rolls Royce hasn’t confirmed if its first electric car will adopt the Tesla Supercharger network in the future like most automakers who are ditching CCS ports to support Tesla’s NACS connector.

Rolls Royce is taking orders for the Spectre at a starting price of $422,750. If you configure your Spectre to your specifications, its price tag may exceed half a million dollars. This makes it one of the most expensive electric vehicles in the world, and the second most premium Rolls Royce car after the Phantom. Its competitor, the Cadillac Celestiq, is expected to start at around $340,000. But for what the Spectre is worth, it’s the most luxurious electric car ever made!

