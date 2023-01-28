Which of these incredible electric vehicles is your favorite?

The all-electric craze is in full swing, and automakers are bringing new electric cars to market at a blistering pace. While the last few years have been an exciting time for EVs, the next several years are going to be even more thrilling. 2021 and 2022 saw electric vehicles go mainstream, while 2023, 2024, and 2025 will be the years when they really begin to shine.

A lot of new electric vehicles are expected to come out over the next few years — like, a dizzying number. If we were to cover all of the upcoming electric vehicles that are expected to arrive in the near future, we would end up writing a novel. Instead, we’ve compiled a list of the seven coolest electric vehicles that we’re the most excited to see in the future.

DeLorean Alpha5

After nearly four decades in hibernation, DeLorean’s back in business. While most of us associate DeLorean with the wedge-shaped marvel from Back to the Future, the upcoming Alpha5 looks like it actually belongs in the future, though it gets some inspiration from the classic car.

The Alpha5 is a serious EV that looks toward the future. It has gullwing doors, four seats, an expected range of 300 miles, and a claimed 0-to-88 mph time of 4.35 seconds. The EV will be a low-volume model with fewer than 10,000 cars expected to be produced.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Even storied automakers like Rolls-Royce can’t avoid moving toward an all-electric future. Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric vehicle will be the gorgeous Spectre coupe. While it would’ve been easy for Rolls-Royce to electrify an existing model, the Spectre is being built from the ground up as an electric car.

As far as figures go, the Spectre is expected to have a range of roughly 300 miles and a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. These aren’t the sexiest figures, but for a car that tips the scales at nearly three tons and is almost 18 feet long, we’re sure the Spectre will offer performance that Rolls-Royce consumers expect from the brand and take its place among the best electric cars.

Cadillac Celestiq

General Motors is arguably leading the EV charge — no pun intended — for all automakers. With so many brands living under one roof, GM has large plans that include selling 1 million EVs annually by 2025. While most of the new EVs from GM will be affordable ones, the Celestiq is a bit different.

The Celestiq will help Cadillac get back on the map as a leader in luxury cars. It will start at $300,000, be built by hand, and have a dizzying level of customization. The luxury EV will have 55 inches of digital real estate and a range of 300 miles, and it will come with two electric motors for up to 600 horsepower.

Canoo Pickup Truck

Remember Canoo? We wouldn’t blame you if you forgot about the startup that appeared in 2017. The company appeared out of nowhere with dramatic concepts like the Canoo Pickup Truck, and then things went quiet. Still, we’re excited to see the funky truck officially go on sale.

The Canoo Pickup Truck has one of the strangest designs on the road with its abnormal front end. While the design of the truck is strange, the result is an EV with innovative storage compartments and impressive capability, making it one of the best electric vehicles. Last we heard, the truck will have up to 600 horsepower and 200 miles of range. Here’s to hoping that Canoo manages to bring the Pickup Truck to market.

Dodge Daytona SRT

Instead of looking toward the future, Dodge is doing what it does best by looking to its past. Dodge, the brand known for high-powered V8 engines, is getting into electric vehicles with the Daytona SRT. The vehicle is meant to be a halo vehicle for the automaker’s eMuscle line and is supposed to be an electric muscle car with a retro design and sound. At the moment, the Daytona SRT sounds along the lines of a robotic indoor cat instead of a lion, but we’re sure Dodge is working on that.

Dodge is staying quiet on what kind of performance the Daytona SRT will have, but if it’s anything like the brand’s gas-powered cars, you can expect it to be absurdly powerful and offer blistering acceleration.

Lotus Eletre

Lotus, the brand that’s known for making driver-focused sports cars that deliver pure driving experiences, will be making an electric SUV, but not just any electric SUV. The Eletre promises to have up to 900 horsepower. The entry-level model will make 600 horsepower because that’s somehow an entry-level figure now. The SUV is expected to have a range of 315 miles, and its 800-volt platform will allow for charging on a 350-kW fast charger. With the Eletre being a Lotus, we expect it to offer the same sharp driving dynamics as the automaker’s gas-powered cars.

Mercedes-Benz EQG

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an iconic. The boxy, high-end off-roader is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road today. While some people may be worried about the G-Class’s future with Mercedes looking into EVs, there’s some good news: The G-Class will live on as the all-electric EQG.

We don’t have a lot of information about the EQG. We know that the electric SUV will have a similar boxy design to the current G-Class, and we expect it to utilize the current SUV’s body-on-frame platform. The EQG should offer incredible off-roading performance with a four-motor design that will see each wheel get its own electric motor.

