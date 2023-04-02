 Skip to main content
Dodge says goodbye to the gas age of muscle cars with the 1,025-HP SRT Demon 170

Dodge’s sendoff will dust a Bugatti Chiron SS for $100k

Joel Patel
By

The Dodge Challenger is a funny muscle car. Its arrival in 1970 made it late to compete against the likes of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. It didn’t have the same extensive run as the other two, and it quickly became outdated a few years after Dodge brought the nameplate back in 2008. It seemed like the Challenger was done for, but then Dodge pulled a rabbit out of a hat when it introduced the 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat – a true muscle car with 707 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end. The Hellcat era is ending, and Dodge is making sure the Challenger is getting the proper sendoff with a 1,025-horsepower model.

The original Challenger SRT Hellcat was Dodge’s Iron Man for the Hellcat lineup. It paved the way for the Charger SRT Hellcat, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, and the Ram 1500 TRX. There are so many different Hellcat variants and trims out there that Dodge might have been better off using numbers instead of names. Still, the new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a proper sendoff to a model if we’ve ever seen one.

When Dodge announced that production of the Hellcat engine would come to an end in 2023 in November 2021 and a series of “Last Call” special edition models, we knew something big was coming for the Challenger. The final special edition has arrived, and the SRT Demon 170 is here to set the world on fire, just like the original SRT Hellcat did eight years ago.

The SRT Demon 170 is a car that’s all about numbers. To post the mega figures that it does, the muscle car comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine – duh – that’s loosely related to the one found in the original SRT Demon. We use the word loosely because all that the engine retains from the original Demon is the camshaft. Everything else is new.

Covering everything that Dodge has changed with the V8 would take all day. The quick version of the rundown includes a larger 3.0-liter supercharger, some extra boost with the supercharger running at 21.3 psi, and a larger 105 mm throttle body. With the new components and E85 gasoline, the SRT Demon 170 produces a mega 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque. These are hypercar levels of power from a 15-year-old muscle car. Use 91 octane, and the engine makes 900 horsepower and 810 pound-feet of torque.

With the SRT Demon 170 on a prepped track with E85 in the tank, the muscle car can complete the quarter mile in 8.91 seconds at 151 mph. Zero to 60 mph takes just 1.66 seconds. For the people out there that love comparisons, the SRT Demon 170 will out sprint the Chiron SS, which is one of the fastest cars in the world, in the quarter-mile by two-tenths.

As one would expect, Dodge has fortified some of the SRT Demon 170’s other components to handle the power. The muscle car comes with a fortified driveline, a stronger driveshaft, an upgraded rear axle housing, and an updated differential with larger ring and pinion gears.

The drag-focused SRT Demon 170 comes with a host of features that make the muscle car a beast on the strip. The 8-speed automatic transmission has an improved transmission brake, a new TransBrake 2.0 feature that lets the driver play with more launch settings, and the suspension has been retuned to reduce wheelies. Shoppers can also fit the SRT Demon 170 with a parachute through Direct Connection.

Dodge plans to build the SRT Demon 170 in limited numbers, though it hasn’t officially nailed down those numbers yet. At the moment, Dodge claims it will build 3,000 units for the U.S. and an additional 300 models for Canada. With destination and the gas guzzler tax, the SRT Demon 170 will cost $100,361.

Production of the muscle car will start this July and will end on December 31. That means the New Year will mark the end of the line for the SRT Hellcat and brings the lineage of one of the best muscle cars to an end. While Dodge’s gas-powered Challenger is bowing out, the American automaker is looking toward an electrified future with the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee.

How to clean headlights using 2 popular methods
Don't neglect your headlights? Here's how to clean them in a snap
Man cleaning front headlight on Toyota RAV4 using Meguiar's Quick Detailer.

Over time, headlights will pick up every day dirt and grim just like the rest of your car. It's important not to ignore the headlights when cleaning your car though. Just like the rest of your vehicle, headlights need some TLC. Dirty headlights won't shine properly at night or in the daytime. Before giving them a scrub though, take a few minutes to learn how to clean headlights the right way.

Lamborghini’s upcoming supercar will have a 1,001-hp plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain
Lamborghini news: Here’s a sneak peek at what engine will replace the outgoing naturally aspirated V12
Lamborghini LB744 PHEV Powertrain from overhead in the engine bay of a chassis.

Lamborghini is known for making world-class naturally aspirated engines. From the Huracan’s V10 to the Aventador’s V12, soulful engines are Lamborghini’s thing. Unfortunately, Lamborghini has discontinued the Aventador and its mighty V12 engine. While we don’t know what’s in store for the Aventador’s replacement, Lamborghini has given the world a look into its upcoming powertrain, which will include a plug-in hybrid component with three electric motors.
A PHEV from Lamborghini? It certainly sounds like the end times. But if you think Lamborghini is making something akin to the Toyota Prius Prime, that’s not what’s happening here. At the heart of the plug-in hybrid powertrain is a 6.5-liter V12 engine. The new L545 motor is a major upgrade of the Aventador’s 6.5-liter V12. The new engine weighs 37 pounds less, has more power, has a higher redline, and features a raised compression ratio of 12.6:1.

Getting into actual numbers, the new 6.5-liter V12 engine is good for 814 horsepower on its own. That’s a large upgrade over the Aventador, which made up to 769 horsepower in its most potent configurations. While peak horsepower comes at 9,250 rpm, the engine hits its redline at 9,500 rpm. If there’s one figure that hasn’t grown a lot, it’s torque. The new V12 is rated at 535 pound-feet, which is only 4 pound-feet more than the old 12-cylinder motor.
In addition to giving the engine a major overhaul, Lamborghini has also repositioned the way the gearbox and engine are packaged together. Unlike the Aventador, which had a single-clutch transmission that was positioned in front of the engine, Lamborghini has turned the new V12 180 degrees. Additionally, power is being routed through a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that Lamborghini designed that will sit behind the engine.
So far, these would be massive changes on their own, but the engine is getting a large helping hand from a plug-in hybrid component. Lamborghini will assist the V12 engine with three electric motors. Two axial-flux motors are located at the front – one on each wheel – and a third electric motor at the back that’s integrated into the transmission. The front electric motors allow for torque vectoring, while the rear electric motor can act as a starter motor, generator, or an extra source of power. On their own, each motor is capable of producing 148 horsepower – roughly the same amount of power as a compact car. Combined, Lamborghini claims the V12 engine and the electric motors are good for 1,001 horsepower.

BMW teases new 5 series, with an i5 EV model for the first time ever
BMW is rolling out its new 5 series later this year, and there will be an i5 version
BMW i5 electric sedan under a cover parked in a studio.

The current, seventh-gen BMW 5-Series has been around since 2017. Seven model years is practically forever for a luxury vehicle, especially one as storied as the midsize 5-Series. BMW has some large plans in store for the new, eighth-gen 5-Series that will be unveiled in October 2023 and shared a few details on the upcoming midsize sedan recently.
The sedan will be more multifaceted than ever and will be offered with gas engines with mild-hybrid 48-volt systems, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and a new all-electric powertrain in the i5. The latter will mark the first time BMW has introduced an all-electric version of the 5-Series.

Before you get too excited, there’s not a lot of information to go off of here. But the big news for those of us in America is that the upcoming electric i5 sedan will be getting the same M treatment as the current i4 M50 that’s on sale. BMW refuses to call the performance-oriented i5 an electric M5, which leads to believe that it might use something like “M50” for the sporty i5.
“The all-electric BMW i4 M50 shows how BMW blends dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection,” said BMW CEO Oliver Zipse at the BMW Group Annual Conference 2023. “It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the BMW 5-Series line-up.”
Clearly, BMW has seen that there’s space in its electric lineup for a new sedan that we assume would slot in above the compact i4 and below the large i7. While the U.S. will probably only get the sedan version of the i5, buyers in Europe will also be able to purchase a wagon, or Touring, model. That’s great news for European enthusiasts that were expecting to see wagons die in the electric revolution.

