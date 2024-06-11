 Skip to main content
Rivian reveals second-generation EVs with 1,025-hp quad-motor

New Rivian EVs have up to 1,025 horsepower

By
Red second-generation Rivian R1T right rear three-quarter view parked on beach edge facing water bike on back of the truck.
Second-generation Rivian R1T Rivian / Rivian

Rivian recently presented second-generation models of its original R1T EV pickup truck and R1S EV SUV. The EVs have significant performance upgrades, new drive systems, a new user interface and experience software platform, and many other improvements, according to Rivian, which describes the new generation as completely reengineered.

Power and range are two of the biggest changes. The new R1T and R1S models will be available with Rivian’s in-house developed Dual-Motor, Tri-Motor, or Quad-Motor power trains. A new-generation R1T with the Quad-Motor setup will generate 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 lb-ft of torque, capable of 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2.5 seconds, Rivian says. New battery packs will have a range of up to 420 miles per charge.

Why 2nd-gen Rivian EVs are a big deal

Second-generation Rivian R1S left front three-quarter view turning right on a city street.
Second-generation Rivian R1S Rivian / Rivian

Rivian’s second-generation EV truck and SUV are significant for several reasons, primarily concerning the R1T truck. Truck and SUV sales currently account for most new car sales in the U.S., but trucks have been the best-selling cars for decades. Trucks are extremely important, led by the Ford F-150 series, the perennial biggest seller, plus the Chevy Silverado 1500 and RAM 1500 series.

Rivian was the first all-electric truck on the market that wasn’t based on an ICE (internal combustion engine) model — such as the Ford F-150 Lightning EV. The Rivian R1T earned high press for many innovative features and was followed by the Rivian SUV, the R1S. The fact that Rivian has enough power to continue as a new brand and launch major revisions to the two original models is a big deal.

RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO, and founder made the following statement when introducing the new EVs. “We continue to evolve our flagship R1 vehicles, offering quality and performance without compromise. Our revamped R1S and R1T push the technical boundaries further, creating our most capable products to date.”

Rivian R1T and R1S: Important changes

1 of 3
Second-generation Rivian R1T right front three-quarter view parked on a beach backed up to the rocks on the edge of the shore.
Second-generation Rivian R1T Rivian / Rivian
Second-generation Rivian R1T left front three-quarter view exited an underground parking garage.
Second-generation Rivian R1T Rivian / Rivian
Second-generation Rivian R1S right front three-quarter view parked on a city street.
Second-generation Rivian R1S Rivian / Rivian

There’s much, much more to Rivian’s new R1T and R1S than the powertrain and battery packs, as crucial as they are. New thermal management increases efficiency and comfort. Newly-designed 22-inch wheels support increased range with aerodynamics. Rivian developed a new system for driver assist applications that use 11 cameras, five radar devices, and AI predictive features.

Rivian builds its vehicles in the U.S., and the new models are available for immediate order. The R1T starts at $69,900 and the R1S starts at $75,900.

Second-generation Rivian R1S right front three-quarter view backed up to a stream with father holding one child with a second child standing
Second-generation Rivian R1S Rivian / Rivian

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
