 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

A new J.D. Power study says drivers are unimpressed with in-car tech

Customers’ enjoyment of infotainment systems seems to have declined

Dave McQuilling
By
car infotainment system
RSplaneta / Shutterstock

The technology powering our vehicles has advanced greatly over the last few years. Features like voice control, navigation, and augmented reality displays mean a modern car is closer to HAL 9000 than they are a Ford Model T. 

But a recent study from consumer insights organization J.D. Power suggests buyers are falling out of love with the tech in their transportation. Customer satisfaction with several modern technological elements has declined drastically between 2020, when the survey was last conducted, and 2023. The decline affects both premium automotive brands and the cheaper options on the market. 

Recommended Videos

Out of the ten factors considered, fuel economy is the only area where customers report being more satisfied than they were previously. Battery-powered electric vehicle buyers are also more satisfied with the fuel economy their personal transport choice provides than owners of internal combustion engine cars — which may be down to the increased fuel prices many people have experienced in recent years.

Of all the premium brands mentioned in the survey, Jaguar boasted the highest level of customer satisfaction. The British car brand was followed by Land Rover, which happens to be produced by the same company. German manufacturers Porsche and BMW took the third and fourth spots. Tesla, which normally ranks pretty highly in J.D. Power customer satisfaction surveys, experienced an eight-point decline with the American EV brand scoring lower than it had previously in all ten categories. Of the mass-market brands mentioned, Dodge achieved the highest score.

Infotainment just isn’t cutting it with recent buyers

Customers’ enjoyment of infotainment systems seems to have declined the most between surveys, with just over half (56%) of respondents opting to use the vehicle’s system when they want to play audio. When the survey was last conducted in 2020, 70% of users were happy using the car’s infotainment system for their audio needs. Fewer than half of all those surveyed choose to use the car’s infotainment systems for other purposes, like navigation, receiving phone calls, and voice recognition.

The news may be surprising as many vehicle manufacturers have put serious effort into improving their infotainment offerings in recent years. This includes the likes of Mercedes, which recently integrated ChatGPT, a leading AI language model, into its infotainment systems in an attempt to push ahead of the competition. 

Vehicles featuring the Android Automotive Operating System, coupled with Google Automotive Services, tended to rank higher in the survey. This suggests most respondents relied on their smartphones to meet their infotainment needs. It also suggests that manufacturers may want to rely on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and shift the resources they would have used to develop in-house infotainment systems into other areas if they want to keep their customers happy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
The 9 best sports cars under $100k you can get
Six figures may not get you as much as it used to, but you can get one of these sports cars with that budget
2022 Jaguar F-Type front end angle from passenger's side parked on the side of a street with a glass building in the background.

Blame inflation, supply chain issues, or global issues that won't go away, but cars are way, way, way more expensive than they used to be. Unfortunately, inflated auto prices are a new trend that doesn't seem like it will be slowing down anytime soon. Despite this, if you're lucky enough to have $100,000 to spend on a high-performance sports car, you have some great sports cars under $100k to explore.
Are sports cars affordable? Yea right? While one wouldn't normally consider $100,000 sports cars affordable, shoppers who have some money to blow can find homegrown American muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger or exotics like the Lotus Emira on this budget. So, if you're seeking a sports car in this price range, from mega-powered muscle cars to mid-engine sports cars, here are the nine best sports cars under $100k.

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 - $88,750
Unbelievably, $100,000 isn't enough to get into a base Porsche 911 anymore, but Porsche's loss is your gain because you can get a 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 for that money. The GTS 4.0 has the same flat-six engine found in the track-ready GT4. In this sports car, the 4.0-liter six-cylinder makes 300 horsepower and revs all the way to 7,000 rpm. Additionally, the motor is an ode to natural aspiration with rapid response time and a pure sound. 
Like other Porsches, what makes the GTS 4.0 so special is the way it handles and feels like a complete package. Shifts are excellent, handling is sublime, and the car feels like it can take beating after beating without an issue. So, whether you spend time on the track or the road, the GTS 4.0 feels special in either environment.  

Read more
The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is here — and it’s stunning
Iconic and packed with new features, the 2024 CLE Coupe is an instant classic
2024 MB CLE Coupe

Sometimes less is more. In an automotive world full of fine-tuned, niche-market choices, you can get anything from a hyper-exotic Ferrari, to a truck that looks and drives like a car, to a car that looks and drives like a truck and back again. As the savvy premium carmaker they always have been, Mercedes-Benz has realized this and has decided to eliminate both the C- and E-Class Coupes and instead bring us the brand new and stunning 2024 CLE Coupe.

 
Mercedes-Benz says the CLE Coupe is "shaped by desire"
While some may fret that their beloved C-Class or E-Class Coupe will be no more, one look at the CLE Coupe, and those fears will abate rapidly. Designed with what Mercedes-Benz calls its Sensual Purity philosophy, the 2024 CLE elicits a visceral reaction from onlookers. Smooth yet powerful, the long-hoot/short-deck blueprint has worked for Mercedes-Benz, and plenty of other automakers, harking all the way back to the 300SL Gullwing of the '50s. The CLE's "shark nose" front end sports a 3-D radiator grill bookended by wraparound LED headlamps set high on the hood. Smooth yet muscular lines flow seamlessly to the sculpted, but not overdone rear end.

Read more
A new study highlights the impact switching to EVs could have on our health
Switching to EV cars can preserve lives, reduce asthma attacks, and save the economy billions of dollars
best states to own an electric vehicle charging modern car on the street which are

 

Change is hard. Even when it is a good thing, and everyone is on board, change is still difficult to accept and embrace. No one likes to be told that something they enjoy might be bad for them and life would be better without it. Whether it's smoking, drinking, or eating red meat, most people don't or aren't ready to hear the truth. In some cases, moderation is fine, of course, but in others, change is necessary. A new study from the American Lung Association adds a new puzzle piece to how we look at the future of transportation.
Study says switching to EVs could save more than 89,000 lives by 2050
A new study by the American Lung Association tells us many things we already knew but didn't really want to hear. Noxious gasses emitted from fossil fuel-burning engines cause a litany of health issues over time. Asthma, heart disease, and lung disease are all byproducts of toxic fumes, and although it seems obvious, more EVs and less gas-powered cars will benefit our own health and not just improve global warming.

Read more