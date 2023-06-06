 Skip to main content
BMW has started work on bringing full VR to its vehicles

BMW’s Quest to Bring Full VR Experience to Its Vehicles Has Finally Paid Off

James Dolan
By

BMW doesn’t just want to design the best performance and luxury cars — it also wants to be at the forefront of the latest technology. From introducing V2X technology to an EV yacht dubbed THE ICON with cutting-edge technology, BMW has what it takes to stay ahead of the competition.

BMW is not about to slow its momentum and it has now teamed up with Meta to bring full virtual reality and mixed reality headsets to its vehicles. That’s a big deal since it’s the first time developers have made it possible to use your virtual or mixed-reality headset to work or play video games in a fast-moving vehicle. It’s even more impressive that you can engage your Meta Quest Pro headset when the car hits a bump or makes a turn.

How does it work? According to BMW, the VR headset receives real-time data from the car’s sensor to figure out its position and movement more accurately while the car is in motion. Without processing data from the car’s sensor, the headset wouldn’t know what’s going on when you’re in a fast-moving vehicle, and it wouldn’t be practical to use it.

Meta x BMW Research Update | Reality Labs Research

What’s even more interesting is that BMW thinks this technology could be used beyond gaming, meditation, work-related stuff, and entertainment. For instance, you could use the AR headset to identify hazards and receive important updates when you’re driving. If you’re a passenger, you could use AR headsets to locate nearby restaurants, gas stations, EV charging stations, and other points of interest. It would also be useful if you forget where you parked your car.

But according to the Head of BMW Group Technology Office, “it’s too early to tell exactly how or when this technology will make it into customers’ hands.” Even so, it’s not the first time BMW has made a breakthrough to integrate augmented reality technology in its vehicle — it has secretly been working on AR technology for more than a decade. The I Vision Dee concept car is a testament of BMW’s progress to incorporate virtual and augmented environments for a better driving experience. Someday, at least.

Image of a moon displayed by a VR headset
BMW

In addition to that, BMW recently introduced Panoramic Vision which uses augmented and virtual reality technology to display information on the windshield without distracting the driver. BMW’s Panoramic Vision is expected to be rolled out in its upcoming EV models by 2025. Taking that into consideration, it’s also likely that we may experience the first ever VR and AR in-motion headset in BMW’s next-generation EV models.

MINI is teasing its incoming EV, and we want one
What you need to know about the Mini Cooper EV
the 2024 Mini Cooper EV driving on the road

A few weeks ago, BMW announced its 2024 lineup of the Mini Cooper. Customers will have the option to choose seven models with manual transmissions. Beyond that, BMW also unveiled three electric Mini Cooper models that will be available next year. The brand plans to sell 100% electric vehicles by 2030, and the MINI Cooper EV will be its foundation.

In a press release, BMW has revealed more details about its next-generation MINI Cooper electric, and we can't wait to get ourselves one. What should we expect?
The 2024 MINI Cooper will have a longer range
The incoming 2024 electric Mini Cooper will be available in three models: Mini Cooper E, Mini Cooper SE, and Mini Cooper SE Convertible. The Mini Cooper E will include a 40.7 kWh battery, which should cover a range of up to 186 miles. If it delivers, the upcoming BMW Mini Cooper EV will have improved the range by 40 miles compared to the current Mini Cooper SE EV model with a 32.6 kWh battery.

Alfa Romeo reveals plans to debut a large electric SUV in the U.S.
Alfa Romeo's luxury SUV will compete with the Mercedes EQS, Audi Q8 e-tron, and the BMW iX
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Since Alfa Romeo came back to the U.S. in 2014 after a 19-year hiatus, it has been busy trying to build a solid presence to compete with other luxury automakers. It introduced the 4C Coupe, 4C Spider, Stelvio, Gulia, and Tonale models to the U.S. market—a clear sign that Alfa Romeo is back in America and here to stay.

Two of the three Alfa Romeo models currently sold in the U.S. market are SUVs—the Stelvio and the Tonale. Its other model, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is a sedan, while the 4C Coupe and 4C Spider were discontinued. This means that SUVs are Alfa Romeo’s bread and butter in the U.S. market. In fact, Alfa Romeo sells more SUVs in the U.S. market than any other type of vehicle—according to Statista.

Why GM is killing a popular (and affordable) EV
GM has big plans for EVs — just not the Chevy Bolt
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV parked outside a home.

When the Chevy Bolt EV was released in 2017, we took it on a test drive and it exceeded our expectations. Since then, the Chevy Bolt went on to become General Motors’ best-selling EV. According to Kelly Blue Book, GM overtook Ford to become the second best-selling EV brand after Tesla due to the Chevy Bolt’s high demand. Besides that, the Chevy Bolt is one of the most affordable electric cars on the market today.

But despite its success, GM is surprisingly pulling the plug on the Chevy Bolt. “It's now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production, which will happen at the very end of the year,” Mary Barra, the CEO of GM, announced the plan during the company’s Q1 earnings call. Why is GM dumping its most popular EV? Well, it has to do with profits.
GM is selling the Chevy Bolt at a loss
When the Chevy Bolt was released in 2017, UBS reported that GM was losing $7,400 for every unit that was sold. As per the report, GM was making a loss because it hadn’t yet ramped up the production of the Chevy Bolt to reduce the cost. Of course, GM was also willing to lose money to make the Chevy Bolt one of the cheapest EVs on the market.

