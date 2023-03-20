 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW may be starting its path to full-screen VR with new ‘Panoramic Vision’ feature

BMW’s new heads-up display may be a bold first step to VR

Joel Patel
By

Most of the time, automakers showcase futuristic, high-tech features on concepts in the hopes of strumming up some interest. When BMW showcased the i Vision Dee, one of the cooler features of the electric concept was a heads-up display that spanned the entire width of the windscreen. Now, BMW is bringing the heads-up display, which is called Panoramic Vision, to real-life cars.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed the introduction of Panoramic Vision on production vehicles starting in 2025 at the 2023 Annual Conference. The advanced head-up display system will be available on Neue Klasse (New Class) models, which refers to the automaker’s platform for its next-gen EVs.

BMW Panoramic Vision in a concept vehicle parked in a building with windows and buildings in the back.
BMW

Unlike a traditional heads-up display that’s usually a small square or rectangle located immediately in front of the driver on the lower portion of the windshield, Panoramic Vision spans the full width of the touchscreen. Drivers will be able to choose what information is displayed on the head-up display, including information on the vehicle’s speed, the song that’s currently playing, and the time.

If there’s one thing that’s a little off about BMW’s new Panoramic Vision feature, it’s that it’s not a real heads-up display. You see, most heads-up displays are displayed on the windshield. Panoramic Vision includes a raised lip trim piece at the top of the dashboard – just underneath the windshield – where the information is displayed. Based on BMW’s video, it does look like the feature will display some images on the windshield, but it looks more akin to augmented reality.

BMW Group Annual Conference 2023 - Our Immersive Experience

Panoramic Vision looks useful and more intuitive than other heads-up displays. We’re not sure how BMW will incorporate the feature in future vehicles. In the i Vision Dee, the car had a true heads-up display with graphics on the windshield because it didn’t have any gauges or traditional screens. We don’t know if any of the i Vision Dee’s features will carry into future models, either.

BMW claims that Panoramic Vision “demonstrates the fusion of reality and the virtual world” as it turns the windshield into a makeshift projector. We’re sure not if we agree with that description of the feature, as it’s more of a glorified screen, but it’s still really cool. With the feature being a few years away from making its way into production, we’re sure we’ll be getting more details on Panoramic Vision in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Honda stuffed an 800-HP IndyCar powertrain into the family-friendly CR-V
Honda CR-V's IndyCar engine: The result may be the most absurd, fastest, and track-ready SUV ever
Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer front end angle from driver's side parked in the middle of a road at night.

Honda is a diverse company with a wide range of products that includes planes, boat engines, and motorcycles. The Japanese brand is best known for its reliable and well-built cars that, for the most part, are boring -- except for the Civic Type R. Take the Honda CR-V, for example. It’s a class-leading SUV, but you’re not going to buy it for its thrilling performance. Leave it to Honda and some hysterical engineers without a budget to make a drool-worthy CR-V. All it took was for Honda to cram an 800-horsepower, hybrid powertrain from an IndyCar and create a deranged design. Honda describes the CR-V Hybrid Racer in the best way, calling it a “rolling electrified laboratory.”
Before we get into the CR-V Hybrid Racer, we’re going to try to rationalize its existence. IndyCar is introducing some new rules for the 2024 season. Honda, which first got into IndyCar in 1994, is getting ready for the upcoming 2024 season, where IndyCars will have to be electrified. To strum up some interest in the next era of IndyCar racing, Honda has come out with the CR-V Hybrid Racer, which the automaker is calling a “sneak preview.”

Previous

Read more
Look out Harley-Davidson, Indian’s new Sport Chief is up for a fight
The 2023 Sport Chief brings some of Indian's swagger to the performance cruiser segment
2023 Indian Sport Chief front end angle parked under an underpass.

Performance isn’t for sport bikes and superbikes anymore. Motorcycle brands have turned their sights to high-performance cruisers. While Harley Davidson is getting a lot wrong at the moment, no one does performance cruisers quite like the brand. The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S was introduced as a new bike in 2020 and immediately captured the attention of riders looking for, well, something that looked it was from the Sons of Anarchy. Indian may not have been first to introduce an amped-up cruiser, but it wants to join the fight and is entering the ring with the new 2023 Sport Chief.
The Chief nameplate carries a lot of weight for the Indian brand and it has the hard job of splitting the Scout and Indian Springfield bikes. Since its revival in 2021, the Chief has helped Indian garner 11% of the cruiser market as opposed to 1% before. With the new Sport Chief, Indian isn’t trying to reimagine the performance cruiser, it’s trying to put its own spin on it. So, like with many other Indians, the new Sport Chief has a renegade design, offers loads of customization, and is for people that enjoy riding.

Previous

Read more
What kind of motorcycle should I get? A guide to the best motorcycle types
Behold 19 species of motorcycles explained. These are your two-wheeler options for 2023.

Winter may not be the best time to go for a motorcycle ride, but it is a good time to start researching the world of motorcycles. Whether you're looking for a new hobby to get into or a more enjoyable way to commute to work, a motorcycle just makes every journey memorable. With so many different types of motorcycles on the market, finding the right one can be difficult. The majority of people looking to purchase a motorcycle will have a good idea of what kind of two-wheeler they want. If you don’t and don’t know where to begin, that's not a bad thing. Here’s a guide on all of the different types of available motorcycles.

Prior to the ‘80s, motorcycles were broken down into two major categories: street bikes and dirt bikes. That changed decades ago when motorcycle companies began manufacturing motorcycles for different riding styles. This, as one would expect, led to multiple segments, many of which are specialized. Today, there are more motorcycle types than ever before, which means even more options for riders. But the question remains: "What kind of motorcycle should I get?"

Read more