 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW’s latest project? An EV yacht dubbed THE ICON

Make waves with the new EV yacht from BMW

Sarah Joseph
By
THE ICON, BMW's new EV Yacht
BMW

Step into the world of THE ICON, where luxury and sustainability dance together on the shimmering waves of the sea. On May 17, BMW’s latest project, THE ICON, was unveiled at the charming port town of Cannes. Amid all the excitement of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, this mesmerizing vessel steals the show.

THE ICON is an extraordinary watercraft that defies expectations. It’s not just your ordinary vessel — it’s a symbol of cutting-edge innovation. Powered by batteries, this EV yacht is perfect for emission-free travel. Prepare to be swept away!

THE ICON, BMW's new EV Yacht
BMW

With its imposing length of 43.14 feet and an impressive top speed of 30 knots, THE ICON marks a new era for battery-electric watercraft. This groundbreaking creation is the result of a brilliant collaboration between BMW, its group subsidiary Designworks, and TYDE. 

Recommended Videos

TYDE’s masterful craftsmanship brought the concept to life, while BMW and Designworks supplied the vision and the high-voltage batteries for the electric drive system. Thanks to them, this yacht sets new standards in marine electric mobility. 

THE ICON comes alive with a pair of 100 kW electric motors and 6 BMW i batteries, pulsating with a total of 240 kWh of energy. With a range surpassing 50 nautical miles (approximately 100 km), you can really feel the rush as it cruises at an operating speed of 24 knots, with a maximum speed that reaches 30 knots.

What’s the secret behind this groundbreaking achievement? Hydrofoils, my friend. Inspired by the world of yacht racing, THE ICON embraces this advanced hull form, which slashes its energy requirement by a staggering 80% compared to conventional designs. As it gracefully glides across the water, the foiling technology allows the craft to ride on wing structures beneath the water’s surface, granting you unparalleled comfort, exhilarating speed, and minimized energy consumption.

But that’s not the best part! Thanks to the innovative drive system and foiling technology, you can finally bid farewell to annoying noise, unpleasant vibrations, and disruptive wakes. THE ICON leaves nothing behind but pure pleasure and boundless joy. 

THE ICON, BMW's new EV Yacht
BMW

As you step into THE ICON, prepare to be captivated by its enchanting design. Its prism-like transparent architecture stands as a testament to its allure, catching the eyes of all who see it. Venture inside, and a spacious lounge entrance welcomes you, boasting an indulgent rear section width of 14.7 feet. The lightweight origami structure of the hull ensures a seamless travel experience, while expansive glass surfaces treat you to panoramic views of the glistening water. Iconic LED light strips illuminate the bow, stern, and charging connection points, bathing the vessel in an enchanting glow that accentuates its beauty.

Then, open the angled glass doors to be transported to a realm of elegance. The lounge area beckons, promising the best of parties or private interludes. 360-degree rotating seats foster social interaction with a simple twist, and within easy reach, a tablet-based infotainment system ensures that every moment onboard THE ICON becomes a cherished memory. To elevate the experience, BMW has outfitted The Icon with the Dolby Atmos sound system. With its unparalleled sound quality, the Dolby Atmos system is perfect for the exclusive soundtrack composed by frequent BMW collaborator and film composer Hans Zimmer. 

THE ICON is more than just a watercraft. This vessel is a manifestation of boundless imagination and an unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. THE ICON awaits, so let your dreams set sail.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Upcoming Ram 1500 REV will have 500 miles of range and 3 large screens
Ram drops more information on the 1500 REV at the New York Auto Show
2025 Ram 1500 REV front end rendering from driver's side with blue skies in the back.

Everyone has that one friend that decides to show up late to the party, making a massive scene in the process. Ram is the kind of person that arrives two hours late to a party and blasts through the door wearing a tie dye suit when everyone else is wearing shorts and t-shirts. This is exactly what Ram is doing with the upcoming all-electric Ram 1500 REV, as it’s looking to blow existing options like the Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV with up to 500 miles of range.
When Ram unveiled the 2025 1500 REV earlier this February, it was light on details. At this year’s New York Auto Show, Ram was a little more forthcoming about the truck’s specs and they’re mega. Based on the truck’s initial figures, it looks like Ram has learned from Ford, GMC, and Chevrolet and has set its sights on becoming a leader instead of a follower.

Previous

Read more
Revealed: The 2024 Porsche Cayenne has had a dramatic mid-cycle refresh
Porsche’s updated SUV now comes with more performance, more tech features, and a more expensive starting price tag
2024 Porsche Cayenne front end angle from driver's side parked in front of mountains.

Automakers give vehicles a mid-cycle refresh when they’re not ready to introduce an all-new model, but want to keep their option relevant with a few changes. Most of the time, the changes are minor – new headlights, some new tech features, and a slight bump in power. The changes that Porsche made to the 2024 Cayenne are far more extensive than what we're used to seeing with a normal mid-cycle refresh. Porsche’s got out its Dewalt kit and upgraded nearly every aspect of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe for the upcoming 2024 model year.
The changes to the 2024 Cayenne’s exterior design aren’t nearly as thorough as the ones found elsewhere. The midsize SUV gets redesigned headlights, a new hood, and a revised front bumper that has some swanky air intakes. Redesigned taillights, an updated rear fascia, and a new location for the license plate on the bumper instead of the tailgate are the small changes that Porsche made at the back.

Previous

Read more
The new 2025 Polestar 4 is missing one significant feature
Polestar’s latest take on an electric SUV is unlike anything we’ve seen before
Front end angle of the 2025 Polestar 4 from the driver's side in front of a white background.

The electric revolution has given automakers, and more importantly, their designers, the freedom to pen some radical vehicles. The folks over at the now all-electric Polestar brand have sketched some achingly beautiful electric cars like the Precept, Polestar 6, and Polestar 1. Even the Polestar 2 stands out against the likes of the dull Tesla Model 3. We’re happy to report that the new 2025 Polestar 4 continues the automaker’s trend of gorgeously styled cars, but is missing something most drivers have gotten used to: a rear window.
With its off-sized height and sweeping rear roofline, it’s clear that Polestar’s designers were trying to make the Polestar 4 as aerodynamic as possible. The design hides the fact that the Polestar 4 is nearly the same size as the large Volvo EX90. We doubt most people will have anything bad to say about the way the Polestar 4 looks, but one thing that’s sure to draw some controversy is the Polestar 4’s lack of a rear window.

Previous

Read more