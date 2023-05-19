Make waves with the new EV yacht from BMW

Step into the world of THE ICON, where luxury and sustainability dance together on the shimmering waves of the sea. On May 17, BMW’s latest project, THE ICON, was unveiled at the charming port town of Cannes. Amid all the excitement of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, this mesmerizing vessel steals the show.

THE ICON is an extraordinary watercraft that defies expectations. It’s not just your ordinary vessel — it’s a symbol of cutting-edge innovation. Powered by batteries, this EV yacht is perfect for emission-free travel. Prepare to be swept away!

With its imposing length of 43.14 feet and an impressive top speed of 30 knots, THE ICON marks a new era for battery-electric watercraft. This groundbreaking creation is the result of a brilliant collaboration between BMW, its group subsidiary Designworks, and TYDE.

TYDE’s masterful craftsmanship brought the concept to life, while BMW and Designworks supplied the vision and the high-voltage batteries for the electric drive system. Thanks to them, this yacht sets new standards in marine electric mobility.

THE ICON comes alive with a pair of 100 kW electric motors and 6 BMW i batteries, pulsating with a total of 240 kWh of energy. With a range surpassing 50 nautical miles (approximately 100 km), you can really feel the rush as it cruises at an operating speed of 24 knots, with a maximum speed that reaches 30 knots.

What’s the secret behind this groundbreaking achievement? Hydrofoils, my friend. Inspired by the world of yacht racing, THE ICON embraces this advanced hull form, which slashes its energy requirement by a staggering 80% compared to conventional designs. As it gracefully glides across the water, the foiling technology allows the craft to ride on wing structures beneath the water’s surface, granting you unparalleled comfort, exhilarating speed, and minimized energy consumption.

But that’s not the best part! Thanks to the innovative drive system and foiling technology, you can finally bid farewell to annoying noise, unpleasant vibrations, and disruptive wakes. THE ICON leaves nothing behind but pure pleasure and boundless joy.

As you step into THE ICON, prepare to be captivated by its enchanting design. Its prism-like transparent architecture stands as a testament to its allure, catching the eyes of all who see it. Venture inside, and a spacious lounge entrance welcomes you, boasting an indulgent rear section width of 14.7 feet. The lightweight origami structure of the hull ensures a seamless travel experience, while expansive glass surfaces treat you to panoramic views of the glistening water. Iconic LED light strips illuminate the bow, stern, and charging connection points, bathing the vessel in an enchanting glow that accentuates its beauty.

Then, open the angled glass doors to be transported to a realm of elegance. The lounge area beckons, promising the best of parties or private interludes. 360-degree rotating seats foster social interaction with a simple twist, and within easy reach, a tablet-based infotainment system ensures that every moment onboard THE ICON becomes a cherished memory. To elevate the experience, BMW has outfitted The Icon with the Dolby Atmos sound system. With its unparalleled sound quality, the Dolby Atmos system is perfect for the exclusive soundtrack composed by frequent BMW collaborator and film composer Hans Zimmer.

THE ICON is more than just a watercraft. This vessel is a manifestation of boundless imagination and an unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. THE ICON awaits, so let your dreams set sail.

