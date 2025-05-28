BMW’s 2026 iX is refreshed and better than ever — what it’s like to drive all 3 versions

The 2026 variant of the BMW iX has received a pretty heavy refresh, with a new look, a range boost, and performance boost across the entire lineup. The premium electric SUVs even have a new entry system, which makes granting access to your friends and family easier than ever.

Recently, I was invited to BMW’s headquarters in New Jersey to try out the iX XDrive45, iX XDrive60, and iX M70 XDrive on an ambitious route that covered city driving, highways, and winding mountain roads. There was also an unintended bonus section, as a pretty severe navigational error on my part resulted in my co-driver doubling back on himself. So this may be the most thorough iX first drive out there. Possibly. Either way, I spent a couple of hours in each variant, and here’s what I discovered.

The range is improved, but still pretty standard

The 2026 BMW iX has seen improvements across the board, with all of the available variations packing more horsepower and benefiting from increased range. At minimum, you can expect 300 miles of range from any 2026 BMW iX, which isn’t class-leading by any means but is still more than anyone actually needs. A standard gas tank traditionally provided somewhere between 250 and 400 miles of range (though this has improved in recent years as vehicles have become more efficient). So 300 miles is likely enough for a week’s worth of commuting, or a day’s driving on a road trip.

To go into specifics, the iX XDrive60 packs the most range with 364 miles, followed by 312 miles on the iX XDrive 45. The iX M70 has the most limited range of the lineup with 303 miles, but that’s to be expected given the amount of power the vehicle is packing. Life’s about choices, and you have a choice between around 120 extra horsepower or an extra 60 miles of range. As for what this means in real life, the roughly 200 mile test route we took involved sections in sport mode, detours as we inevitably got lost (long story), plenty of aggressive driving in sport mode, and some downhill sections that should pack some juice back into the battery if you’re doing things properly. The vehicles weren’t plugged in to charge at any point during the routes, and range wasn’t really a concern at any point.

There’s plenty of comfort on the inside

On the inside, it’s very much BMW. Expect premium materials like Castanea leather, with a slightly plain, almost serious trim. There’s a good amount of carbon fiber both inside and in the bodywork. The seats are functional and almost bucket-esque–yet surprisingly comfortable. The test drive lasted several hours, yet there weren’t any aches or pains, and I wasn’t exactly fresh when it started. The drive program was preceded by a two-hour drive to BMW’s New Jersey HQ, so I essentially had a full day of driving, As a result, I can confidently say that the BMW iX will likely need a recharge, or your body will need a pit stop for food and facilities, long before any aches or pains interrupt your drive.

As far as I can tell, there hasn’t been any noticeable update in terms of infotainment. The premium Bowers & Wilkins speakers still do a wonderful job. BMW’s in-house infotainment software and voice-controlled assistant are available for those who like them, while both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are on hand if you prefer a third-party service.

The exterior has received a bit of an update too, with new headlights and the love it or hate it “kidney grille” is illuminated on the vehicle for the first time. As with many EVs, the wheels are a bit larger than you’re likely to find on similar ICE vehicles. The rims on the iX go all the way up to 23 inches, with 21-inch being standard. The sport package also comes as standard, and the vehicle has a sportier stance overall, which seems to hammer home the fact that this update is more about performance than anything else. The redesign has the look of a literal facelift, with the intakes now having the appearance of high cheekbones–which pairs well with its angry eyes.

The base model is powerful, the “M” takes it further

In terms of practical numbers, the entire lineup offers sub-five-second 0-60 times. The least powerful of the bunch, the iX XDrive45, hits the mark in 4.9 seconds, with the iX XDrive60 coming in at 4.4 seconds and the iX XDrive M70 showing why people splash out on the M Packages with a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds. In terms of torque, the three models max out at 516, 564, and 749-811 lb-ft, respectively. Again, none of this is class-leading, but once you’re under four seconds, the lines (and everything else) do start to blur somewhat anyway. From the perspective of the human in the passenger seat, it’s all just violent acceleration. You’ll leave almost everything else on the road (especially the non-electric stuff) for dead in a drag race, and actually spotting the difference between a 3.6-second 0-60 time and the 3.2 seconds offered by a Porsche Taycan 4S is near impossible.

As a side effect, the throttle’s responsiveness is something you need to get used to. Couple it with the very aggressive regenerative braking the iX offers, and it may take a little while to get smooth with BMW’s electric SUV. You will settle into it eventually, but don’t worry if it’s all a bit choppy at first.

The new iX is safe and simple to drive

If you aren’t blasting the iX around in “Sport Mode” it’s actually pretty simple to drive. It even drives itself in certain circumstances, thanks to BMW’s “Highway Assistant” self-driving system. The system, like many of its “level 2” competitors, essentially lets the vehicle take control at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. You have to keep your eyes on the road, of course, unless you want to change lanes. Lane changes are suggested by the vehicle and then “eye activated,” which is a simpler system than others that require the driver to tap the indicator stalk. However, it does still lag behind GM’s system, which will take control on many backroads and change lanes on its own should you want it to.

Digital Key Plus is also present, allowing you to set up to 18 phones as keys. This doesn’t require the app and is “as simple as sending a text message.” Each phone has its own profile and can be given its own restrictions. So if you don’t want your newly licensed child to drive at more than 60 mph, or damage their delicate little hearing by piping sound through the stereo at full blast, you can cap both things quite easily. According to BMW, the vehicle defaults to the last profile used if more than one registered driver is in the car. That is unless the person with the “master profile” is present. So if you’re the main driver, you won’t face restrictions when you’re giving your child a lift, though there’s a chance another user, like a friend, partner, or older child, may.

If you’re eyeing up the new iX, prices start at $75,150 for the XDrive45, $88,500 for the XDrive60, and $111,500 for the M70 XDrive respectively. Said pricing is exclusive of tax and destination fees, and there are plenty of optional extras that could bump that figure up should you want them.