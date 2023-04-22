 Skip to main content
Going green for Earth Day? These are the EVs with the longest range

You’ll be able to skirt range anxiety with these 10 EVs

Joel Patel
By
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.
ChargePoint

Charging continues to be one of the main problems with electric vehicle ownership. Having a vehicle that requires less maintenance and doesn’t run on gasoline are some major benefits of making the switch to an EV, but then you have to worry about finding a place to get electricity. Range anxiety might be blown out of proportion in the U.S., but it’s a very real thing.

Luckily, automakers are making impressive strides when it comes to range. New battery chemistry, larger battery packs, and innovative charging features mean most modern electric vehicles are now hovering around 300 miles of range. Keep in mind that getting an EV with an impressive amount of range isn’t cheap. But if money isn’t an obstacle, these 10 EV cars are some of the longest-range electric cars that are currently on sale.

Lucid Air Grand Touring front end angle from driver's side in studio.
Lucid

1. 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring: 516 miles

Lucid practically came out of thin air and usurped Tesla with the impressive Air sedan. The California-based automaker’s first electric vehicle, the Air, has the longest range of any EV on sale with up to 516 miles. To get that kind of range out of the Air, you’ll have to go with the Grand Touring trim with 19-inch wheels.

In addition to boasting the longest range of any EV on sale, the Air Grand Touring is mighty impressive on the performance front. The trim comes with dual electric motors with 819 horsepower. The sedan can make the sprint to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds.

Getting the longest-range EV on the market isn’t cheap, as the Grand Touring trim is priced at $155,650.

Tesla Model S side profile from front end parked in front of mountains with a blue sky.
Tesla

2. 2023 Tesla Model S: 405 miles

The Tesla Model S was one of the first usable electric vehicles on the market — sorry Nissan. The large sedan has stuck around for 11 years and hasn’t evolved much since its debut in 2012. It’s still a practical, high-tech sedan with stupefying performance.

Thanks to updates to its battery pack and electric motors, the Model S offers up to 405 miles of range. That figure is with the base Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive trim with the standard 19-inch wheels. Since Tesla got a head start on EVs before everyone, its network of Superchargers is currently the envy of the segment. Pricing for the Model S starts at $91,380.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 front end angle parked in front of city buildings.
Hyundai

3. 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6: 361 miles

Yes, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 has a strange design that some people either love or hate. I’m in the former group. You might hate it, but the IONIQ 6’s distinctive styling allows it to flow through the air like a peregrine falcon. Aided by its design, single 225-horsepower electric motor, and 77.4-kWh battery pack, the IONIQ 6 can cover 361 miles on a single charge.

That means the sedan is throwing punches with luxury options and since it’s a Hyundai, it’s priced like an absolute bargain. The long-range SE trim starts at just $46,615, making it the cheapest option on this list.

Tesla Model 3 parked in a desert in front of sand dunes next to a camel.
Tesla

4. 2023 Tesla Model 3: 358 miles

The Tesla Model 3 may be the automaker’s best vehicle on sale. Unfortunately, because of the way Tesla does its business, getting into a Model 3 is a lot more difficult than it has to be and pricing is always jumping around.

The Model 3 Long Range isn’t available and we’re not sure when it will become available again. If you can find a model, it can travel up to 358 miles on a single charge. It’s also reasonably priced with a starting price tag of $53,130.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ sedan front end angle from driver's side in a studio.
Mercedes-Benz

5. 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan: 350 miles

Leave it up to Mercedes-Benz to create a stunning piece of tech that’s unmatched with the EQS sedan. Basically an all-electric and more advanced version of the excellent S-Class sedan, the EQS allows Mercedes-Benz to flex its luxurious and tech chops in a way that only it can.

To get 350 miles out of the EQS, you have to get the EQS 450+ trim. It comes with a single electric motor that makes 329 horsepower on the rear wheels and a 108.4-kWh battery pack. It can travel up to 350 miles on a single charge and blow your mind with its 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 17.7-inch touchscreen, and 12.3-inch passenger-side touchscreen. With a price tag of $105,550, the EQS 450+ isn’t cheap.

Close-up of the front end of the Tesla Model X with its rear doors open
Tesla

6. 2023 Tesla Model X: 348 miles

Yup, there’s another Tesla on this list. This time, it’s the Model X, which is the brand’s largest and priciest option. Despite coming with three rows of seating and six seats as standard, the Model X offers up to 348 miles of range.

There’s some controversy with the Model X, though. While the EPA’s official website claims the base Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive trim has 348 miles of range, Tesla says the SUV can travel up to 351 miles. We’ll take the EPA’s word on the issue. The base Model X starts at $101,380.

Front end angle of the Tesla Model Y parked in the woods with green hills in the back.
Tesla

7. 2023 Tesla Model Y: 330 miles

Tesla can’t keep up with all of the demand for the Model Y. It’s one of the brand’s best-selling models and current wait times say that people who order an SUV right now could be waiting until June 2023 for their EV to arrive.

Choose the base Model Y Long Range and you can travel up to 330 miles with the 19-inch wheels. The base Model Y isn’t the peppiest EV on the market with a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 135 mph, but consumers after extra pep can check out the Performance trim that raises the electric SUV’s performance by a wide margin. Pricing starts at $56,380, but as with other Teslas, the Model Y can increase and decrease on Elon Musk’s whim.

2023 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 Pickup front end angle driving down a busy city street.
GMC

8. 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup: 329 miles

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a middle finger to other electric cars on sale. Instead of being a small, simple, and efficient pickup, the Hummer EV is massive, brash, and bonkers.

GM fitted the Hummer EV Pickup with a giant 212.7-kWh battery pack, which is one of the largest batteries of any EV on sale. The Hummer EV Pickup weighs over 9,000 pounds, so the truck’s three electric motors and battery pack have the hard task of getting the truck down the road. Surprisingly, the truck can get to 60 mph in a rapid 3.3 seconds and has a range of 329 miles. Both are incredible when you see just how big the truck is.

More Hummer EV Pickup trims are expected to go on sale in the near future, but the EV3X costs $106,645.

2022 Rivian R1T front end angle driving up a rocky path with mountains and trees in the back.
Rivian

9. 2023 Rivian R1T: 328 miles

Rivian is another startup that came out of nowhere and beat traditional automakers at their own game. The R1T was the first all-electric pickup truck on sale, beating options like the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Ford F-150 Lightning.

Rivian has a new Max Pack battery coming out in the near future, but at the moment, the R1T is only available with either a Large Pack or a Standard Pack. With the Large Pack and 21-inch wheels, the EPA rates the R1T at up to 328 miles, well below Rivian’s estimated figure of 350 miles. According to Rivian’s current figures, an R1T with the right configuration costs $80,800.

BMW iX xDrive50 front end angle from passenger's side parked in front of a mansion.
BMW

10. 2023 BMW iX: 324 miles 

From the front seat of the BMW iX, you get to enjoy one of the automaker’s most high-tech and performance-oriented EVs. You also get to avoid looking at the SUV’s face, which will certainly give you a nightmare.

The base iX xDrive50 comes with dual electric motors for up to 516 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a 105.2-kWh battery pack. When properly configured, the electric SUV can travel up to 324 miles. It can get to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and can get up to 90 miles of range in just 10 minutes when fast charging. Pricing for the xDrive50 starts at $85,095.

Joel Patel
Joel Patel
Freelance Writer

Joel Patel is a Northern Virginia native that became enamored with cars at a young age when he was tasked with holding the flashlight while his dad fixed them. After learning that the hosts of Top Gear got paid for their antics, Joel got a degree in journalism to pursue a career as an automotive journalist. His work has been featured on Autoweek, Digital Trends, Autoblog, CarsDirect, U.S. News & World Report, and Right Foot Down. Outside of cars, Joel enjoys finding hole-in-the-wall restaurants, trying new bourbons, and taking his pit bull on an adventure. You can find more of his work on his website, Man, Adventure, Wheels.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

These are the 5 fastest electric cars in the world right now
We've come a long, long way from the Prius. Welcome to the world of next-gen, record-shattering EVs.

We’ve come a long, long way since the Prius first debuted in 1997. Toyota first legitimized, then popularized the idea of the mass-produced electric car. Then, Elon Musk actually made them fun to drive. But we’re in a whole new era of electric vehicles right now, one where they’re shattering the track and 0-60 times of their gas-powered counterparts.

From everyday drivers to class-redefining pickups to high-concept Italian exotics, here are five of the world’s fastest EVs by type. And while EVs certainly impress, we've also put together a list of the overall fastest cars in the world.
Faraday Future FF91
Fastest electric sport crossover vehicle

Survey: Auto execs aren’t as confident as they used to be about EV adoption
Auto executives believe high car prices, a possible recession, and supply chain issues are to blame
Tesla Model 3s charging outside of a work building in a parking lot.

Automakers may be coming out with electric vehicles, but the people running the brands aren’t confident that electric cars will catch on. In a recent global auto survey by KPMG, global automotive executives expressed concern over the rate of EV adoption compared to last year, citing economic concern and continued supply chain problems.
Roughly 900 automotive executives (more than 200 respondents were CEOs and an additional 200 were C-level executives) took part in KPMPG’s annual auto survey. the majority of respondents, 76%, expressed concerns of how high interest rates and inflation will adversely affect their business next year. For auto executives in the U.S., the figure was higher at 84%. One of the major concerns that auto executives have is the adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. and globally by 2030.

Last year, KPMG’s survey revealed that estimates of new electric cars being sold by 2030 ranged from 20% to 70%. This year, the figure ranged from 10% to 40%. The median expectation for EV sales in the U.S. were that they would represent 35% of new vehicle sales. This figure is well below what it was from last year when it was 65% and is far less than the Biden administration’s goal of having EVs account for 50% of new car sales by 2030.
Automotive executives are less optimistic about the adoption of electric vehicles this year for a few reasons. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act made large changes to the EV federal tax credit. Stricter price caps are in place for EVs, and electric cars have to meet ludicrous requirements for battery components, final assembly points, and critical components. These requirements have drastically reduced the number of EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Other reasons include the high prices of vehicles, rising prices for battery components and raw materials, fears of a recession, and supply chain constraints.
Gary Silberg, KPMG global head of automotive, told CNBC that long-term optimism for EVs still exists, but automakers and automotive executives are starting to become more realistic.“There’s still a sense of optimism long term, and yet, most important, there’s a sense of realism in the near term. You see this realism throughout the entire survey,” said Silberg. “You can be long-term optimistic, but near term, you’ve got to be very realistic. It’s not rainbows and butterflies and euphoria anymore, it’s game on.”
Unsurprisingly, executives that took part in the survey believe that Tesla will continue to be a global leader in EVs, though its lead over traditional brands is expected to shrink. What is surprising is that executives believe that Apple will be a market leader in EVs in the very near future. While Apple has reportedly been working on an EV for years, it hasn’t showcased anything concrete. Audi and BMW followed closely behind Tesla as automakers that will lead the EV car market in 2030.

The coolest and best EVs coming in 2023 (and beyond)
Which of these incredible electric vehicles is your favorite?
Mercedes-Benz EQG front end angle from passenger's side on a platform in front of a futuristic skyline

The all-electric craze is in full swing, and automakers are bringing new electric cars to market at a blistering pace. While the last few years have been an exciting time for EVs, the next several years are going to be even more thrilling. 2021 and 2022 saw electric vehicles go mainstream, while 2023, 2024, and 2025 will be the years when they really begin to shine. 
A lot of new electric vehicles are expected to come out over the next few years — like, a dizzying number. If we were to cover all of the upcoming electric vehicles that are expected to arrive in the near future, we would end up writing a novel. Instead, we’ve compiled a list of the seven coolest electric vehicles that we’re the most excited to see in the future.

DeLorean Alpha5
After nearly four decades in hibernation, DeLorean’s back in business. While most of us associate DeLorean with the wedge-shaped marvel from Back to the Future, the upcoming Alpha5 looks like it actually belongs in the future, though it gets some inspiration from the classic car.
The Alpha5 is a serious EV that looks toward the future. It has gullwing doors, four seats, an expected range of 300 miles, and a claimed 0-to-88 mph time of 4.35 seconds. The EV will be a low-volume model with fewer than 10,000 cars expected to be produced.

