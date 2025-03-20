F1 Arcade keeps the party going with Philadelphia opening date

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why is F1 opening sports bars? What will be available at F1 Arcade Philadelphia?

F1 Arcade is about to open its third U.S. location in Philadelphia. The Boston and Washington, D.C. facilities opened in April and October 2024, respectively. F1 is building on the growing popularity of elite motorsport with multiple high-end F1-related venues, including the world’s largest F1 Arcade in Las Vegas, opening later this year.

F1 Arcade patrons can compete with state-of-the-art Formula 1 racing simulators in a setting with high-end dining, curated unique cocktails, and socializing with other F1 fans. The new F1 Arcade at 1330 Chestnut Street opens May 29.

Why is F1 opening sports bars?



Formula 1 includes 24 Grand Prix races worldwide, plus other F1-related events. Increasingly, going to a Grand Prix is much more than buying a ticket, finding a seat, watching the race, and then going home.

Instead, a Grand Prix is a three-day event with top entertainment, interactive activations, and multiple hospitality levels, all happening amid tens of thousands of fans, at least half dressed in racewear, supporting their favorite teams.

F1 Arcades, like the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, which opens March 29, are a way to keep the party going, only without an F1 race. But the arcades allow fans to drive simulators and compete with other drivers among an enthusiastic crowd who are there to have a great time and, incidentally, pay top dollar for the top-quality experiences.

When you attend a Grand Prix, the drivers are among the top professionals in the world. At an F1 Arcade, it’s the fans’ turn.

From a broader perspective, F1 Arcades are a way to simultaneously provide existing F1 fans with an immersive, high-energy experience while attracting and engaging with potential new fans who have never streamed a Grand Prix or attended a race in person.

What will be available at F1 Arcade Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia F1 Arcade is more than 19,200 square feet and can accommodate 550 guests. Its 80 Motorsport Games rFactor 2 full-motion simulators allow individual guests and teams to compete on top Grand Prix circuits from around the world.

The facility will include multiple bars and dining areas, which can be subdivided to accommodate smaller groups. Like the luxury hospitality venues at Grand Prix races, the F1 Arcade will feature upscale culinary offerings and cocktails.

Thirty F1 Arcades worldwide are on the planning books by 2027, including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, and Philadelphia.