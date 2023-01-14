 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Porsche begins production of eFuel that could revolutionize gas-powered cars

Porsche's new gas alternative offers up exciting possibilities

Joel Patel
By

While most automakers are looking to completely ditch gas-powered vehicles and make an immediate switch to electrified vehicles, Porsche has been working on a way to keep gas-powered engines alive. Instead of looking at the engine and blaming its design for being harmful to the planet, Porsche has focused on the fuel that powers the engine. The brand has been working on an eFuel that would make internal-combustion engines friendlier to the planet. Porsche recently announced that a pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile has started to produce the brand’s climate neutral eFuel that could replace the gas that we know and love in our modern cars.

It’s taken Porsche roughly five years to get to this point. The German automaker has been working with numerous companies, like global eFuels company HIF, ExxonMobil, and Siemens Energy to explore the possibility of using Chile’s renewable energy sources and shipping opportunities for an eFuel.

Porsche's eFuel Plant in Chile overhead photo with wind turbine in the front.
Porsche

The pilot plant in Chile will reportedly be making around 34,000 gallons of eFuel, which will mostly be used for promotional reasons. The first vehicles to be powered by the new eFuel will be cars that race in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series. After that, the eFuel will head to vehicles used at Porsche Experience Centers worldwide. This will give consumers that visit one of Porsche’s driving centers first-hand experience with the eFuel, which is a smart way to win them over to the possibility of a cleaner fuel.

Once the pilot phase is over, Porsche has plans to boost production of eFuel at the Punta Arenas plant to 14.5 million gallons each year by the middle of the decade. Two years later, Porsche hopes that its eFuel production can grow to 145 million gallons.

Porsche is one of the few automakers that’s looking into eFuels, as it believes that the alternative fuel is part of its “double-e path” that includes eFuels and e-mobility. The science behind eFuels is confusing and quite sciency, but they’re a type of synthetic methanol that’s produced from a complex process that utilizes carbon dioxide, water, and hydrogen via a renewable energy source.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car overhead shot of the rear end close up of rear wing.
Porsche

One of the most important things about Porsche’s eFuel is that it will operate similarly to gasoline. This means that consumers won’t have to update their engines or make extensive modifications to their vehicles. Porsche proved as much by filling up a Porsche 911 with the first batch of its eFuel.

For enthusiasts and people that aren’t interested in trading their gas-powered cars in for an EV, Porsche’s eFuel could be the only thing that allows them to continue driving their gas cars in the future. Beyond cars on the road, using eFuel in motorsports would be a huge win for climate change and ensure that gas-powered vehicles are able to continue racing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The current cost of auto ownership: Is it time to switch to an EV?
Two 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning testing in the snow in Alaska with snow on the ground.
Buyer beware: The least reliable cars you can buy in 2023
Front end angle of 2021 Ford F-150 parked on a dirt trail in front of a red barn and trees.
New electric motorcycle offers a customizable ride that packs a powerful punch
Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle front end angle parked in an alley in front of a brick building.
Bad buys: These 10 cars have the worst resale values
2023 BMW 7-Series parked on the side of the road in front of mountains.
First drive: 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro wants to be your all day, every day driver
The 8 fastest cars in the world right now
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Coupe
MINI will teach people how to drive its new cars since almost nobody knows how
2022 Mini John Cooper Works in front of a large cliff on the side of a road with blue skies.
These are the absolute best electric motorcycles you can get right now
Johammer J1.
2022 Lexus LX Review: Luxurious and highly capable for people stuck in the past
2022 Lexus LX 600 front end angle from the passengers side on a gravel trail with trees in the back.
The BMW XM’s controversial design is an intentional flex
2023 BMW XM front end from driver's side with white walls and blue skies in the back.
Study: Tesla drivers are exactly who you think they are
White Tesla in front of a lush green mountain range
The new BMW R 1250 RS offers cool new features at the same old price
2023 BMW R 1250 RS sport touring motorcycle with white, blue, and red paint job in front of a white backdrop.
Porsche tested its Safari 911 prototypes by driving up a volcano
Porsche 911 Dakar Prototype on rugged terrain in front of snow-capped mountains in Chile.