  1. Auto

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review: Still The Sports Car Icon

By

Perhaps the most iconic shape in the automotive world is that of the Porsche 911 Carrera. Identified by a gently tapering roofline that flows directly into a curved rear end, the 911 Coupe has not deviated from this design in its 57 years of production. To an enthusiast, the Carrera silhouette is sacred.

How, then, should we reconcile the Cabriolet version of the sports car world’s poster child? Is it less of an icon with a folding lid? By rigid interpretation, perhaps – but a fixed roof isn’t all that compels Porsche purists.

The other, equally essential components of a 911 include its flat-six engine mounted in the rear, telepathic steering, and precise transmission. Though each of these elements have evolved over the years – turbochargers now feed the flat cylinders, hydraulics have yielded to electronics within the steering system, and the majority of Carreras sold utilize dual-clutch automatic gearboxes – their marching orders remain the same: Deliver the best possible driving experience.

1 of 21
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Review
Miles Branman/Digital Trends

Unless, of course, we’d rather relax. The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet lowers its fabric roof in 12 seconds to welcome the sun, raises its wind baffle to quell turbulent air, conforms to driver dimensions with 18-way adjustable leather seats, and readies its adaptive dampers to soak up road imperfections. If this were the PDK version, we wouldn’t even have to change our own gears.

But it isn’t. This car is equipped with the optional seven-speed manual transmission – a rarity among contemporary performance cars and a refreshing reminder of the car-and-driver connection. Better still, this gearbox isn’t a piece of half-baked nostalgia, it’s as refined as you’ll find in any car on sale. Precise throws, notchy engagement, closely stacked pedals for ideal heel-toe-downshifts, and a perfectly sized shifter lay the foundations for a love affair. And for those out of practice or new to the manual religion, the 911’s clear friction point and stall auto-ignition take the fear out of rowing your own gears.

Running the 443 horsepower Carrera S to its 7,400 rpm redline grips our heart as if awaiting the answer to a marriage proposal. “Will you…drive me wild?” Yes.

A manual limited slip rear differential ushers the 911 through corners quickly and flatly while the steering dictates the exact amount of effort required to negotiate a curve. Strong bite from the brakes and a sure pedal load us with confidence as we scrub speed later and later before turning. Suddenly, our favorite stretch of road just doesn’t seem long enough.

Automotive performance looks very different today than it did when the 911 first greeted the world, yet Porsche’s finger has never left the pulse. Whatever may change about tomorrow’s Carrera – roofline, transmission, powertrain, or otherwise – it will remain the purest possible expression of driving pleasure.

Editors' Recommendations

Ferrari 812 Superfast Review: A Down-To-Earth Supercar

Ferrari 812 Superfast Review

10 Best Off-Roading Vehicles Currently Available

ten best off roading vehicles land rover defender 2

10 of the Coolest LEGO Car Sets for Enthusiasts

Porsche 911 RSR

14 Best Road Trip Cars of All Time

best road trip cars vw van 32

5 Fastest Electric Cars in the World

fastest electric cars in the world tesla roadster car

White Knuckle Rock Sliders and LightForce Driving Lights Let You Overland Deeper and with More Confidence

Lightforce LED Driving Lights + White Knuckle Off-Road Sliders

Airstream’s Most Popular Travel Trailers Are Looking a Lot Sexier for 2021

Rezvani’s New Hercules SUV Is a 6×6 Military-Inspired Beast

Why Volvo’s 112 mph Speed Limiter Isn’t a Huge Deal

A Trip in Ferrari’s F8 Spider to Malibu, California is the Ultimate Destination Detox

10 Best Leather Driving Gloves to Hug the Corners

best leather driving gloves

Chasing the Potomac River in a Toyota GR Supra

Toyota GR Supra

How to Live In Your Car Comfortably for a Few Weeks

Relaxing in the back of a car on a mattress

What’s the Ideal Amount of Horsepower for a Sports Car?

Forgetting About the Coronavirus in a Toyota 86 Hakone