Austin Powers’ 1967 ‘Shaguar’ E-Type is going up for auction

For those who had their formative years around the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s, it was all but impossible to ignore the comedic cultural influence that the Austin Powers movie franchise beset upon the cinematic viewing community. Imitating Mike Myers’ secret agent with a “Yeah, baby!” or his villainous alter ego Dr. Evil by putting pinky to lips saying, “Throw me a frickin’ bone here.”

Let’s also not forget how the word “Shag” (or variations thereof) was used so gratuitously in an effort to overemphasize the nature of secret agent movies’ formulaic torrid, satirically (and often deadly) love affairs that it became part of the (American) English lexicon for the better part of a decade.

Recommended Videos

Though it may not be quite as popular as some of James Bond’s best rides, for anyone who dressed up as Austin Powers year after year for Halloween (or on any random Tuesday, perhaps), it may be nearly priceless to have a chance to bid on the ultimate addition to a cosplay fantasy: The 1967 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster, affectionately known as the “Shaguar” will be up for grabs on Saturday, January 18th at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2025 auction event.

Despite popular belief that multiple cars were built for stunts for the trilogy, this ‘Shaguar’ is one of one, driven by Mike Myers in each movie, and even had a co-starring role along with Mike Myers in Madonna’s “Beautiful Stranger” music video.

Since the end of the movie series, this E-Type has been held in a private collection until now, occasionally being loaned out to Jaguar Land Rover corporate for special company events.

The ‘Shaguar’ also comes with letters of authentication from both the Picture Car Coordinator and the owner of Cinema Vehicle Services, which prepped and maintained the car for its movie roles.

The car, with body number 4E8526, was manufactured on December 8, 1967. Originally painted in Opalescent Silver Blue with a Blue convertible top and Dark Blue interior, the British flag and ‘Shaguar’ rear decklid badging were added for the movie a bit later in the car’s life.

Power comes from a triple-SU carburated 4.2-liter inline-six-cylinder engine that originally made 265 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 283 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. That power is funneled through a traditional four-speed transmission before being sent out to the rear wheels. At the time, Jaguar claimed a top speed of 150 mph.

Inside, we find an original-looking right-hand-drive-setup leather interior complete with a wooden shift knob and three-spoke wood-rimmed steering wheel featuring an E-Type logo center cap.

Beyond being the centerpiece of a movie franchise that grossed more than $675 million worldwide, the 1967 E-Type Series 1 Roadster is one of just 17,375 made and is one of the most lusted-after E-Types, as 1967 is the final year of the ‘pre-smog’ cars.

This E-Type was also recently given a comprehensive mechanical update, presumably to alleviate any potential issues of the E-Type’s notoriously fussy triple-carb setup from interrupting its new owner’s first drive off the lot. While Mecum has not given any estimated expected range for what the ‘Shaguar’ might sell for, Bring a Trailer has sold several E-Type Series 1 Roadsters for well over $200K. So, with this car’s prestige and celebrity status (albeit somewhat aged celebrity status), for someone who grew up obsessing over the secret agent spoof series, the only limit on this car’s value will be determined by their credit, not by their Shagadelic love.