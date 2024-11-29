Which James Bond car reigns supreme? Here are the top 8

Table of Contents Table of Contents 8 – Sunbeam Alpine 7 – Aston Martin V-8 6 – Aston Martin V-12 Vanquish 5 – Aston Martin DBS 4 – Lotus Esprit Turbo 3 – BMW Z8 2 – Aston Martin DB10 1 – Aston Martin DB5

In the world of movie magic, few franchises have captivated audiences across more generations than the legendary James Bond films. Inspiring a huge collector’s market, video games, and undoubtedly more than a few career choices, the perennial super secret agent appeals to so many of our innate desire for excitement and danger, and a large part of that persona comes from the cars we see 007 piloting, chasing, and running from bad guys. So, we put together a list of the best cars James Bond has ever driven across the silver screen.

However, we did employ some rules of engagement in our rankings. The caveat had to be that Bond actually drove the car himself and was not ushered around by someone else, a la the Toyota 2000GT in You Only Live Twice, which would have made our list had 007 not been a passenger the entire time. We also didn’t assign points for the weaponry attached to any of the cars, as they all have their own special blend of script-specific accouterments.

The main criteria for the rankings were how well the car itself manifested and embodied the persona of James Bond as author Ian Flemming originally intended. Some of these rankings you will agree with, and some you will not. That is just how these sorts of things tend to go, but hopefully, our list will leave you more stirred than shaken. Enjoy!

8 – Sunbeam Alpine

Films: Dr. No

Engine: 1.6-liter I-4

Horsepower: 80 hp

0-60 mph: ~13.5 seconds

Cost when new: $2,595

While James Bond may have technically driven a beautiful 1957 Chevy Bel Air first, this Sunbeam Alpine is the first car he was given as his own (rather than knocking out the bad guy and jumping behind the wheel). The Sunbeam’s nimbly low profile allowed 007 to narrowly dip under a construction vehicle during a Jamaican car chase and ultimately save the day in Dr. No.

7 – Aston Martin V-8

THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS | Aston Martin V8

Films: The Living Daylights, No Time To Die

Engine: 5.3-liter V-8

Horsepower: 432 hp

0-60 mph: 6.6 seconds

Cost when new: $33,950

Anyone familiar with the James Bond world knows that Aston Martin is 007’s official car in one form or another. Originally intended to be a V-8 Vantage, this older model was updated using some good old-fashioned movie magic (and a few wrenches and a body kit). While not as jaw-dropping as some of the later Astons to come along, this V-8 had enough style and power to make the cut and, as its recent auction would suggest, has garnered quite a following of its own.

6 – Aston Martin V-12 Vanquish

Aston Martin V12 Vanquish from Die Another Day (2002)

Films: Die Another Day

Engine: 6.0-liter V-12

Horsepower: 450 hp

0-60 mph: 4.4 seconds

Cost when new: $228,000

The last Pierce Brosnan film also marked the first return of the Aston Martin brand to the Bond franchise after a hiatus of a decade and a half. Sleek, stylish, and powerful, the naturally aspirated and aptly named Vanquish was the perfect machine to reintroduce a whole new generation to the allure of the English carmaker.

5 – Aston Martin DBS

CASINO ROYALE | Aston Martin DBS flip

Films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace

Engine: 6.0-liter V-12

Horsepower: 510 hp

0-60 mph: 4.1 seconds

Cost when new: $265,000

In what could be considered the best modern production car interpretation of a Bond car (more on that shortly), the silky smooth V-12 grand touring DBS even sounds cool. It also helps that the Casino Royale (and Quantum of Solace) superstar was one of the quickest and fastest Bond cars, capable of a 4.1-second sprint to 60 mph and a top speed of nearly 200 mph.

4 – Lotus Esprit Turbo

James Bond 007 - The Spy Who Loved Me - Lotus Esprit Car Chase

Films: The Spy Who Loved Me

Engine: 2.0-liter I-4

Horsepower: 160 hp

0-60 mph: 6.8 seconds

Cost when new: $15,990

While it may be the best car in terms of on-screen versatility, the real-world Lotus Esprit was not as amphibious as the one that starred in The Spy Who Loved Me. Inarguably, the sleek Lotus makes for a heck of a spy mobile but it feels like it might be infringing on another crime fighter’s car from the 1980s series Magnum P.I. The Lotus Esprit is a wonderful machine, but it doesn’t quite convey the classic Bond feel like the top three on our list.

3 – BMW Z8

Films: The World Is Not Enough

Horsepower: 394 hp

0-60 mph: 4.2 seconds

Cost when new: $128,000

Truth be told, in your humble author’s opinion, there is no car more suited to the Bond persona than the fabulous BMW Z8. We’ve argued that it is one of the most underappreciated sports cars in history. In fact, the only reason we went to see The World Is Not Enough, and once the star of the show (in our opinion) was unnecessarily cut in half by a buzzsaw-equipped helicopter barely 14 minutes into the film, we promptly packed up our popcorn to go and exited the theater in disgusted protest.

2 – Aston Martin DB10

Films: Spectre

Engine: 4.7-liter V-8

Horsepower: 430 hp

0-60 mph: 4.3 seconds

Cost when new: N/A

In terms of modern Bond cars, this is it. While the Jaguar C-X75 is also another amazing car featured in the 2015 film Spectre, 007 didn’t actually drive the Jag, which thus disqualified it from our list. But the car it was chasing was this breathtaking DB10, which was created specifically for the movie as a nod to the enduring relationship between the English carmaker and the iconic franchise.

Powered by a twin-turbo V-8, the DB10 later did double duty as a concept car showcasing the shape of Aston Martins to come. In total, ten DB10 models were produced. Just two were show models, while the other eight were featured in the movie at one point or another. It’s hard to beat a bespoke modern grand touring machine like the DB10, hard but not impossible, which is why the DB10 walks away with the silver medal of Bond cars.

1 – Aston Martin DB5

GOLDFINGER | Q introduces Bond to his DB5

Films: Goldfinger, Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, No Time To Die

Engine: 4.0-liter I-6

Horsepower: 282 hp

0-60 mph: 8.0 seconds

Cost when new: $5,410

No, the Aston Martin DB5 is not the quickest car on this list, nor is it the most agile. But, after starring in eight (and counting) movies, the classic coupe has cemented its legacy as the perennial Bond car, just as Ian Fleming had intended.

While it may not have the instant recognizability of K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider or any number of Batmobiles, the DB5 exudes an air of ‘cool, calm, and collected’ from any angle at almost any speed. Arguably the most lusted-after Aston Martin in the world, the company proved this theory by building a series of 25 continuation models in 2020, each of which sold for a cool $3.6 million apiece, solidifying the DB5 as the single best Bond car in history.