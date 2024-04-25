 Skip to main content
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet: Drop-top dream car reaches U.S. shores

New Mercedes aspirational four passenger convertibles arrive soon

Bruce Brown
By
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Hot on the heels of Mercedes-Benz EQS update announcement, we now know the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this spring with new safety technology, optimized aerodynamics, and the next-generation MBUX infotainment system. Powered by mild hybrid engines, the CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet and CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet are also larger than the previous models.

Why the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet matters

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in white right front three-quarter view of a person driving on a paved road with the top down.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Not many large automakers could get away with introducing a new-generation vehicle today that’s not a pickup truck, SUV, battery-electric vehicle, or plug-in hybrid. However, it is arguable that Mercedes sets the standard for four-seat medium-luxury European convertibles. BMW convertible four-seaters are a bit sportier, and Audis are less costly, but the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet fits the drop-top dream car profile nicely.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet: lets’ talk about power

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in white direct frontal view parked on red ground with clouds and sky in the background.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Both CLE Cabriolet models have 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains, with the electric integrated starter-generator (ISG) providing power at low speeds and while coasting. The ISG unit contributes 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque to each model. Both models are electronically limited to a 130 mph top speed.

The CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder, 255 hp engine produces a maximum 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,000 to 3,ooo rpm, with an estimated 0-to-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds.

The CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet has a turbocharged 3.0-liter 375 hp engine that puts out 369 lb-ft of torque in a wider power band, from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. The larger engine accelerates to 60 mph in approximately 4.2 seconds.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet: sight, sound, and safety

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in gray with tan upholstery top down front seating and dashboard image taken from the back with water and European buildings.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

The CLE Cabriolet wheelbase is 1.0 inch longer for 2024, largely to the benefit of rear seat passengers who get more leg, shoulder, and elbow room. The dashboard houses a 12-inch diagonal digital driver information display and a portrait orientation 11.9-inch central display titled toward the driver. Interior ambient lighting extends across the interior sides and front.

Standard Burmester 3D Surround Sound Systems include a driver’s seat headrest speaker with optional Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio and 17 speakers with an overall audio output of 710 watts. Wind won’t interfere with listening as much when the top down with the standard AIRCAP wind deflection and AIRSCARF neck-level heating. The third-generation MBUX infotainment platform includes a new Routines function for configuring personalized passenger comfort settings based on factors such as outdoor temperature.

Mercedes reinforces the CLE Cabriolet bodyshell structure for safety. A total of 11 airbags include a new center airbag between the two front seats and, a first for Mercedes-Benz Cabriolets, two separate airbags for back seat passengers.

When will the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrive?

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in gray with tan upholstery black top up parked on sand near the ocean with an old fort in the background.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this spring, starting at $65,500 for the CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet and $$75,000 for the CLE 450 4MATIC Cabriolet. Both prices include destination and delivery fees. An available $2,600 Pinnacle trim package adds a parking package with a 360-degree view, MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation, Guard 360 security with photo function, and a head-up display.

