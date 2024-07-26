No more wild hair with this four-seater for top-down driving all year

Mercedes-AMG announced that the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is available for order at dealerships or with an online configurator. The spacious four-seater with standard smart AMG Performance all-wheel drive also features wind deflection and headroom heating, making it appropriate for driving all year.

Why the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet matters



The CLE 53 droptop strikes a highly appealing middle ground on most significant automotive considerations, including performance, luxury, comfort, emissions, and even price.

You can certainly find more powerful AMGs, such as the F1-tech-inspired SL 63 S E Performance or the GT 63 S Performance, but you can also expect price tags north of $150,000. The U.S. price for the CL 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet hasn’t been announced yet, but based on the price of the European model, the U.S. starting price is likely in the high $90,000 range, which puts it in line with other large luxury sedans and convertibles.

Similar strategic compromises are made in other aspects of the car. If you want to personalize and selectively upgrade the CLE 53, Mercedes-AMG also offers an extensive array of style, comfort, sound, and performance options.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet features

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet has a hybrid powertrain. A twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder gas engine with an electric auxiliary compressor that produces 449 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque with a 10-second maximum 443 lb-ft overboost. In addition, a 48V mild hybrid starter generator that powers the 48V electrical system also can add an extra 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque.

The CLE 53 has a 9-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission and the variable all-wheel drive system mentioned above. Additional standard features include AMG Ride Control with adaptive suspension damping and active rear-axle steering.

Passengers benefit from standard features that should minimize their requests to put up the convertible soft top. The Aircap electric wind deflector includes a fixed deflector on the windshield and an automatic wind deflector behind the rear headrest to minimize turbulence. The Airscarf system won’t help people sitting in the rear seats but flows warm air around the neck and shoulders of front seat passengers.