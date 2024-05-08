The 2025 AMG AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is an example of highly evolved automotive performance art.

The 805 horsepower F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG AMG SL 63 S E Performance is a finely executed almost 4-seater that doubles as a rolling master class in blending speed and luxury — with an emphasis on speed. The recently introduced AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet shifts the needle toward luxury but is no slouch when the going gets frisky. If you drive the SL, wish for more passenger space, and don’t need to go faster than 155 mph, the AMG CLE may be the better choice. Or buy both and take the CLE when adults sit in the back seat.

Why the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet matters

The strength of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, including the AMG division, is its ability to answer the call with an extensive range of vehicle types with plentiful variants in each category. In sports terms, the Mercedes bench is both wide and deep.

The Mercedes-AMG AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is a sophisticated, dynamic road machine packed with technological performance, handling, comfort, convenience, and enhanced connectivity features. The AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet matters because it encompasses all aspects of Mercedes’s design and engineering performance.

What constitutes an AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet?

A bullet list to do justice to this car’s special features would far exceed the available space. Every aspect of the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet has features that matter, many that are unique to the brand.

Consider the power unit. The AMG’s 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine produces 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, except when the torque leaps to 443 lb-ft for up to 10 seconds of over-boost when an exhaust gas turbocharger and related electric auxiliary compressor kick in. In addition, an integrated starter generator supplies another 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque when the engine speed is lower. The starter generator also produces power for the 48V electrical system.

Whether describing the seats’ features, the in-car displays, or even the front and rear wheel arches, Mercedes makes its point with great clarity. As Michael Sheibe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, says, ” It’s a real dream car that’s lots of fun to drive – not just on dream roads but on everyday trips, too.”

Mercedes-AMG hasn’t released pricing for the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet but will likely announce the starting price before the car arrives at dealerships in the second half of 2024.

