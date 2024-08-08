 Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz at Pebble Beach Automotive Week 2024

Mercedes premiers three new cars and honors four classics

Mercedes two-liter Targa Florio race car driven by Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing driver George Russell in Imola, Italy, before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May 2024.
Mercedes two-liter Targa Florio race car driven by Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing driver George Russell in Imola, Italy, before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May 2024. Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

You can count on beautiful and classic vehicles to draw crowds, such as the turnout for the Mercedes-Benz 300 Gullwing when it was first on display at The International Motor Sports Show in New York in 1954. Mercedes will bring four iconic cars to the Tour d’Elegance on August 15, 2024, during Pebble Beach Automotive Week, where it will also introduce three new Maybach and AMG cars.

The significance of Pebble Beach Automotive Week

Maybach Zeppelin DS 8, 1932, studio photo from the front right.
Maybach Zeppelin DS 8, 1932, studio photo from the front right. Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is making the most of Pebble Beach Automotive Week, a premier enthusiast event. The three new vehicles to be seen for the first time include the Mercedes-Maybach SL, Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Nordic Glow, and a special limited edition of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

In addition, Mercedes will bring four classic cars that helped define Mercedes-Benz’s role on racetracks and luxury estates.

Mercedes-Benz icons at the Tour d’Elegance

Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Formula 1 race car with open wheels, 1955.
Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Formula 1 race car with open wheels, 1955. Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Pebble Beach attendees will be able to see the following Mercedes vehicles on display:

  • 1924 Mercedes two-liter Targa Florio race car: The fully restored car on display won the race.
  • 1932 Maybach Zeppelin DS 8: This flagship luxury car produced 200 hp with its 7,922 cc engine.
  • 1955 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Formula 1 race car: Driver Juan Manuel Fangio drove this car to win the World Championship in 1954 and 1955
  • 1970 Mercedes-Benz experimental vehicle C111-ll: This innovative super sports car, recently restored by the Mercedes Classic Center, had a four-rotor Wankel engine that powered it to 186 miles per hour.
Mercedes-Benz C 111-II experimental vehicle with four-rotor Wankel engine, 1970. Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

