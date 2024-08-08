Mercedes premiers three new cars and honors four classics

You can count on beautiful and classic vehicles to draw crowds, such as the turnout for the Mercedes-Benz 300 Gullwing when it was first on display at The International Motor Sports Show in New York in 1954. Mercedes will bring four iconic cars to the Tour d’Elegance on August 15, 2024, during Pebble Beach Automotive Week, where it will also introduce three new Maybach and AMG cars.

The significance of Pebble Beach Automotive Week

Mercedes is making the most of Pebble Beach Automotive Week, a premier enthusiast event. The three new vehicles to be seen for the first time include the Mercedes-Maybach SL, Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Nordic Glow, and a special limited edition of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Recommended Videos

In addition, Mercedes will bring four classic cars that helped define Mercedes-Benz’s role on racetracks and luxury estates.

Mercedes-Benz icons at the Tour d’Elegance

Pebble Beach attendees will be able to see the following Mercedes vehicles on display: