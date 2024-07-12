Audi's remaining model launches for 2024 will be a mix of gas, hybrid, and all-electric vehicles.



Noting that the Audi Q6 e-tron premiere this spring gave the green light for Audi’s model initiative, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner outlined the automaker’s launch plans for new models in 2024 and 2025. Döllner also released the first teaser of what appears to be the tail light and rear light bar for the A5 family, which is due to make its world premiere on July 16, 2024.

Why the heads up about Audi’s launch plans is a big deal

Earlier this year, Audi reported selling a record number of cars in 2023. The company attributed the increase to its e-tron EV lineup sales. EVs will continue to play a major role for Audi. Döllner said Audi would introduce more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, and more than ten new vehicles will be EVs.

Döllner explained the strategy as a future-proof portfolio: “Over the coming years, we will expand our range of electric models step by step. At the same time, we will rejuvenate our portfolio of models with combustion engines. This will give us a robust and flexible position as we transition to an all-electric portfolio.”

What to look for next from Audi

“In just a few days, we will introduce the next model family: the Audi A5. The Audi A6 e-tron will follow in late July, and the new Audi Q5 in fall,” Döllne said.

Audi will introduce the next-gen combustion engines for the A5 family on July 16 with what sound like new hybrid engines because they will be “more efficient thanks to partially eclectic driving,”

The first A6 e-tron models, a Sportback and an Avant, will launch later in July. In the fall, the third-generation Audi Q5 family will be launched, with combustion-only and hybrid engines.