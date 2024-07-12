 Skip to main content
Audi CEO shares future plans with a glimpse of the new Audi A5 family

Audi's remaining model launches for 2024 will be a mix of gas, hybrid, and all-electric vehicles.

By

Teaser for upcoming Audi A5 family.
Noting that the Audi Q6 e-tron premiere this spring gave the green light for Audi’s model initiative, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner outlined the automaker’s launch plans for new models in 2024 and 2025. Döllner also released the first teaser of what appears to be the tail light and rear light bar for the A5 family, which is due to make its world premiere on July 16, 2024.

Why the heads up about Audi’s launch plans is a big deal

Two 2025 Audi Q6 e-trons and a 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron plugged in at a DC fast-charging station.
Two 2025 Audi Q6 e-trons and a 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron plugged in at a DC fast-charging station. Audi AG / Audi AG

Earlier this year, Audi reported selling a record number of cars in 2023. The company attributed the increase to its e-tron EV lineup sales. EVs will continue to play a major role for Audi. Döllner said Audi would introduce more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, and more than ten new vehicles will be EVs.

Döllner explained the strategy as a future-proof portfolio: “Over the coming years, we will expand our range of electric models step by step. At the same time, we will rejuvenate our portfolio of models with combustion engines. This will give us a robust and flexible position as we transition to an all-electric portfolio.”

What to look for next from Audi

“In just a few days, we will introduce the next model family: the Audi A5. The Audi A6 e-tron will follow in late July, and the new Audi Q5 in fall,” Döllne said.

Audi will introduce the next-gen combustion engines for the A5 family on July 16 with what sound like new hybrid engines because they will be “more efficient thanks to partially eclectic driving,”

The first A6 e-tron models, a Sportback and an Avant, will launch later in July. In the fall, the third-generation Audi Q5 family will be launched, with combustion-only and hybrid engines.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Audi expands the e-tron GT family for 2025 with three new models
Audi's 2025 e-tron GT lineup gives buyers three blends of luxury and performance
Audi e-tron GT quattro, e tron Gran Turismo, and RS eTron GT Performance..

Audi EV sales are going so well that the company just announced an expanded lineup for the 2025 Audi e-tron GT family. Audi's 2024 lineup included the Audi e-tron GT Quattro, which Audi introduced in 2021. For 2025, however, EV buyers can choose from the Audi S e-tron GT, the Audi RS e-tron GT, and the Audi RSe-tron GT performance. That last variant, Audi's first BEV performance model, puts out 912 horsepower.
Why Audi's e-tron GT models matter

This year is turning out to be tricky for all-electric vehicle development as Toyota continues to boost the practical aspects of hybrids, GM cuts back planned EV production, and Ford makes the case for gas, hybrid, and BEV powertrains of different target markets. However, Audi isn't the only company doing well with EVs, as BMW sets U.S. sales records due to its EV models. Audi's Q-series SUV e-tron models get a lot of notice, but going big and expanding its all-electric sedan lineup with the three e-tron GTs is a bold move. This strategy could be used by Audi to make a statement, except the automaker began the fiscal year happy with the profits from EVs.
The three 2025 Audi e-tron GT models

Hennessey CEO explains what’s coming after the Venom F5
Hennessey is building another one for the purists
Jon Hennessey standing in front of a Venom F5

When it comes to hypercar manufacturer Hennessey, all eyes are on the Venom F5 for obvious reasons. The V8-powered vehicle should be challenging for the tile of world’s fastest production vehicle at some point in 2024. But what comes after that? Is Hennessey going to try and get 2,000 horsepower out of an engine? Is the gasoline evangelist going electric like many other passengers have? Or is the F5 the last original thing you’ll see a Hennessey badge on?

The Manual recently caught up with the man himself, and it turns out the answer is “none of the above.” When alluding to his upcoming project, Hennessey says: “We'll build 99 Venom F5s, probably up through 2027 or 2028, at which time our next car will be in production. So 2028 at the latest, and that program is codenamed Project Overlord.”

Audi Q6 e-tron gets up to 398 miles of range with PPE electric drive
New Audi Q6 e-tron electric drive boosts range up to 398 miles
Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and Aui Q6 e-tron parked on a gray sand surface with forested hills and mountains in the background.

Earlier this month, we wrote about the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) electric drive system jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. The design goal was a smaller, lighter, and more efficient electric drive system with improved thermal management, resulting in greater range and faster charging. Audi just announced a new electric drive variant, the Q6 e-tron, that delivers on the PPE promise.
Why the Q6 e-tron's performance boost matters

Range and charging time are two of the biggest obstacles to buyer purchase and satisfaction with battery electric vehicles (BEVs). High BEV initial purchase price and sufficiently available public charging stations are also major concerns, but market forces have already begun to put downward pressure on EVs and charging networks are increasing, if slower than anyone would like.

