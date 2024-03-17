Higher standards to Top Safety Pick awards by IIHS

In case you haven’t noticed, cars and trucks have become significantly more advanced over the last few years, and most of those advancements have thankfully come in the name of safety. It wasn’t that long ago that having antilock brakes and airbags was a significant breakthrough in modern tech. But now, with everything from pedestrian detection to automated emergency braking to adaptive cruise control, cars have never been safer.

With that in mind, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has raised its standards for automakers to earn their top awards in 2024.

Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+

The independent company’s top two awards are now the Top Safety Pick, and much like every app and streaming service uses to denote a slightly more premium variant, the Top Safety Pick+ returns as the ultimate prize. Regarding the updated standards, IIHS says:

Last year’s biggest change was the replacement of the original side crash test with an updated version that uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed. Initially, an acceptable or good rating was enough to garner the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award. In 2024, a good rating is required for either TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+. In addition, vehicles now need an acceptable or good rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation to qualify for either award. The new version replaces the earlier daytime and nighttime tests with a single evaluation that includes some test runs in daylight and some in the dark. Last year, vehicles could earn the lower-tier award regardless of whether they could detect and avoid pedestrians in the dark.

The Moderate Front Overlap test is when “a vehicle travels at 40 mph toward a barrier with a deformable face made of aluminum honeycomb. Forty percent of the total width of the vehicle strikes the barrier on the driver’s side.

To attain the Top Safety Pick+, vehicles must now earn an ‘acceptable’ or ‘good’ rating for their updated front overlap test, adding to the standard driver’s crash test dummy. The new test also places a dummy in the back seat behind the driver, emphasizing the long overdue need to tend to somewhat neglected rear passengers.

49 cars earned Top Safety Pick, while 22 earned Top Safety Pick+

Just 22 cars earned the gold medal of crash test safety for 2024 in the form of the Top Safety Pick+, which requires the following:

Good ratings in the small overlap front test

Acceptable or good in the updated moderate overlap front test

Good rating in the updated side test

Acceptable or good headlights standard

Acceptable or good in the pedestrian front crash prevention test

This exceptional level of safety has only 22 winners across six categories:

Small cars

Acura Integra

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Toyota Prius

Midsize Cars

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Large luxury car

Genesis Electrified G80

Small SUVs

Genesis GV60

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-50 built after August 2023

Midsize SUVs

Ford Explorer

Kia Telluride

Mazda CX-90

Nissan Pathfinder built after November 2023

Subaru Ascent

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

BMW X3

Genesis GV80 built after August 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE Class with optional front crash prevention

Tesla Model Y

Sitting just one rung down (but still admirable) is the Top Safety Pick, which requires the following:

Good ratings in the small overlap front test

Good rating in the original moderate overlap front test

Good rating in the updated side test

Acceptable or good headlights standard

Acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention test

This award has 49 recipients across twelve categories:

Small cars

Hyundai Elantra

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Prius Prime

Midsize cars

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Large car

Toyota Crown

Midsize luxury cars

BMW 5 series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Large luxury cars

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Small SUVs

BMW X1

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Lexus UX

Lexus RZ

Subaru Solterra

Midsize SUVs

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Palisade

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Mazda CX-90 PHEV

Nissan Ariya

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Large SUVs

Audi Q7

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Rivian R1S

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura RDX

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis GV70 built after November 2023

Infiniti QX60

Lexus NX

Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid

Lexus RX

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Minivans

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Small pickup

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Large pickups

Rivian R1T crew cab

Toyota Tundra crew cab

Toyota Tundra extended cab

