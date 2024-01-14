 Skip to main content
A new version of Apple’s CarPlay is launching this year, and this is what you should expect

The latest updates for Apple CarPlay this year

Lou Ruggieri
By
Apple CarPlay
CarPlay display Apple / Apple

We’ve come a long way from having a six-CD changer being the centerpiece of the automotive entertainment system. Aftermarket head units, aux cables, and even a flip-up DVD player were the be-all, end-all of excitement just a decade or two ago.

But now, audio entertainment has transfigured into digital infotainment. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have been the two major players in this realm for some time now. Apple recently upped the ante with the announcement of its next-generation system at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2022, pledging to introduce its new partners by the end of 2023… and that is exactly what they did.

MB EQE
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Mercedes-Benz / MBUSA

Porsche and Aston Martin are the first to sign up for the next-gen of CarPlay

The first CarPlayers to join the game in 2024 are Porche and Aston Martin. Since those two high-rollers signed on, several others have also joined the party, including Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Nissan, Ford, Jaguar, Acura, Polestar, Infiniti, and Renault.

While the specifics are still being kept under wraps, presumably to be rolled out in waves of well-orchestrated press events, what we do know is that CarPlay is moving from infotainment to a system that encompasses all facets of the car’s (or truck’s) digital displays and replaces it entirely. This includes things like speed, drive mode, fuel, engine temperature, trip mileage, and total mileage driven (odometer).

The best description of what’s next comes from Apple’s pressroom:

CarPlay has fundamentally changed the way people interact with their vehicles, and the next generation of CarPlay goes even further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware. CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster. Users will be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard.

With increasingly larger and larger digital screens monopolizing car interiors, much like Mercedes-Benz’s massive Hyperscreen, the necessity for a synchronizing interface is rising at a commensurate rate. Seeing this need, Apple has decided to go from a supporting to a starring role, thereby negating all the little quirks and bugs trying to work with a car’s particular system. This way, CarPlay becomes the car’s system, allowing things to be even more intuitive and streamlined for active Apple users.

The next-gen CarPlay will fully take over displays like MB’s Hyperscreen

As with most of today’s premium car’s digital layouts, the next CarPlay display will be incredibly customizable to augment the readout however owners prefer. There will also be a series of default design configurations that Apple says will be “ranging from the modern to the traditional.” A multi-screen layout will be at the forefront of most of the designs, undoubtedly catering to people’s ever-shrinking attention spans.

There is no set timeline for Apple to unveil its next-gen CarPlay, as the actual implementation of the system is wholly dependent on the car companies themselves. But, whenever their newest cars roll out for the new model year, we are sure to hear about the exciting new CarPlay features that will accompany them. Maybe we’ll even see a return of the CD player, or at least the system can add in slight skips here and there over rough roads to help us relive the gold old days.

What you need to know about the electric vehicle tax credit
The new EV tax credit program can be a bit challenging to navigate, so we're breaking it down for you
Ford F-150 Lightning at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in a factory with bright lights in the back.

The federal electric vehicle tax credit used to be pretty straightforward. Want an electric car? All you had to do was buy one from an automaker that sold fewer than 200,000 electrified vehicles. Depending on the battery size, vehicles were eligible for up to $7,500. Then the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) became a thing and made things far more confusing. It introduced a lot of requirements for electric vehicles and buyers to be eligible for the electric vehicle tax credit in 2023. While the thinking behind the IRA was to push buyers to purchase an American-built EV, it’s made things extremely confusing for anyone looking to purchase a car.
The IRA was signed into law in August 2022, making 2023 the first year when buyers will really have to sort through all of its confusing language to see how much of a tax break they get can for purchasing an EV. The government isn’t making things easier on buyers, though, as it's made some fresh changes to the IRA that make things even more perplexing. If you’re looking to purchase an EV, here’s your guide on how to navigate the available federal electric vehicle tax credit for EVs in 2023.

What the IRA changed
As of January 1, 2023, electric vehicles needed to meet a few of the IRA’s requirements to be eligible for any portion of the available federal tax credit. The following guidelines must be met in order for a buyer to get a tax break from the government for purchasing an electric vehicle:

Read more
These are the 8 essential car fluids you should be checking regularly
Vehicles need more than just gas and oil to run, so check these fluids routinely
Technician checking under the hood of a car.

Most car owners don't realize how complicated their vehicles really are. Cars with an internal combustion engine need fluids, and lots of them, to operate smoothly. You probably know about the basics, like engine oil, gasoline, coolant, windshield washer fluid, and transmission fluid. Yet, what about differential fluid, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and air conditioning refrigerant? All of these car fluids need to be checked routinely and flushed on a regular schedule.

Depending on your vehicle, you might need special tools to get to these fluids if you want to replace them. However, if you're just looking to check what kind of shape they're in, most are easy to get to. 

Read more
Does hot weather affect electric cars? What you need to know
Hot weather can affect electric vehicles severely
Tesla Model 3 parked in a desert in front of sand dunes next to a camel.

For those that are old enough, there was a time that cars had what were called "Dummy Gauges." These gauges lit up when it was basically already too late to do anything about it. Obviously, technology has improved considerably in the last few decades, and now we have cars that can tell us how many PSI each tire has and how much fuel we have left down to the mile. But even with all our new electric cars and all their universal benefits, as advanced as your Tesla or Mustang Mach-E might be, Mother Nature can still affect things in unexpected ways.

 
Hot and cold both affect battery-powered cars
By now, most electric car owners have found out that cold weather can negatively impact their car's estimated range fairly significantly. But with the current heat wave spanning the country, the question as to whether or not extreme warm weather can also impact your electric car is at the forefront of many people's minds, and rightly so.

Read more