 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Orders will open soon for the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (if you’re ready to play in the dirt)

This is the first Msutang Mach-E designed to drive off pavement

Bruce Brown
By

Mustang Mach-E Rally right front three-quarter view driving on dirt road in the woods.
Ford Motor Company continues to travel new paths with the Mustang Mach-E. The latest route isn’t paved. When Ford used the Mustang brand with its first EV, some purists stirred, but high demand for the Mach-E quieted most of the rumblings. Despite a recall for an EV-typical battery-related fire concern, the Mustang Mach-E is successful. In Ford’s latest departure from the pony car tradition, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Edition Ford is set up to drive dirt roads. Ford will start taking Mustang Mach-E orders in early 2024.

The Mach-E Rally is a variant of the performance-focused Mach-E GT.  The dual electric motor setup with a 91 kWh usable-capacity lithium-ion battery rocks up to 480 horsepower and a maximum of 650 pound-feet of torque. Ford introduces its new RallySport Drive Mode to the user-selectable vehicle setup options to assist driving off pavement. The mode enables linear throttle response, more aggressive corner damping, and more significant yaw for sliding turns.

Mustang Mach-E Rally driving on pavement directly at the viewer.
Ford / Ford

Ford’s 500-mile test rides

The Mach-E Rally isn’t just an additional naming scheme with a fancy paint job. The battery-powered Mustang proved its merit on a new rally-style course in Michigan designed to test the vehicle’s ability to withstand the durability challenges of long-distance rally-cross events.

Recommended Videos

The Mach-E Rally has numerous upgrades and features to sustain travel off the pavement. To allow room for unpaved road irregularities, the Mach-E Rally has specially tuned springs and MagneRide shocks to raise the suspension 20mm higher than the Mach-E GT. The Mach-E Rally has oversized 385mm front disc brake rotors with red Brembo calipers. The two motors each have protective shielding.

Related

Rallycross racing is hard on the entire vehicle, but especially on wheels and tires. To withstand the relentless bashing, the Mustang Mach-E Rally rides on 19-inch rally-style alloy wheels with a durable glass white finish. Michelin R19 235/55 CrossClimate2 tires have higher sidewalls for impact rebound and better loose surface grip than GT tires.

Mustang Mach-E Rally interior shot from the middle of the back seat.
Ford / Ford

Looking the part while traveling off the pavement

Judging by the Grabber Yellow paint with dual racing stripes Ford chose for the Mustang Mach-E Rally pre-launch announcement, it’s a fair guess that Ford doesn’t expect drivers to limit its dirt road driving to sedate exploration. Other color choices are Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, Star White, and Glacier Gray.

The Mach-E Rally’s style accents include black upper and lower body moldings, front fascia and splitter, rally-style fog lights, and a black-painted steel roof. The black rear spoiler, which helps with downforce at speeds over 50-to-60 mph, will be hard to miss.

Mustang Mach-E Rally left rear three-quarter view driving away on a dirt road in the woods.
Ford / Ford

The Mach-E Rally has a recovery hook in the front behind a body-color cover. The fender arches and door cladding have a standard protective film to minimize paint chipping and buildup from mud and debris. Specially styled mud flaps will be available as a dealer-installed option.

Under the Mach-E Rally, drivers will find performance seats with white seatbacks and accents on the dashboard and steering wheel.

Mustang Mach-E Rally left front three-quarter view driving up a slight rise on a dirt road in the woods.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Mustang Mach-E Rally has a range per charge of up to 250 miles. Ford says that when connected to a DC Fast Charger, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in 36.5 minutes. Final pricing will be available closer to the Mach-E Rally’s launch in 2024, but Ford estimates the starting price will be about $65,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
The Porsche 918 Spyder: Why this limited-edition hybrid car is the king of kings
The Porsche 918 Spyder is a legend for a reason
Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche 918 Spyder Porsche / Porsche

Context is everything in life. Winning a 100-meter dash counts for a bit more in the Olympics than at your company's intramural league tryouts. Being the best singer at dive bar karaoke is nice, but it doesn't compare equally with Taylor Swift standing on stage in front of 50,000 screaming fans.

Read more
How to put on tire chains for safer winter driving
Follow this guide to put chains on your vehicle
Car driving in the snow

If Jingle Bells has taught us anything, it's that dashing through the snow seems like a damn good time. Laughing all the way and making spirits bright, all while "Miss Fanny Bright" rides shotgun? Sounds pretty dope. Dashing off the side of the road in an uncontrolled skid, on the other hand ... Much less dope.

Read more
Climate change and electric vehicles: New report says our obsession with SUVs cancels out benefits of EVs
Make that SUV electric next time
Front end of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT on a street with trees in the back.

The switch to EVs could have had an even greater impact on the environment if people weren’t obsessed with massive vehicles, a new report claims. The wide range of SUVs available and people’s love for them has reduced electric vehicles’ impact on climate change and prevented carbon emissions from dropping by up to 30% over the past decade.

It’s easy to see why people are opting for an SUV. They’re immensely practical; you can cram a lot of stuff, or a few large objects, into an SUV. While moving furniture may be a rare occurrence, and strapping a kayak to the roof is more of a thing you threaten to do each summer than an actual hobby, it’s always nice to know you can. Then, there are other practical elements, such as the ability to tackle difficult weather situations or challenging terrains. This may outweigh an individual’s commitment to lowering emissions.

Read more