The reservation books are open for the most powerful Acura SUV ever

If you’ve been waiting to reserve the Acura ZDX SUV EV in the crowded SUV market, now’s the time. Acura caught buyers’ attention this summer by introducing two upcoming Acura ZDX all-electric SUV versions. Acura said the high-performance ZDX Type S, billed as “the most powerful and best-performing Acura SUV ever,” would have an estimated 500 horsepower.

Acura expected the single-motor ZDX A-Spec, with an estimated 325 miles of range, would start in the $60,000 range and the Type S in the $70,000 range. According to an Acura news release in August, the first ZDX deliveries are expected in early 2024.

The ZDX model price range estimate and first delivery timeline haven’t changed since August, but now you can make your place on the early reservation list online or at an Acura dealership.

Why the Acura ZDX matters

The ZDX A-Spec model, which will be available with single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains, will generate an estimated 340 horsepower in the single-motor variant. Acura engineers designed the ZDX with a low center of gravity and close to 50/50 weight distribution. The design parameters are paired with tuned multi-link front and rear suspensions that Acura promises will deliver “a premium driving experience with exhilarating performance and class-leading refinement.”

Acura includes 15.6-inch Brembo brakes with six-piston yellow calipers for the Type S model with performance bragging rights. The Type S also has a height-adjustable air suspension with tuned adaptive dampers and Acura’s largest-ever 22-inch wheels with wide 275/40ZR22 self-sealing tires. To tame the ZDX’s dragon, drivers can select from multiple tuned drive modes, including a Go-For-It full performance mode Acura modestly calls “Sport mode.” Acura also claims the muscled-up Type S won’t “compromise comfort, refinement, or daily drivability,” perhaps when you select Normal or Comfort mode.

Acura promises a premium interior with intuitive technologies

Replete with automated driver assistance systems such as Rear Cross Traffic Braking and Blind Zone Steering Assist on both models plus the AcuraWatch 360+ system with the Type S, Acura presents Hands Free Cruise, driver assistance that lets drivers keep their hands off the steering wheel on up to 400,000 miles of pre-mapped, compatible roadways.

Drivers can view navigation with Google Maps on either the 11-inch diagonal measure Precision Cockpit Driver Information Cluster or an adjacent 11.3-inch Center Information Screen.

Acura ZDX reservations come with benefits

As it begins to launch EVs that can help the environment, Acura is debuting a set of exclusive benefits for ZDX reservation holders only. With the Acura Energy Key Card, would-be ZDX buyers on the reservation list will get special discounts with Topgolf, Bang & Olufsen, and other entertainment and audio brands. Cardholders will also have access to Acura-sponsored events such as the 2024 Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach, including VIP areas and programming, and the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. The Acura Energy Key Card will be available physically and as a digital download in the reservation holder’s digital wallet.

When ZDX orders commence, all sales will occur via a new sales mechanism. Acura is creating a new omni-channel digital system so buyers will have the same experience whether they order the ZDX online at home or in person at an Acura dealership.

