Alpine and Lapierre collaborate on the GLP III SE 2024 electric mountain bike

Two French companies push the limits to energize and inspire riders

By
Alpine and Lapierre GLP III SE 2024 electric mountain bike, inspired by the A290 show car.
Alpine / Alpine

Renault’s Alpine racing and sports car division and the Lapierre mountain bike company collaborated to create the 2024 Overvolt GLP III SE Alpine Edition, an aggressive, enduro-style electric mountain bike. The two French companies based the eMTB’s color scheme on the Alpine A290 5-seater all-electric urban sportscar.

Why the GLP III SE matters

Overvolt GLP III SE electric eMTB right profile view.
Lapierre Overvolt GLP III SE electric eMTB Alpine / Alpine

The GLP III SE isn’t the first Alpine and Lapierre collaboration. Earlier this year, the two companies released the Aircode DRS SE, a limited-edition road bike that, like the GLP III SE, represents their shared vision of aggressive design that energizes riders to “Re-engage with the delights of cycling.” Lapierre and Alpine have worked together since 2022 to share their mutual vision of design and high performance and to promote the French industry.

Lapierre Aircode DRS Alpine Edition right side profile view.
Lapierre Aircode DRS Alpine Edition road bike Lapierre / Lapierre

Overvolt GLP III SE special features

Overvolt GLP III SE eMTB handlebar controls and display.
Overvolt GLP III SE eMTB handlebar controls and display Alpine / Alpine

The GLP III SE’s color palette isn’t its only attention-getter. The designers and engineers on this project had two target markets: mountain bike competitions and aggressive riders. The Overvolt’s tossable 52-pound weight and center-balanced carbon fiber frame has front and rear Fox Float Factory suspension, each with 179mm travel, and Shimano XTR disc brakes with 4-piston calipers. The eMTB rides on Mavic E-DEEMAX S30 front and S35 rear wheels.

The electric powertrain consists of a Bosch Performance CX Race motor and an 800-watt Bosch PowerPack battery with Shimano XTR/XT gears.

As of August 2024, the Overvolt GLP III SE is available for sale. The price in Europe is 10,000 €, including VAT.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
