Oliver Oakes takes over as the new Alpine F1 Team Principal

BWT Alpine F1 Team's new Team Principal Oliver Oakes starts after summer break

By
BWT Alpine F1 Team new Team Principal Oliver Oakes.
Alpine F1 / Alpine F1

On July 31, 2024, BWT Alpine F1 Team welcomed a new Team Principal, Oliver Oakes, a 36-year-old former driver and the founder of  Hitech Grand Prix, an FIA F3 racing team. Oakes will be the second youngest F1 Team Principal ever — Red Bull’s Christian Horner was the youngest. Oakes will begin his new position after the F1 summer break, which started after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Oakes will report directly to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo. “It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest Team Principals that this sport has ever seen. This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team,” de Meo said.

Why the mid-season switch for Alpine F1?

Bruno Famin, the current Apine F1 Team Principal, announced that he would leave the post to work on all non-F1 motorsports for Renualt beginning at the end of August. BWT Alpine F1 Team goes into the summer break in eighth place (out of ten) in F1 Constructor Championship points.

BWT Alpine F1 is a factory works team for Renault, which means Renault develops and supplies the engines for the race cars. Renault has a long history of racing and many victories. Still, it’s unclear if Renault will supply the engines for the F1 team starting in 2026, when the FIA F1 regulations will require small and lighter cars and engines that exclusively use biofuel and electricity, with a greater proportion of electricity than under the current rules.

Flavio Briatore, the team Executive Advisor, said in today’s announcement, “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula 1 project. Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing.

Oakes stated his appreciation and readiness for his new role, “I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness. he team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
