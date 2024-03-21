 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

What engines do Formula 1 cars use?

F1 engines will be carbon neutral starting in 2026

Bruce Brown
By
Lando Norris driving a McLaren F1 race car.
Guy / Pixabay

F1 race cars routinely exceed 200 miles per hour during Grand Prix races, which begs the question, “What engines do Formula 1 cars use?” If you expect to hear that F1 race cars use exotic V16 or V12 engines, you may be surprised to learn that they don’t even run with V8s. All F1 race cars have a power unit comprising a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid internal combustion engine (ICE) with two on-board electrical energy recovery units. Like almost everything in Formula 1, the engines teams can use in their race cars are strictly defined by the FIA F1 Rules and Regulations.

Why Formula 1 car engines matter

Formula 1 cars winding their way down a track.
Picture Credit By Rick Dikeman / Wikimedia Commons

Formula 1 is considered the pinnacle of elite motorsports, which puts the organization in a powerful position to influence other competitive automotive groups. Also, in 2019, F1 committed to being carbon-net-zero by 2030. F1 race cars currently have hybrid gas and electric power units, but starting in 2026, all F1 cars will run on biofuel, a renewable energy source with significantly lower carbon emissions than petroleum-based fuels.

Recommended Videos

What engines do Formula 1 cars use today?

Lewis Hamilton driving a Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 race car.
Sandor Foszto / Pixabay

The current F1 engine specifications will continue through the 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix Championship season. Today’s F1 race cars use a turbocharged 1,600 cc (1.6-liter) V6 hybrid internal combustion engine with a battery that stores electrical energy recovered from the drive train and the exhaust system. The turbocharged engine revs three to four times as high as conventional car engines and typically produces up to about 930 horsepower.

Related

Formula 1 races are surprisingly light. Without any fuel, including the driver, an F1 car must weigh at least 1,759.29 pounds. In comparison, the lightest 2024 Honda Civic coupe weighs 2,600 pounds. F1 cars with so little that teams regularly must add ballast — as always, following rigid FIA F1 regulations — to bring the cars up to the minimum weight. F1 drivers are also weighed after each event to be sure that the total weight of the car + driver meets or exceeds the limit.

The F1 race car’s light overall weight and high-revving high horsepower power unit answers the question of how fast Formula 1 cars really go.

How will F1 engines change in 2026?

Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.
Sandor Foszto / Pixabay

Starting in 2026, F1 engines will use renewable biofuels, and the turbo-hybrid engine electrical energy recovery systems will be changed as well, with less horsepower from the engine and more horsepower than the battery than presently. The FIA has not published the specifics of the rule changes for cars, including engines, but the overall goals, in addition to continuing to promote sustainability, are to have cars that are smaller, lighter, and more nimble.

The first draft of the new FIA F1 Technical regulations is expected in June 2024, but expectations are the weight minimum will be roughly 100 pounds lighter overall. Wheel size is also likely to change from 18 inches to 16 inches.

Will F1 eventually be like Formula E, using all-electric engines?

Lewis Hamilton (44) driving for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during The Australian Formula One Grand Prix Race on April 02, 2023, at The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park, Australia.
davidhewison / Adobe Stock

The Formula E racing organization states that it has been “Net Zero from Day Zero.” FIA president Jean Toldt had the original idea for Formula E as a motorsport with all-electric vehicles. With F1’s commitment to sustainability, including a drive to continue improving the carbon cost of all aspects of F1 racing, it’s not a great leap to assume that eventually, Formula 1 will require solely battery-electric engines.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Check engine, tire pressure, and more: The most common car warning lights explained
Here's a breakdown of what your car is telling you
Car warning light on a vehicle dashboard.

Depending on what you drive (and how well you take care of it), your car may have anywhere between zero and half a dozen different car warning lights on the dash at any given time. They're all trying to tell you something, and some are more urgent than others.

Dashboard warning lights that you need to understand
If you've got a new light on your dash (or have been driving around with one for longer than you care to admit), you're in the right place. Below, we'll break down all the most common warning lights in a car that you'll see from behind the wheel, what they mean, and how to get them off your dash.
Check engine/service engine light
Ah yes, the dreaded check engine light. For many of us, the check engine light feels like a probable death sentence for our cars, but truth be told, it's not always a big deal. Your car flashes the check engine light any time something's wrong with any part of your engine or emissions system.

Read more
GM slashes EV production in half for 2024, still plans to have 1,000,000 electric cars by 2025
GM won't make quite as many EVs as it said (yet)
Cadillac Escalade IQ

Back in October 2023, GM announced plans to produce 400,000 electric vehicles by the middle of 2024 and reach an annual production capacity of a million EVs by the end of 2025. While the Detroit-based manufacturer believes it is still firmly on track to achieve its long-term goal, its plans for this year appear to have been scaled down somewhat.

Instead of having 400,000 more electric cars ready to go by summer, GM will instead aim to have 300,000 of the zero-emission vehicles ready to roll at best. That number could also be as low as 200,000 if production hits the low end of GM’s estimates. The decision to scale back the company’s EV goals was revealed by CEO Mary Barra during GM’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Read more
Car repairs guide: This is what those strange noises your car is making mean
Is you car rattling, squealing or squeaking?
2025 Toyota Camry hybrid engine.

Car repairs and their associated costs are one of day-to-day life’s biggest annoyances. Out of nowhere, you can find your savings account or credit card hit for thousands of dollars as you attempt to keep your daily driver on the road. While many issues are flagged by warning lights, some can fly under the radar for a while. Then, all of a sudden, you hear a squealing noise while driving or a ticking engine noise and know something’s off.

Proper maintenance can help minimize the number of issues you experience, but it can’t eliminate them completely. Luckily there are other indicators that something might be wrong, including some telltale sounds. Here are a few of the more common noises a vehicle may make and what said noises might indicate. Quickly identifying problems and fixing them early can save you money and keep you safe, so remember to keep an ear out if you want to spot potential car issues.

Read more