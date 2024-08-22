 Skip to main content
2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 to showcase pre-1973 automotive icons

Avoid the crowds while you see some of the best examples of pre-1973 automotive elegance

1914 Benz 8-20PS Jadewagen at the Nicolis Museum right front three-quarter view.
Ben Lewis / Influence Associates

Much of Europe was crowded this summer, but tourist numbers will diminish with September’s cooling temperatures and school calendars. If classic automobiles are your passion, you may want to make the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 in Varignana, Italy, a highlight of a September trip. The concours, which will be held on September 27-29, will present 30 of the most exclusive pre-1973 automotive icons presented by collectors from around the world. This will be the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705’s second year following a successful premiere in 2023.

Why does the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 matter

Like the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Monterey Car Week, and Pebble Beach Automotive Week, the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 celebrates automotive excellence. The experience is held at the Palazzo di Varignana, encompassing a resort with a spa, luxury villas, a restaurant resurrected from the 1920s, and a working agricultural estate. The resort’s core is Palazzo Bentivoglio, a fully restored castle dating to 1705.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 is not a large event but rather a focused, exclusive gathering that promises, from the announcement, a “Breathtaking Ensemble of World’s Most Exclusive and Exquisite Pre-Eminent Automobiles.” Thirty cars have been accepted for this year’s event. A jury of seven automotive experts will judge the vehicles in six classes.

The Palazzo di Varignana website provides much more information about the Consorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705, allows you to order tickets to the event, and allows you to learn about the resort.

A few of the cars that will be at the Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705

1914 Benz 8/20PS Jadewagen

1914 Benz 8-20PS Jadewagen at the Nicolis Museum right front three-quarter view.
1914 Benz 8-20PS Jadewagen at the Nicolis Museum Ben Lewis / Influence Associates

1947 Isota Fraschini 8C Monterosa Touring Car

1947 Isota Fraschini 8C Monterosa Touring Car against a black background right front three-quarter view.
1947 Isota Fraschini 8C Monterosa Touring Car Ben Lewis / Influence Associates

1925 Bugatti Type 35-3

1925 Bugatti Type 35 - 3 parked on a blue carpet with a palace in the background direct front view.
1925 Bugatti Type 35 – 3 Ben Lewis / Influence Associates

1972 De Tomaso Pantera Group 4

1972 De Tomaso Pantera Group 4 on a race track left profile view.
1972 De Tomaso Pantera Group 4 Ben Lewis / Influence Associates

1955 Porsche Speedster

1955 Porsche Speedster on display, right rear three-quarter view.
1955 Porsche Speedster Ben Lewis / Influence Associates

