Bugatti went public with three hypercars at the world's biggest car party



Bugatti introduced its newest creation, the Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar, at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, which was held from July 11 to 14, 2024. Bugatti also took the brand’s other two newest cars, the Bugatti W16 Mistral and track-only Bugatti Bolide, to Goodwood. The three are limited-edition vehicles with unique purposes and backstories, and Bugatti presents them as representatives of the company’s 115 years of dedication to perfection in design, engineering, and performance.

Bugatti wasn’t the only manufacturer to bring supercars to the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Maserati unveiled two MC20 limited edition supercars at Goodwood, and many other manufacturers worldwide also brought performance cars. Ford unveiled the new Ford Raptor T1+ rally racing truck at the Festival.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual event that started in 1993. Each year, more than 250,000 people attend the Festival to see and celebrate automotive excellence. Goodwood honors automobile history and innovation, which is a match for Bugatti, which also displayed a selection of the brand’s iconic vehicles, including racers, saloons, and limousines.

During the four-day event, Bugatti participated in a traditional 1.2-mile hill climb, driving the W16 Mistral and the Bolide in the event each day. The W16 Mistral will be the last Bugatti to use the W16 engine. The open-roof Mistral hypercar produces 1,578 horsepower from the 16-cylinder engine. The Bugatii Bolide is designed as a track-ready car for drivers with no racing experience. The Bolide also appeared at The Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2023.