Bugatti has developed a special garage to display its vehicles

The FG-01 Bugatti Edition is the ultimate garage

Bugatti garage
Although admittedly, I have never owned a Bugatti, I have owned a few exciting cars over the years. And while most of those purchases were made out of my love for each one, I would be lying if I said that the head-turns and thumbs up I received while driving those vehicles did not add to the fun of ownership.

Multiplying that feeling exponentially, I can only imagine that if I were to pay several million dollars for any of Bugatti’s unbelievably stellar machines, I would want to show it off to anyone and everyone I could, driving or not. Apparently, I am not alone in that thinking because Bugatti has created the FG-01 Garage to address that exact problem.

Bugatti’s garage has “museum-inspired” fit and finish

Bugatti Garage
Going about solving arguably the ultimate first-world problem, the FG-01 Bugatti Edition Garage used car museums as its benchmark for success. Unlike a typical garage that can be affected by temperature, humidity, and security, the FG-01 tackles all those obstacles and adds a bit of showmanship for good measure.

For security, the FG-01 is equipped large-scale security glass elements along with a camera, smoke detector, and glass-break detector to alert owners of anyone or anything that might try to mess with their hypercar. There is an electric heating and cooling system that includes humidity control to avoid any mold, electrical issues, or paint distortions.

Owners may choose between CarPad or CarPad Pro

Bugatti Garage
Bugatti partnered with Fahrengold, a German-based engineering company, to create what it calls the CarPad and CarPad Pro. Bugatti has used the pads in the past to display some of its most illustrious unveiling like the Chiron Profilée and w16 Mistral.

The pads are made with “state-of-the-art” curved gel cushions to prevent flat spots or, even worse, dry rot to your Bugatti’s ungodly expensive tires. The standard CarPad features tailored Bugatti badges and optional carbon-fiber frames that can be color-matched to your car’s particular paint scheme.

Bugatti Garage
Both pad variations display Bugatti’s native French flag and offer “dynamic” dimmable LED lighting available in every color on the ceiling and floor surrounding the vehicle. However, only the Pro variant gets the illuminated ‘EB’ logo integrated into its frame.

Regarding the partnership, Max Knuppel, the Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer at Fahrengold said:

“It is a distinct honor for us to extend our existing relationship with Bugatti through this exclusive partnership, offering tailored solutions to Bugatti customers. As an early adopter of our innovations, Bugatti has not only placed its confidence in us over the years but has also been a source of great inspiration. We are now delighted to provide discerning Bugatti hyper sports car owners with the high-quality solutions they expect and deserve.”

The FG-01 features a security system, temperature, and moisture control

Bugatti Garage
The box itself features backlit EB logos on the inner wall and a double-winged gate. Bugatti suggests its FG-01 can be used not only at a private residence but at events or in a museum if you are the altruistic type who loans out artwork, four-wheeled or otherwise.

Bugatti garage
Along with the custom-made glass accents, the rear wall of the enclosure includes EB-embossed cupboards outfitted in blue leather-clad cabinets. There is also a display case suited for whatever Bugatti-adjacent objects, automotive memorabilia, or whatever else you’d like to curate for others to fawn over after they stop drooling on your car.

Bugatti garage
The Bugatti Edition FG-01 Garage also comes with a brushed aluminum Bugatti Badge plaque that proudly displays the model and chassis number of your particular vehicle.

Bugatti Garage
As part of its press release, Bugatti’s Managing Director Wiebke Stahl said;

“Our collaboration with Fahrengold is a natural evolution of Bugatti’s commitment to excellence and innovation. Having already integrated their state-of-the-art staging and storage solutions at our events and headquarters, formalizing our partnership was a seamless step. By uniting Bugatti’s unrivaled precision in automotive design and performance with Fahrengold’s expertise in creating bespoke displays, we are elevating how our iconic hyper sports cars are showcased. Whether at a client’s residence, a museum, or an exhibition, this collaboration ensures that every Bugatti masterpiece is presented with the same artistry and care that defines its creation.”

The FG-01 is comprised of 2,500 single pieces

Bugatti Garage
The FG-01 Bugatti Garage is delivered and installed by Fahrengold experts. After the order is placed, there is a 12 to 14-week delivery timetable, and the unit construction takes about eight days to complete. Requiring a reinforced foundation, this enclosure is comprised of 2,500 individual pieces, which feels apropos considering the bespoke hand-built nature of the cars it is designed to enclose. The pads take a little less time – eight to twelve weeks for delivery and can be installed in less than an hour.

In terms of price, neither Bugatti nor Fahrengold’s websites do not list one. But that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. This FG-01 Bugatti Edition garage, CarPad, and CarPad Pro were created to house the Tourbillon, which comes from Bugatti and has a price tag of about $4 million. So, while the cost of the FG-01, whatever it may be, might be more than you or I make in several years, for its affluent client base, its price might be more than worthwhile to solve a longstanding, and very niche, problem finally.

