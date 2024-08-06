VW drops details, opens orders for third-level performance-focused ID.3

Volkswagen has pushed the EV performance puck further with the ID.3 GTX Performance. VW’s most powerful EV has more torque than the brand’s most potent turbocharged V6 engines. The fun starts here with the sporty rear-wheel drive hatch’s low center of gravity, progressive steering, and performance-optimized suspension.

Why the ID.3 GTX Performance matters

Adding the Performance variant to the already sporty ID.3 GTX is from a standard page in VW’s playbook. It goes something like this: build a car that satisfies most people, add a sportier version for drivers who want more than just transportation, and then offer a third variant that’s tighter and faster for buyers who crave and will pay for a car that prioritizes speed and handling. The fourth step would be a track-ready car that’s still street-legal. The ID.3 GTX Performance is level three.

ID.3 GTX Performance features

The all-electric VW ID.3 GTX Performance uses the same 79 kWh (net available power) battery as the previously announced 210 kW (282 hp) ID.3 GTX but bumps up the power to 240 kW (322 hp). With 402 lb-ft of instantly available torque, VW says the GTX Performance scoots from 0 to 62.2 mph in 5.7 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 124 mph, the highest speed among VW EVs.

VW also upgrades the GTX with stronger stabilizers, including a MacPherson front axle, five-link rear axle, and progressive steering. Buyers can opt for Sport DCC adaptive chassis control, which uses sensors and algorithms to detect wheel and body movement and adjust the suspension in all driving conditions.

The ID.3 GTX Performance includes VW’s latest software and infotainment, a 12.9-inch diagonal display, and the ChatGPT-enhanced IDA digital voice assistant. VW also includes an ample system of safety and convenience automated driver assist systems (ADAS).

Buyers can now order the ID.3 GTX Performance in Germany. U.S. buyers still must wait for VW to debut a GTX variant of an EV for our market.