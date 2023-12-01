 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

New Lucid Gravity EV has ‘up to’ 440 miles range, makes a strong case in the crowded SUV market

440 miles of range from Lucid is pretty incredible in an SUV

James Dolan
By
Lucid Gravity EV parked outside a building
Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors doesn’t just make luxury electric vehicles, but it also holds the record for designing the longest-range electric car. Its magnum opus is the Lucid Air Dream Edition with an EPA estimated range of up to 520 miles — and so far, no electric vehicle has come close to beating that record. Beyond that, Lucid has been working on the Air Sapphire, which is expected to be quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.

Just when you think Lucid Motors couldn’t pull another rabbit out of a hat, it unveiled the Lucid Gravity SUV with an exceptional range. According to Lucid Motors, the Lucid Gravity SUV is expected to have a range “in excess of 440 miles.” If it delivers on that promise, the Lucid Gravity SUV could hold the record for the second longest-range EV alongside the Chevy Silverado EV.

Recommended Videos

Another cool thing about the upcoming Lucid Gravity EV is that it will include 900-volt charging architecture that will make it possible to fast charge the battery up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. This means it will also be one of the fastest-charging electric cars on the market.

Related

What about the performance? Lucid Motors says the Gravity EV should produce “over 800 hp” and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, making it exceptionally quick for a large SUV. Better yet, it will have a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds and a payload capacity that exceeds 1,500 pounds.

Lucid Gravity interior
Lucid Motors

Inside the Lucid car, it can accommodate up to seven passengers with enough cargo space for a large suitcase and six carry-on bags in the back. The third-row and second-row seats can also fold to expand the space up to 112 cubic feet. This would be convenient if you’re camping and you want extra space to comfortably sleep inside your EV on an air mattress. With its glass rooftop, you can enjoy star gazing at night or switch to opaque mode if you want more privacy.

The Lucid Gravity also includes the 34-inch curved OLED screen and the retractable center console display that’s available on the Lucid Air. However, the OLED display is slightly elevated above the steering wheel to improve visibility. Besides that, the steering wheel has been redesigned with an almost square-like shape so it doesn’t distract your view.

The Lucid Gravity EV is expected to be delivered in late 2024, with a starting price of less than $80,000. Since it will be assembled in Arizona, it will likely be eligible for the federal tax credit. We also expect it to be available in different trim levels, just like the Lucid Air.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
The all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue is finally here with up to 300 miles of range
Our range anxiety is vanishing
2024 Honda Prologue

Honda is finally bringing its first electric vehicle to the United States, dubbed the 2024 Honda Prologue. Technically, the Honda Clarity was Honda's first EV in the U.S., but that doesn't count since it’s powered by hydrogen and was only offered on a lease.

The Honda Prologue is an all-electric SUV that looks like the bigger version of the Honda-E but with a modern and sporty design that appears more aggressive. In fact, it’s slightly longer and bigger than the Honda CR-V but almost the same size as the Honda Passport. However, its overhang is shorter compared to the Passport. 
All about the Honda Prologue EV
How far can it travel on a fully charged battery? Honda says the Prologue is anticipated to have a range of up to 300 miles with a battery capacity of 85 kWh. Interestingly, the Honda Prologue is built on GM’s Ultium EV platform, and it comes with the same range as the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV. Besides that, it can also charge almost as fast as the Chevy Equinox EV by adding 65 miles in just 10 minutes at a DC fast charger. Just like GM, you may have to wait until 2025 for Honda to fully adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) — but you can still access the Tesla Supercharger network using an adapter.

Read more
Study: People are giving up popular cars (like the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Civic) for EVs like the Tesla Model 3
This shows Toyota is really behind on selling EVs
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

While many people of a certain age were led to believe that the future is made up of flying DeLoreans, it turns out that we might not need a flux capacitor after all. As it turns out, the future is here, and it is powered by electricity. Unfortunately for many companies like Toyota, this new age wave of the future capsizes many of their gas-powered sales, making many executives exclaim, "Great Scott!"

Tesla owns four of the top ten spots for used EVs
According to a new study by CarMax, from February 2022 to February 2023, search volume for terms containing "electric" increased twofold. Beyond that, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in May 2022 found that 42% of Americans say they would be very or somewhat likely to seriously consider an electric vehicle for their next car. Unsurprisingly, the spike in interest in electric cars coincided with the jump in gas prices from $3.54 to $4.20 from February to March of 2022. Despite whatever changes the future has in store, it seems people still want to hold on to their hard-earned money.

Read more
Lucid takes aim at Tesla Model 3, Model Y with $50K EV plans
Lucid may have started with premium models, but going head-to-head with the Tesla Model Y was always the plan
Lucid Air Sapphire on the road

Outside of discussing dreams, if you aren't familiar with what 'Lucid' represents in the world, don't worry; you're not alone, and we're here to help. In short, Lucid is the new Tesla... sort of. Lucid is an electric car manufacturer founded in 2007 under the name Atieva in part by former Tesla Motors VP Bernard Tse. Beyond their co-founder, Lucid's CEO, Peter Rawlinson, is also a former Tesla employee who served as chief engineer of the Model S at Tesla. Almost a decade later, in 2016, Atieva was rebranded as Lucid Motors and announced its first car, the Lucid Air, was set for production to compete at the luxury level against top-tier and expensive models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and, of course, Tesla. But, Lucid's CEO recently interviewed with ABC News and announced that Lucid's newest project will target not only a much lower and affordable pricepoint but also the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.
Lucid wants to appeal to your heart, not just your pocket
It seems clear that electric cars are the wave of the future, with a myriad of benefits to not only the world but also to our health as well. But, to get the majority of drivers on board, electric cars will need to offer more. Clearly aware of this, in the interview with ABC News, Rawlinson spoke reverently of the lure electric cars possess, saying, "The feeling of the road, the feedback through the steering, the instantaneous torque - there is romance with an electric car." Beyond just an emotional appeal, the other issue is cost.

Until recently, playing in the air of pure electric, was a rich person's game. The cheapest offering from Lucid currently is the Air Pure, which starts at a lofty $82,400. Asked about the idea of building a more affordable all-electric car, Rawlingson replied, "That is exactly why I go to work. I am not here to build an expensive car that only rich people can afford." He went on to explain that the reason Lucid began their company selling high-priced people movers was because it was "the only way I could make the business work financially."

Read more