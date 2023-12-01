440 miles of range from Lucid is pretty incredible in an SUV

Lucid Motors doesn’t just make luxury electric vehicles, but it also holds the record for designing the longest-range electric car. Its magnum opus is the Lucid Air Dream Edition with an EPA estimated range of up to 520 miles — and so far, no electric vehicle has come close to beating that record. Beyond that, Lucid has been working on the Air Sapphire, which is expected to be quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.

Just when you think Lucid Motors couldn’t pull another rabbit out of a hat, it unveiled the Lucid Gravity SUV with an exceptional range. According to Lucid Motors, the Lucid Gravity SUV is expected to have a range “in excess of 440 miles.” If it delivers on that promise, the Lucid Gravity SUV could hold the record for the second longest-range EV alongside the Chevy Silverado EV.

Another cool thing about the upcoming Lucid Gravity EV is that it will include 900-volt charging architecture that will make it possible to fast charge the battery up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. This means it will also be one of the fastest-charging electric cars on the market.

What about the performance? Lucid Motors says the Gravity EV should produce “over 800 hp” and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, making it exceptionally quick for a large SUV. Better yet, it will have a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds and a payload capacity that exceeds 1,500 pounds.

Inside the Lucid car, it can accommodate up to seven passengers with enough cargo space for a large suitcase and six carry-on bags in the back. The third-row and second-row seats can also fold to expand the space up to 112 cubic feet. This would be convenient if you’re camping and you want extra space to comfortably sleep inside your EV on an air mattress. With its glass rooftop, you can enjoy star gazing at night or switch to opaque mode if you want more privacy.

The Lucid Gravity also includes the 34-inch curved OLED screen and the retractable center console display that’s available on the Lucid Air. However, the OLED display is slightly elevated above the steering wheel to improve visibility. Besides that, the steering wheel has been redesigned with an almost square-like shape so it doesn’t distract your view.

The Lucid Gravity EV is expected to be delivered in late 2024, with a starting price of less than $80,000. Since it will be assembled in Arizona, it will likely be eligible for the federal tax credit. We also expect it to be available in different trim levels, just like the Lucid Air.

