 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Tesla has ‘waning marketability’ but still makes 5X more per vehicle than GM, Ford: Report

How Tesla's EV competition stacks up

Lou Ruggieri
By
Tesla autopilot
Tesla

It’s a script we’ve seen time and time again. When the first big name becomes known for something, we as a society embrace and obsess about it for a while, and then slowly, we lose interest around the same time new competitors enter the once-monopolized market. For example, Ray Kroc helped introduce the world to McDonald’s, and we reveled in french fries and milkshakes until Burger King, Wendy’s, and a few dozen others tried to either step up their game or begin playing. Slowly, the once unimaginable profit margins the Golden Arches saw had to get trimmed to allow Micky D to stay at the head of the pack. Though neither is the first to do what they did, like McDonald’s, Tesla has become the face of its industry. And also similarly, Elon Musk’s company is beginning to feel the slow shift in profit that real competition brings.

tesla cybertruck
Tesla / Tesla

Tesla hasn’t had much competition until now

Let’s face it: until very recently, Tesla has had very little in the way of genuine competition in the EV sector. Over the last decade, even the big three American companies have barely been able to grab any appreciable portion of the EV pie other than in the truck realm. A big reason is that Tesla isn’t a part of that market due to Elon’s geometric Mad Max Cybertruck being delayed since 2022.

Recommended Videos

However, with the advent of the Kia EV6, VW ID.4, Chevy Bolt, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, among others, the competition is proving far more formidable than ever. According to The Motley Fool, Tesla is still the champ of the EV world, but its future may be on the ropes.

Tesla's lineup of electric vehicles lined up in front of chargers in a parking lot with trees in the back.
Tesla

Tesla makes $8,431 per car, and that’s a dropoff

After crunching all the numbers, Tesla currently makes $8,431 of gross profit per car sold. And while that number is still significantly higher (more than three times higher) than Ford or GM pull in per car, it actually represents a bad sign for Musk’s shareholders. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla was raking in an incredible $17,865 of gross profit, which is more than double what it makes today.

Related

While Musk did defend his company’s earnings decline by citing that high-interest rates amid a slow economy have affected all car companies (and he is correct), the issue is that overall EV sales in the U.S., as well as all over the world, have risen over the last quarter despite the economic hardships Musk mentioned. This means that the electric world is shifting, and new potential EV customers are finally beginning to look elsewhere for that new plug-in.

tesla model 3
Tesla / Tesla

Tesla is still the biggest name in EV

But, if you have a portfolio laden with Tesla stock, fear not. There is still a large gap between Tesla and everyone else. The industry standard for per-car profits is right around $3,000, so the mighty may have tripped, but they have not fallen just yet.

Much like Burger Chef, Henry’s Hamburgers, or, more recently, Quiznos and Boston Market have all come and gone (or are going) to challenge McDonald’s, Tesla is beginning to feel the heat of real competition. But that can be a good thing. To stay on top, they will have to push themselves harder than perhaps they would have, with no real threat looming over them. The only real question on the horizon now is: Will the Cybertruck be Tesla’s Arch Deluxe or the McRib?

Editors' Recommendations

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
What do Toyota, Porsche, and Ford have in common? The most loyal customers, according to J.D. Power
Customer loyalty is important, and these three brands are tops
Toyota SUV on the road

The past few years have been challenging for the auto industry. For starters, car prices increased due to record-high inflation and supply chain issues. On top of that, gas prices rose to unprecedented levels causing consumers to consider hybrid and electric vehicles that are cheaper to fuel than gasoline vehicles. Not to mention the labor union strike that has crippled GM, Ford, and Stellantis manufacturing operations.

But that’s not all; traditional gasoline car brands are slowly losing ground to EV brands such as Tesla and Rivian. Case in point? According to Green Cars, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car globally in Q1 2023, a position that was previously held by the Toyota Corolla. We’ve also seen the same trend in California, where Tesla is outselling Toyota. Well, you have to ask — is the market shifting, or consumers are changing their brand loyalty?
The car brands with the most loyal customers
In the latest J.D. Power report, Toyota has the most loyal customers than any other car brand. According to the data, 60% of Toyota customers buy from the same brand after reselling their used vehicles. Honda comes a close second with a loyalty rate of 55%. Additionally, Porsche is the leading luxury brand, with 56.8% of the customers staying loyal, followed by Mercedes-Benz at 50.5%.

Read more
The last gas Jags: Jaguar ends gas-powered heritage with limited-production 2024 F-Type ZP Edition sports cars
The Jaguar EV is the brand's future
Jaguar's last gas cars, two 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition cars facing each other, a blue roadster on the left and a white coupe on the right.

Jaguar, the famed British luxury sports car company, is joining other automakers in calling it quits with internal combustion engines (ICEs), shifting to an entirely EV luxury lineup brand by 2025. To commemorate its departure from 75-plus years of building gas-powered cars, Jaguar recently introduced the 2024 F-Type XP Edition, a limited-build of 150 vehicles.
It's historically fitting that Jaguar chose the F-Type sports car for its last petrol-powered model. The F-Type is directly linked to Jag's success on European racetracks in the 1950s with the D-Type racecar. The D-Type was the precursor to the widely coveted Jaguar E-Type street model. Jaguar produced the E-Type roadster and coupe from 1961 to 1974.

The E-Type was called the XKE in the U.S. A multi-paged, slick XKE model sales brochure I procured from the Jaguar car dealership in Hartford, Connecticut, in the late 1960s was a personal source of dreams and inspiration for years.

Read more
How to keep up with F1 standings, team points, and more
F1 is a lot of fun, but can be hard to keep up with
Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.

 

Tracking F1 race results isn't tricky, but the myriad distractions associated with Formula One racing make it easy to lose focus on accumulated driver and team championship points. We've got you covered with this easy guide to keep up with F1 standings. Whether you watch F1 races on weekends or check the winners on Monday morning, when you know how the point system works, you can keep up with who's leading and who's woefully behind as the Formula One season unwinds.

Read more