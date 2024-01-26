 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Hertz is unloading Tesla Model 3 vehicles for cheap – here’s why you should avoid buying one

Tesla Model 3 deal - sounds good, but buyer beware

Bruce Brown
By
For sale by Hertz 2022 Certified Pre Owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan red right front side view.
Hertz / Hertz

Want to buy a Tesla on the cheap? In 2021, Hertz bought many electric vehicles (EVs), especially Teslas. The initial plan was to buy 100,000 Teslas. However, Hertz is selling hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs with mileage ranging from 13,000 to nearly 100,000 miles. The reported reasons for the sales range from the average rental car inventory turnover to unexpectedly high collision costs. The resales also may reflect the same EV reliability issues recently reported by Consumer Reports.

Whatever the reason, Hertz’s used car resale business means you and I could save a lot of money buying a used Tesla Model 3 or Model Y directly from Hertz. At first glance, the prices seem attractive. But there are a few reasons why you shouldn’t purchase one of these used EVs.

For sale by Hertz 2022 Certified Pre Owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan interior with navigation system display.
Hertz / Hertz

Examples of Hertz cheap Tesla Model 3 deals

The numbers change daily, but at this moment, Hertz has 666 used electric vehicles for sale. Of these, 623 are Teslas, including 478 Model 3s and 145 Model Ys. 

Recommended Videos

One example of a Model 3 deal is the red Model 3 pictured in this article. It’s a Hertz-certified 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Sedan with 66,690 miles. The Hertz N0-Haggle price is $31,094. That’s about one-third off the price of a new Model 3 Long Range Sedan, which is $45,990 on the Tesla site.

Related

Model 3 prices on the Hertz Car Sales site vary based on model and mileage. The least expensive is a 2021 Model 3 Standard Range Plus sedan with 86,074 miles, selling for $21,096. The most expensive is a 2022 Model 3 Long Range with 44,545 miles, priced at $35,225.

Today’s highest-priced Tesla Model Y on Hertz is a 2022 Model Y Long Range with 11,742 miles for $ 43,264. Because a new 2024 Model Y Long Range starts at $48,990 on the Tesla site, the $5,696 price difference is an 11.6% savings, which isn’t much of an enticement for a two-year-old car. 

Today’s least expensive Hertz Model Y is a 2022 long-range model for $33,096 with 80,294 miles. This deal represents nearly $16,000 in savings compared to a new model, almost a third of the original price.

For sale by Hertz 2022 Certified Pre Owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan dark interior seating.
Hertz / Hertz

Hertz sells other cheap electric cars, too

Hertz is currently offering a variety of used electric cars, not just Teslas. They have a selection of Chevrolet Bolt EVs, Kia electric vehicles, and one Nissan Leaf. Here’s a breakdown:

  • In addition to the many Teslas, Hertz has 31 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs and one Bolt EV for sale, with prices ranging from $20,195 to $24,730 and mileage from 6,439 to 30,724 miles.
  • There are 10 2023 Kia EV6 Wind SUVs from Hertz, with mileage ranging from  4,378 to 21,706 and prices from $31,314 to $35,955. 
  • There’s also one 2020 Nissan Leaf SV Plus Hatchback with a no-haggle price of $18,459. It has 31,854 miles and is the only Nissan Leaf available from Hertz.
For sale by Hertz 2022 Certified Pre Owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan red rear view.
Hertz / Hertz

Potential drawbacks to cheap Model 3 deals

On paper, these seem like pretty good deals for Tesla EVs — so why might buyers beware? When considering one of the cheap Tesla Model 3 deals from Hertz, there are a few concerns to keep in mind:

  • No battery degradation test: With EVs, battery health is essential. Hertz is reportedly not performing battery degradation tests as a routine part of the sale process. Before purchasing a used EV, it’s important to know the battery’s health.
  • 2024 Tesla Model 3: Tesla recently launched a major 2024 Model 3 refresh, with features and improvements not in earlier year models.
  • Used car purchase: You’re buying a used car, and while rental car companies typically maintain their vehicles well, it’s still essential to check the specific history of the car you’re interested in. You don’t want to buy an old rental vehicle if you don’t know how they were driven.
  • Hertz’s EV strategy: Hertz seems to be scaling back on EVs due to collision and repair costs. This could affect the types of vehicles available and their condition.
  • Tax credits for used EVs: Investigate if you’re eligible for IRS tax credits when buying a used EV. This year, the credit is supposed to be applied immediately at the point of sale, similar to a rebate or discount. Make sure to check the tax credit potential for the specific model you’re considering and your own eligibility for the credit.
  • Balancing costs: Compare the overall costs of buying a new versus a used car, including sales and property taxes, insurance, and delivery charges. Buying a used vehicle will save money upfront, but consider all factors, including potential repairs and maintenance costs.

Overall, buying a used Tesla from Hertz has the potential to save money on your first EV, but there are some pretty significant drawbacks. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Polestar expands EV lineup with 3 new, more powerful models
More EVs from Polestar? Yes, please
Polestar 3, 4, 5 and 6 on stage

Polestar, the Swedish automaker owned by Volvo, has only one fully electric vehicle currently available in the U.S. market — the Polestar 2, a competitor of the Tesla Model 3. However, for Polestar to catch up with its biggest rivals, it needs to expand its lineup with more EV models — and it has plans to do so.

It first unveiled the Polestar 3 in 2022; delivery was expected to start in 2023, but it may take longer than that. The Swedish automaker also unveiled the 2025 Polestar 4 in April this year. Meanwhile, we only saw the concept version of the Polestar 5 until recently during the Polestar Day event when the production model was unveiled. The Polestar 6 also made a brief appearance, and we caught a glimpse of what it might look like. What can you expect in the upcoming Polestar models?

Read more
A Tesla owner transformed his Model X into a van life vehicle, complete with a bed and camp kitchen
Tesla owners love their vehicles, but this is commitment
Aerial shot of YouTuber Everyday Sandro outside his Tesla Model X.

Living the van life is one thing. But most of us don't aspire to live out of our cars for any length of time. They're cramped, there's no bathroom, and, if you've ever tried sleeping in your car, you know that it just sucks. One YouTuber decided to take on the challenge of living out of his Tesla. With a bit of customization and some ingenuity, he managed to travel the United States for an entire year in relative comfort.

Like all great (read crazy) ideas, Sandro van Kuijck's cross-country road trip started as an experiment of sorts. The YouTuber, who goes by Everyday Sandro, bought a Tesla Model 3 EV and tested his car camping skills in and around Texas in 2022. In the early days of his trip, he confirmed that he was getting kicked out of pretty much everywhere, and constantly having to pay to charge his electric car was crazy expensive. But he soon learned how to set up privacy screens and sleep at public charging stations to avoid detection by cops and other nosey passers-by. Using the PlugShare app, he could also find free charging stations to keep the cost of refueling his electric vehicle down.

Read more
Buying an electric vehicle will be a whole lot easier thanks to this change to the U.S. EV tax credit
The point-of-sales rebate eliminates the EV tax credit guessing game
Charging the vehicle near the house. Holding smartphone. Young stylish man is with electric car at daytime.

Mustang Mach-E Ford / Ford

By now, it is not breaking news that the EV movement has almost innumerable benefits for the planet, for our resources, and even for our own health. But, repositioning the entire automotive universe from gas to electric presents many practical, emotional, and financial issues for the road-going public. But, thankfully, the government has just tweaked their $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases into something that may just spark the most significant surge in electric vehicle purchases to date. (At the very least, you're going to like this change.)

Read more