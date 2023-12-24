 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

You can now join the wait list for the Range Rover Electric, and here’s why you may want to

Hurry to get your name on the Range Rover Electric wait list

Bruce Brown
By
Range Rover Electric now open for preorders.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) opened the wait list for Range Rover Electric (RRE)pre-orders. There’s no confirmed production model release date, but JLR reports the “highest levels of client demand in our 53-history” for the Range Rover Electric.

JLR committed the Jaguar branch of the company to all EVs for new models with the announcement of the last gas Jags. Land Rover will continue to build conventional V8s along with mild hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) Range Rovers, but the biggest stir is for the new Range Rover Electric.

Range Rover Electric charging port.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Let the EV testing begin

In the wait list announcement, JLR also stated that prototype testing has just begun with actual vehicles following a year of virtual development. Land Rover tackled physical challenges first to be sure the RRE could handle the bashing about that Range Rover owners imagined they’d give it, regardless of whether they’d ever leave the pavement for surfaces more demanding than lacrosse tournament parking lots.

Recommended Videos

The Range Rover EV’s chassis and bodywork must be sufficiently robust to withstand extreme temperatures off-road, including driving up to 31 miles per hour in water up to 33.4 inches deep. Land Rover has decades of experience building hardy trucks, so now the testing starts with less familiar challenges.

Related

Range Rover engineers are now testing physical prototypes in diverse areas of the world, such as Dubai and Sweden, where temperatures range from -40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The prototype testing ensures the electrical drive system can withstand the same rigors as the EV’s structural and mechanical components.

Range Rover Electric rear hatch cover.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

What does the Range Rover Electric look like?

JLR released the teaser photos accompanying the post with the wait list announcement. The manufacturer has not published final model images, even concept sketches. So, the RRE’s appearance is still a mystery, except it’s not.

Like the Jeep Wrangler, each new Range Rover must look like the previous models, with only minimal design changes from year to year. A dramatic departure from the Range Rover’s traditional design silhouette would risk alienating loyal customers and weakening the brand. Despite impressive off-road capabilities and toughness, the Range Rover, like the Wrangler, is a statement vehicle. People who buy statement vehicles aren’t happy with blurred statements.

Range Rover Electric wheel hub.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Highlights of unique features for the Range Rover Electric

Electric vehicles are whisper-quiet compared to ICE cars, but the Range Rover Electric will augment the silence with active road noise cancellation to ensure the driver and passengers are undisturbed. The RRE will have an 800V battery architecture so drivers who recharge with public charging networks can gain the most power in the least time.

JLR will build the Range Rover Electric in Solihull, U.K., and assemble the electric drive units and batteries in Wolverhampton, U.K. By getting your place on the RRE waiting list, which is open now, you’ll be among the first to have the chance to execute a pre-order for the SUV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
New Lucid Gravity EV has ‘up to’ 440 miles range, makes a strong case in the crowded SUV market
440 miles of range from Lucid is pretty incredible in an SUV
Lucid Gravity SUV driving on a road

Lucid Motors doesn’t just make luxury electric vehicles, but it also holds the record for designing the longest-range electric car. Its magnum opus is the Lucid Air Dream Edition with an EPA estimated range of up to 520 miles — and so far, no electric vehicle has come close to beating that record. Beyond that, Lucid has been working on the Air Sapphire, which is expected to be quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.

Just when you think Lucid Motors couldn’t pull another rabbit out of a hat, it unveiled the Lucid Gravity SUV with an exceptional range. According to Lucid Motors, the Lucid Gravity SUV is expected to have a range "in excess of 440 miles." If it delivers on that promise, the Lucid Gravity SUV could hold the record for the second longest-range EV alongside the Chevy Silverado EV.

Read more
Verge California Edition electric motorcycle launches with motor in rear wheel
It's not too early to order a stunningly powerful Verge California Edition electric motorcycle
Verge California Edition TS Pro left side with a stylized building in the background.

Verge Motorcycles, a Finnish electric motorcycle company known for its in-wheel motors, introduced a new model at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Verge California Edition - Seasonal TS Pro is a limited-edition EV superbike with 1,000 Newton meters (738 foot-pounds) of torque.

Verge Motorcycles is coming to the U.S.
Verge doesn't sell motorcycles in the U.S. now but has plans to start in the second quarter of 2024. The Verge California Edition electric motorcycle will be the first model Verge offers for sale in the U.S. The company has not stated how many bikes it will build in the limited edition. Verge is accepting pre-orders now with a $100 deposit, so perhaps the size of the production run will depend on the number of pre-orders.

Read more
EV battery range is affected by cold weather, but longevity may improve in cold climates: Study
Range anxiety is real, but your battery won't degrade as quickly in the cold
Electric car plugged into charger

Back in 1849, French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote, "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose," which translates to "the more things change, the more they stay the same." While we can assume that he wasn't explicitly referring to battery-powered electric cars nearly 175 years in the future, some words and ideas are genuinely transcendent.

With the new automotive EV-olution taking over the driving world, more and more owners are turning in their fossil-fueled Civics and Tacomas for Model Xs and Ys. And with that new (old) power source, we are facing an age-old problem, once again -- Mother Nature. A study done by Recurrent, which used data from more than 12,500 Teslas across the country, shows us that, not surprisingly, temperature affects batteries.

Read more