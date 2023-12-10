 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The best (and worst) states to buy an electric vehicle – and the winner may surprise you

How much of your income an EV will cost you

Lou Ruggieri
By
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.
ChargePoint / Tesla

In terms of continental trends that are en vogue, jumping on the EV bandwagon is akin to playing Pokemon Go around 2016 or Wordle a little more than a year ago. Telling someone that you own a Tesla today brings about the same fascination and mix of jealousy and awe that showing off the keys to a Maserati or Porsche did only a few decades ago.

But jumping into the EV game is easier for some than others, even with the new simplified federal tax credit incentives. Despite the discounts, electric cars tend to be significantly higher in terms of base price than their fossil-fueled counterparts. That disparity is even more pronounced with premium models, eclipsing the $12,000 mark for the luxury of electricity.

Recommended Videos

Beyond just MSRP, SignalandPower.com analyzed the overall cost of owning an electric car compared to the average salary of each state in the U.S. and came up with a ranking of the cheapest and most expensive states to own an electric vehicle. The percentages below represent the percentage of monthly pay. Read on to see if your state makes the top or bottom of the list.

Electric car plugged into charger
IvanRadic / Openverse

The top three most affordable states to own an EV

3 – New Hampshire – 15.35%

Selling an average of 31 electric vehicles per 1,000 residents in 2022, New Hampshire residents’ embrace of the electric movement seems to be on the rise. However, as of now, NH does not have any tax credits over and above the federal credit; it may not be much longer until the state’s new slogan is, “Live EV or die.”

Related

2 – Massachusetts – 14.97%

Although The Green Monster may currently describe Fenway’s outfield, it may not be long until that title has a different meaning. On top of the federal incentives, Massachusetts also offers substantial incentives on EVs, including up to $3,500 for qualifying used cars through their MOR-EV program. Taking up less than fifteen percent of residents’ monthly salaries to own an electric car, it’s no wonder the Bay State gets the silver medal for going green.

1 – New Jersey – 14.39%

Yes, New Jersey. Really. Aside from Governor Murphy declaring that all new cars in NJ must be electric by 2035, the state has also made a commitment to steadily propagating its EV infrastructure over the last few years. Combined with a $4,000 incentive for buying or leasing a new electric vehicle, it becomes easy to understand why there has been a nearly 40% jump in EV sales for the (now) appropriately nick-named Garden State.

Tesla's lineup of electric vehicles lined up in front of chargers in a parking lot with trees in the back.
Tesla

The top three least affordable states to own an EV

3 – Mississippi – 23.41%

Many celebrities like Oprah, Elvis, Jim Hensen, and Britney Spears may hail from Mississippi. Outside of those high rollers, the cost of owning an electric vehicle is the third worst in the country. When it comes to EV purchases, only 9 of these cars were bought per 1,000 people in 2022. So until Mississippi loosens up its dependence on fossil fuels, Hensen’s Kermit the Frog will continue to be the greenest thing we associate with this state.

2 – Arkansas  – 23.75%

Coming in as the second-worst state in the Union in terms of EV affordability, the state that is best known for its football team, former governor, and being the home base for Walmart also barely has an electric infrastructure to speak of. With just 412 ports (as of this writing) throughout the entire state, it feels as though Arkansas is being frugal enough with EV owners to make the Walton family blush.

1 – New Mexico – 23.82%

The winning loser of the list is New Mexico. With no additional tax breaks and a lower average salary than most, New Mexico tops the list of highest percentages at nearly 24 percent. While Breaking Bad and Walter White may have put New Mexico on the map with its pizza-covered roofs, it seems EV sales don’t quite share the same sort of popularity, making the state 40th in electric vehicle sales growth for 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Buying an electric vehicle will be a whole lot easier thanks to this change to the U.S. EV tax credit
The point-of-sales rebate eliminates the EV tax credit guessing game
Charging the vehicle near the house. Holding smartphone. Young stylish man is with electric car at daytime.

Mustang Mach-E Ford / Ford

By now, it is not breaking news that the EV movement has almost innumerable benefits for the planet, for our resources, and even for our own health. But, repositioning the entire automotive universe from gas to electric presents many practical, emotional, and financial issues for the road-going public. But, thankfully, the government has just tweaked their $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases into something that may just spark the most significant surge in electric vehicle purchases to date. (At the very least, you're going to like this change.)

Read more
Want to buy an EV? Don’t – this is why you should lease an electric car instead
Wait to buy an EV because leasing might be the best option
ChargePoint Home Flex EV charging station charging a white Tesla in a garage.

One of the sad ironies of being a car lover is how much of a pain the actual act of buying a car can be. Pushy salespeople, contract terms that require a JD and a magnifying glass to comprehend, and enough miscellaneous fees to make a cell phone company blush. So, more often than not, many of us tend to lean towards buying a car rather than leasing because who would willingly volunteer to go through that kind of patience-pumping torture every three years? But, the EV movement has begun more than an energy revolution in the automotive universe, and leasing might just be the new buying.

While it used to be that purchasing a car was a net positive in the long term - eventually, the payments ended, and when they finished, the buyer actually had something tangible to show for it. But, with the relatively new landscape that the electric vehicle world has brought about, there are plenty of reasons that it makes much more sense to lease than buy a new EV.

Read more
Tesla has ‘waning marketability’ but still makes 5X more per vehicle than GM, Ford: Report
How Tesla's EV competition stacks up
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y parked in front of a city skyline on a runway.

It's a script we've seen time and time again. When the first big name becomes known for something, we as a society embrace and obsess about it for a while, and then slowly, we lose interest around the same time new competitors enter the once-monopolized market. For example, Ray Kroc helped introduce the world to McDonald's, and we reveled in french fries and milkshakes until Burger King, Wendy's, and a few dozen others tried to either step up their game or begin playing. Slowly, the once unimaginable profit margins the Golden Arches saw had to get trimmed to allow Micky D to stay at the head of the pack. Though neither is the first to do what they did, like McDonald's, Tesla has become the face of its industry. And also similarly, Elon Musk's company is beginning to feel the slow shift in profit that real competition brings.

Tesla hasn't had much competition until now
Let's face it: until very recently, Tesla has had very little in the way of genuine competition in the EV sector. Over the last decade, even the big three American companies have barely been able to grab any appreciable portion of the EV pie other than in the truck realm. A big reason is that Tesla isn't a part of that market due to Elon's geometric Mad Max Cybertruck being delayed since 2022.

Read more